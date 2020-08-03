Kask launches safer and comfier Mojito3 helmet with new shell shape

Kask’s Mojito helmet has been one of the most popular road bike lids over the past few years. This new Mojito 3 is the most radical aesthetic redesign of the Mojito range since its inception but Kask keeps the Mojito aimed at ventilation and comfort for recreational riders

Kask claims that the “Blue Tech material used in the helmet’s internal padding not only provides superior comfort but also wicks away excess sweat and eliminates skin irritation to keep the rider’s head cool, dry and comfortable.”

Ventilation has also been improved, Kask claims, with larger vents providing increased airflow, making the Mojito 3 is airier and comfier. Kask seems to be keeping the Mojito aimed at the recreational market with no aero claims being made.

At the back of the helmet, you’ll find Kask’s Octo Fit retention system that has been included on Kask’s Protone helmet since 2014 and it now replaces the “Up’n’Down” found on the Mojito X. Kask says that “Octo Fit enables the rider to fine-tune the helmet’s position on the head, adjusting precisely to fit” and Mat Brett was pretty happy with the system when he tested the Protone. The faux-leather chin strap remains.

Cycling helmet safety, or lack of, has become a heated debate in recent years with the creation of new technologies. Some brands are also pushing for different safety tests in an effort to provide the wearer with more protection in a crash or collision.

Kask says that the new Mojito is safer than ever, stating that the Mojito3 “surpasses the European safety certification requirements by a considerable 48%.” Kask also claims that the Mojito3 is “WG 11 certified and ensures up to 32% improvement on rear impact, up to 25% improvement on frontal impact and up to 12% improvement on top impact, in comparison to its Mojito X predecessor.”

The Mojito 3 is designed, tested and manufactured in Italy and Kask claims a weight of 230g for a medium (52-58cm) with small (50-56cm) and large (59-62cm) sizes also available.

The Mojito 3 is available in Black Matte, Yellow Fluo, Orange Fluo, White, Black and Grey. Prices start at £125 for the standard colours, rising to £135 for the matte black finish.