Rider allegedly ‘shoved’ into hedge during race; Ill Van Aert a doubt for Flanders; Pidcock pens new Ineos deal; Travel with the Wolfpack (kind of); Can-can kicker meets Will Smith; MVDP's Strava numbers + more on the live blog

Now for some breaking news nobody saw coming: the golden boy of British cycling Tom Pidcock has signed a new long-term deal with Ineos Grenadiers, tying him to the squad until 2027 – when he’ll be the grand old age of… 28.
Despite reportedly attracting the interest of rivals Trek, Bora-Hansgrohe and EF-EasyPost, the Olympic mountain-bike gold medallist and world cyclocross champion decided to stay with the squad he turned professional with just last year.
“Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me,” Pidcock said in a statement.
“It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining.
“To have the trust of the team and Ineos is an amazing feeling. With the quality of staff and riders I’ve met and raced alongside, it’s been clear since day one that there’s no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career.
“Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in. I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and cyclocross world title.
“For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.”
Ineos supremo Dave Brailsford added: “Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility. Already an Olympic gold medallist, cyclocross world champion and proven winner on the road, he’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing.
“I admire the values he brings to his racing, which fit perfectly with those of the Ineos Grenadiers. Given he is so young, easy going and fun, the intensity and determination he has is remarkable and he gives his all every time he gets on a bike.
“The length of the relationship we’ve agreed with Tom gives us the opportunity to enable his ambitious, multi-disciplined goals, while giving him the benefit of learning from the wisdom and experience of his many champion teammates. I’m very excited about what we can achieve together.”
So expect five years of racing all year round, on any terrain, superman celebrations, and (hopefully) a few more special kits…