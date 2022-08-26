Chris Boardman, Highway Code fake news, and no bikes for big people plus insurance chat with Laka – the best bits of Season 2 of the road.cc Podcast

It’s the final episode of season two of the road.cc Podcast – and in it, we’re taking a look back at some of the highlights of the past few months, as well as speaking to Laurence Hunter, VP Insurance for specialist cycle insurer Laka, which sponsors the podcast.

We’d been trying for ages to get world and Olympic champion turned cycling campaigner Boardman on the podcast ands when he did eventually accept, he apologised for his apparent reluctance to accept our invitation – he’d been waiting for the official announcement of his appointment as England’s first Active Travel Commissioner.

Some of the highlights of our chat with Boardman, who now heads Active Travel England, feature in this episode and was as interesting and illuminating as you’d expect from someone who has become one of the most eloquent and passionate voices in how to get more people cycling and walking, with the environmental, public health and other benefits that come with that.

Also featured are our discussion about the fake news that accompanied the introduction of changes to the Highway Code, largely aimed at giving more protection to vulnerable road users including cyclists, and which came into force in January, as well as our recent chat with Steven May of Knaap e-bikes, which caters for larger riders.

Discussion there revolved around the fact that many people attracted to cycling may be deterred due to the lack of suitable bikes when they visit a store, as well as the lack of availability of cycle clothing in suitable sizes.

In the final segment in this episode, we talk with Laka’s Laurence Hunter about the future of cycling, the trends the insurer is currently seeing in the market, and how bike insurance is evolving as a product.

We hope you’ve enjoyed the second season of the road.cc Podcast and as ever, if you have any suggestions for topics or guests you would like to see featured in the next season, please get in touch by emailingpodcast [at] road.cc"> podcast [at] road.cc.

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It's also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

Laka bike insurance

Collective bicycle cover by Laka exists to rewrite the rules of insurance so it's something people stand with, not against. Laka has been voted best cycle insurance provider for the last four years running - no excess, no depreciation, no contract, no funky fine print and a five-star customer service.

To find out more visit: laka.co

Offer code: ROADCCPOD30 for 30 days free bicycle insurance (new customers only)