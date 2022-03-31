Rider allegedly ‘shoved’ into hedge during race; Ill Van Aert a doubt for Flanders; Pidcock pens new Ineos deal; Travel with the Wolfpack (kind of); Can-can kicker meets Will Smith; MVDP's Strava numbers + more on the live blog

🇧🇪 #RVV22 Wout van Aert is not feeling well, so he will not join the Tour of Flanders recon. His participation in the Tour of Flanders is unlikely. pic.twitter.com/dxsZvPrWSh — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) March 31, 2022

The dominant rider of the spring, Wout van Aert, is “unlikely” to ride the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after coming down with an illness, his Jumbo-Visma team have said.

Van Aert is the red-hot favourite to take his first ever Ronde title on Sunday, after already winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic this season.

But the Belgian champion missed Jumbo-Visma’s pre-race reconnaissance ride today, and directeur sportif Grischa Niermann admitted that “there’s a chance” he will not line up in Antwerp on Sunday.

“Unfortunately Wout is not joining in for the recon ride today,” Niermann said today. “He's not feeling really fit and he's staying at home for that reason. We have to do it at least today without him.

“If we only miss him today for the recon ride it wouldn't be too bad, but of course we have to admit that now there's a chance he will miss the race.”

If Van Aert does miss out on Sunday, Jumbo-Visma will be relying on Tiesj Benoot and Christophe Laporte – who have both looked extremely strong while riding in support of their team leader this spring – to take the race to the other big contenders such as Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar.

When asked how Van Aert’s absence would impact upon his team’s tactics for Sunday, Niermann said: "Of course, if that’s the case we would have to change plans. It would be a very big setback, we cannot replace him of course.

“But on the other hand, we have the whole team in great form and two guys that are really up there with the best riders, and that’s Tiesj and Christophe.

“It will change the race a lot, not only for ourselves but for our competitors. We will still start the race with the goal of winning."

Niermann confirmed that a final decision will be made on Van Aert’s participation in De Ronde tomorrow.