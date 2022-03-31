Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Rider allegedly ‘shoved’ into hedge during race; Ill Van Aert a doubt for Flanders; Pidcock pens new Ineos deal; Travel with the Wolfpack (kind of); Can-can kicker meets Will Smith; MVDP's Strava numbers + more on the live blog

Only three days to go… Ryan Mallon is here, Tour of Flanders advent calendar in hand, ready to bring you all the news and views on Thursday’s live blog
Thu, Mar 31, 2022 09:54
10
Rider allegedly ‘shoved’ into hedge during race; Ill Van Aert a doubt for Flanders; Pidcock pens new Ineos deal; Travel with the Wolfpack (kind of); Can-can kicker meets Will Smith; MVDP's Strava numbers + more on the live blog
12:05
Pro cycling as art

More of this, please... 

11:56
“Therapy in one picture”: Tea, cake and bike
11:44
Ill Wout van Aert a doubt for Tour of Flanders

The dominant rider of the spring, Wout van Aert, is “unlikely” to ride the Tour of Flanders on Sunday after coming down with an illness, his Jumbo-Visma team have said.

Van Aert is the red-hot favourite to take his first ever Ronde title on Sunday, after already winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic this season.

But the Belgian champion missed Jumbo-Visma’s pre-race reconnaissance ride today, and directeur sportif Grischa Niermann admitted that “there’s a chance” he will not line up in Antwerp on Sunday.

“Unfortunately Wout is not joining in for the recon ride today,” Niermann said today. “He's not feeling really fit and he's staying at home for that reason. We have to do it at least today without him.

“If we only miss him today for the recon ride it wouldn't be too bad, but of course we have to admit that now there's a chance he will miss the race.”

If Van Aert does miss out on Sunday, Jumbo-Visma will be relying on Tiesj Benoot and Christophe Laporte – who have both looked extremely strong while riding in support of their team leader this spring – to take the race to the other big contenders such as Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar.

When asked how Van Aert’s absence would impact upon his team’s tactics for Sunday, Niermann said: "Of course, if that’s the case we would have to change plans. It would be a very big setback, we cannot replace him of course.

“But on the other hand, we have the whole team in great form and two guys that are really up there with the best riders, and that’s Tiesj and Christophe.

“It will change the race a lot, not only for ourselves but for our competitors. We will still start the race with the goal of winning."

Niermann confirmed that a final decision will be made on Van Aert’s participation in De Ronde tomorrow.

11:15
Quick Step auctions off fetching Kasper Asgreen suitcase

Ever walked through an airport, looked down at your luggage and thought “You know what this suitcase needs – a giant illustration of the reigning Tour of Flanders champion’s head”?

What, just me?

Well, just in case you were in the market for a new, attention-grabbing piece of luggage, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl are auctioning off a one-of-a-kind Samsonite Proxis suitcase.

Kasper Asgeen suitcase

Not only does the suitcase offer “remarkable lightness and strength” (gotta sell this bad boy), it also – for some reason – features an extremely large portrait of 2021 Ronde winner Kasper Asgreen, spraypainted by street artist Puncheur, the person responsible for the striking road graphics you see dotted around Flanders during classics season.

Jokes about Quick Step’s riders packing their bags after a below-par spring campaign aside, the auction is all for a good cause. The profits are set to go to the team’s #ItStartsWithUs project in the Bretagne region of France, a reforestation project where trees are being planted in collaboration with the climate change experts at environmental consultancy firm C02logic.

So if you want to own a… shall we say, unique, part of Flemish cycling history, you can enter the auction through this link.

And as if I needed an excuse to share this classic gag from Harry and Lloyd:

10:40
Five more years – Pidcock pens new Ineos deal

Now for some breaking news nobody saw coming: the golden boy of British cycling Tom Pidcock has signed a new long-term deal with Ineos Grenadiers, tying him to the squad until 2027 – when he’ll be the grand old age of… 28.

Despite reportedly attracting the interest of rivals Trek, Bora-Hansgrohe and EF-EasyPost, the Olympic mountain-bike gold medallist and world cyclocross champion decided to stay with the squad he turned professional with just last year.

“Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me,” Pidcock said in a statement.

“It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining.

“To have the trust of the team and Ineos is an amazing feeling. With the quality of staff and riders I’ve met and raced alongside, it’s been clear since day one that there’s no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career.

“Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in. I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and cyclocross world title.

“For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.”

Ineos supremo Dave Brailsford added: “Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility. Already an Olympic gold medallist, cyclocross world champion and proven winner on the road, he’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing.

“I admire the values he brings to his racing, which fit perfectly with those of the Ineos Grenadiers. Given he is so young, easy going and fun, the intensity and determination he has is remarkable and he gives his all every time he gets on a bike.

“The length of the relationship we’ve agreed with Tom gives us the opportunity to enable his ambitious, multi-disciplined goals, while giving him the benefit of learning from the wisdom and experience of his many champion teammates. I’m very excited about what we can achieve together.”

So expect five years of racing all year round, on any terrain, superman celebrations, and (hopefully) a few more special kits… 

09:24
09:20
A day in the life of Mathieu

He’s back, ladies and gentlemen, and judging from the Strava report of his win at yesterday’s Dwars door Vlaanderen, he’s as scary as ever…

Roll on Sunday!

09:00
When memes collide

Alright, last call on the can-can kicker jokes – and probably the Will Smith ones too, if we’re honest…

08:47
Rider allegedly ‘shoved’ into hedge during Dwars door Vlaanderen

There were bizarre scenes in the closing kilometres of yesterday’s women’s edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen, when Canyon-Sram’s Soraya Paladin suddenly appeared to lose control of her bike and veered across the road into a hedge.

The incident led to speculation online about the cause of Paladin’s violent jolt from one side of the road to the other. While some argued that she simply may have lost control after clipping a wheel, others – almost inevitably, it is the internet after all – dived straight into the sport’s seedy underbelly, with unsubstantiated accusations of concealed motors (that presumably whisk riders away in different directions) making the rounds…

However, one of Paladin’s fellow pros had a perhaps even more shocking explanation for the crash.

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope’s Australian rider Brodie Chapman, who says she was “right behind” Paladin when she crashed, claimed the Italian “was shoved by another rider”.

That explanation was backed up by Paladin herself, who said in a statement released by her team that “one rider just went full gas into my handlebar and I couldn’t do anything to control my bike. I veered off the road suddenly and crashed. Luckily, I’m okay.”

Mid-peloton argy-bargy isn’t uncommon in professional cycling of course. Last month, Bahrain-Victorious’ Jonathan Milan came under fire after he was caught on camera shoving Ag2r Citroën's Paul Lapeira at the UAE Tour, nearly sending the 21-year-old into another rider.

While the rider everybody loves to hate, Gianni Moscon, has had his fair share of scraps and violent outbursts during his career (and that’s before we get on to the racist abuse…): 

In the women’s peloton, Rally Cycling’s Heidi Franz claimed she was “mocked and bullied” during last year’s Giro Donne just for trying to make the time cut on the race’s hardest stage. 

Unfortunately, yesterday’s unseen act of aggression was enough to rule Paladin out of contesting the sprint for the win at the Flemish semi-classic, where she had been looking to build on her third-place finish at Trofeo Alfredo Binda the week before.

Valcar-Travel & Service’s Chiara Consonni won the bunch gallop ahead of Julie de Wilde, Paladin’s teammate Elise Chabbey and British rider Pfeiffer Georgi, sparking joyous celebrations at the finish.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments