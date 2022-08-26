Support road.cc

From the turbo trainer to grand tour glory: Is Jay Vine’s Vuelta win indoor cycling’s best advert yet?; ‘If cyclists behaved like motorists’; Sam Bennett’s grupetto life + more on the live blog

Happy Friday everyone! Ryan Mallon’s back in the hot seat for the last live blog of the week
Fri, Aug 26, 2022 09:50
10:11
‘But… what about the winter?’

It may still be August (despite the gloomy picture out of my office window), but we’re slowly approaching the months when bike-hating motorists attempt their annual ‘gotcha’ moment: ‘See, all this cycling infrastructure, and what are you going to do in the winter?’

> Urluberlu: meet the Montreal cyclists riding through winter

Well, next time, just point them towards Montreal, where more than 50,000 cyclists plough on through temperatures as low as -17C, thanks to the Canadian city’s new Réseau express vélo (REV) bike network:

09:47
09:30
‘Tell me you were in the grupetto without telling me you were in the grupetto’: Sam Bennett wows the crowds (okay, two race workers) at the Vuelta

Meanwhile in Belgium, everyone’s getting ready to board the Remco hype train…

What did I say yesterday about placing too much pressure on 22-year-old Evenepoel’s shoulders? He’s going to crack today, isn’t he?

09:14
‘If cyclists behaved like motorists’

I’m not sure what the BMW driver was planning to do right at the end of the clip…

08:21
Jay Vines wins stage six, 2022 Vuelta (Unipublic/Sprint Cycling Agency)
From the turbo trainer to grand tour glory: Is Jay Vine’s Vuelta win indoor cycling’s best advert yet?

In terms of exposure, Zwift have had a pretty decent grand tour summer.

By sponsoring the revamped Tour de France Femmes, the indoor virtual training app has attached itself to one of the most important stories of the pro cycling season (or decade for that matter), and the company’s support for the continued growth of women’s cycling has garnered praise from riders, race organisers and fans alike.

And yesterday at the Vuelta a España, the world of indoor cycling received yet another (perhaps unexpected) publicity coup when 26-year-old Australian Jay Vine – the current Esports world champion and Zwift Academy graduate – took a sensational solo win ahead of some of the world’s best climbers on the mist-covered summit finish of Pico Jano.

For a rider who earned his pro contract at Alpecin–Deceuninck by winning the 2020 Zwift Academy programme, it’s ironic that Vine’s maiden victory came amidst the kind of atrocious weather conditions that would normally prompt most cyclists to reach for the turbo.

Not that Vine himself has morphed into a fully-fledged all-weather rider, however.

“I’m still using Zwift to prepare for races, because I’m a bit of a softy,” the Australian joked after his potentially career-changing stage victory.

“If the weather was like this when I was at home in Andorra, I wouldn’t have been riding outdoors. I still use Zwift to prepare for important events, especially because in rainy weather, you can’t predict what other road users will be doing.

“But a lot of my training is on the road, because fortunately the weather is very good in Andorra.”

The racing latecomer’s breakthrough success and enduring affinity with the indoor world has – rather predictably – opened the floodgates for Zwift-related gags online:

More seriously, with autumn fast approaching, Vine’s ‘pain cave to Pico Jano’ story may also prove a timely boost for an industry coming to terms with the collapse of the lockdown boom

