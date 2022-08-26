Rishi Sunak “an avid supporter of cycling” claim his supporters

Rishi Sunak – described by his supporters just last week as “the most pro-driver chancellor in history” – is also “an avid supporter of cycling” according to his backers in response to an inquiry from the group Conservative Friends of Cycling.

> Rishi Sunak pledges to “stop war on motorists” and review LTNs

The group wrote to the former Chancellor, as well as Tory leadership rival and strong favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister Liz Truss, to ask their views on cycling, putting the following four questions to them:

Do you support the Government’s ‘Gear Change’ policy and policy objective that 50 per cent of all journeys in towns and cities should be walked or cycled by 2030? What measures would you support to promote modal shift towards cycling and walking? What personal experience do you have of cycling? Will you continue to support Active Travel England?

In response, Team Rishi outlined active travel funding announced by Sunak during his time as Chancellor of the Exchequer under outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is notably pro-cycling.

The reply said that Sunsak would continue current cycling policy and support Active Trael England, the body created earlier this year and headed by Chris Boardman.

However, it did not outline how Sunak, who last year revealed he starts each day with a 6am Peloton workout, planned to get more people on bikes to help meet that Gear Change target.

His team said: “Rishi is an avid supporter of cycling and loves cycling around Yorkshire with his daughters. As Chancellor, Rishi announced £710 million of new investment in active travel funding over the next three years, in the last Autumn Budget. This funding will deliver hundreds of miles of high quality, segregated cycle lanes, provide cycle training for every child and deliver an e-bike support programme to make cycling more accessible.

“This builds on a £338 million package Rishi announced in July last year, which is already delivering high-quality cycle lanes and aiding the delivery of new schemes to encourage walking. In total, the investment that Rishi provided as Chancellor will allow over 1,000 miles of safe and direct cycling and walking networks to be delivered by 2025.

“Rishi has taken investment in cycling and walking to £2 billion over the course of this Parliament and, as Prime Minister, would continue to ensure that the investment is in place to support cycling and cyclists.

If successful in this campaign Rishi will continue to support cycling policy and ensure Active Travel England is able to continue the good work started by the government,” the statement concluded,

Just last week, Sunak pledged to halt what he termed “the war on motorists” if elected leader of the party next month.

He also said he would review low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), halt the rollout of smart motorways, and tighten regulation of private parking contractors.

Sunak, who trails Liz Truss in the polls in the leadership contest which will be decided by Conservative Party members, has been described by his supporters as the “most pro-driver Chancellor in history.”

“The UK is a passionate driving nation because driving provides freedom,” he said last week.

“We need to stop making life difficult for the vast majority of people across the UK who rely on a car as their primary source of transport to healthcare, employment and other essential day-to-day things.

“As Chancellor, I introduced the largest cut to fuel duty in a generation, and as Prime Minister I will go further so that we stop the war on motorists once and for all,” he added.

His comments saw his supporters applaud him as “the most pro-driver Chancellor in history.”

Truss has yet to provide her reply to the questions put to her by Conservative Friends of Cycling.