Trek issues safety recall notice covering bikes and handlebars

Trek has issued a safety recall notice that covers the model year 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bikes, 2022 Speed Concept SLR triathlon bikes, and the Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem. The US brand says that it is “recalling these products because the carbon base bar and handlebar/stem can crack if overloaded” which could cause a serious accident.

“Do not ride a bicycle equipped with the affected base bar or handlebar/stem until it has been brought to a Trek retailer for replacement,” says Trek.

These are the models covered by the safety recall notice:

All model year 2022 Speed Concept SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colourway

All model year 2021 and 2022 Emonda SLR bicycles, including Project One and stock bicycles in any colourway

All aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems

If you’re unsure whether your bicycle or handlebar/stem is affected by this recall, Trek advises that you take it to your local Trek retailer for a free inspection.

If you do own a recalled Speed Concept SLR, Trek will install a replacement base bar and new bar tape.

If you have a recalled Emonda SLR or an aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VC-R handlebar/stem, Trek will provide you with a handlebar and stem – plus bar tape – that you can use temporarily (and are yours to keep). Then your retailer will let you know when an updated handlebar/stem combo is available for installation.

On top of that, Trek will give you a £100 in-store credit that can be used towards any Trek or Bontrager product, to be used by the end of the year.

When Trek launched the latest Emonda SLR in 2020, the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem was a key part of the claim that this was its fastest climbing bike ever.

Trek said that the design was nearly 10% faster than its predecessor (okay, a handlebar can't exactly be 'faster', but the idea is that improved aero efficiency will allow you to ride at a higher speed for a given power output), saving a 65kg rider the equivalent of seven watts (based on wind tunnel testing calculations, averaging 28mph with a 7mph wind speed on a flat road). That's a significant proportion of the Emonda SLR's claimed aero benefit.

The Aeolus RSL VR-C bar/stem features an integrated cable management system. The cables/hoses don't run internally but are positioned in a groove underneath the handlebar section while a carbon clamp sits underneath the stem.

This isn't the first high-profile handlebar/stem recall we've seen recently, Canyon having said that bikes fitted with its CP0018 and CP0015 bars should not be ridden last year due to the risk of failure.

Specialized announced a stop-ride notice and a voluntary recall of its top-level Tarmac SL7 road bike last year because of an issue with the fork steerer.

Both of these issues have since been resolved.

You can read Trek's safety recall notice here.