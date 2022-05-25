Support road.cc

news
Live blog

Bicycle storage on trains déjà vu — why does it have to be so painful?; Biniam Girmay eyes return to training; Secret tech; Things you hate about being a cyclist?; Spare a thought for Cav; DS Dan Martin's Giro preview + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat to take you through the middle of the week...
Wed, May 25, 2022 08:54
23
13:18
Drum & Bass On The Bike returns to Brighton this Sunday
12:50
Warwickshire Police support Andy Cox Challenge
Andy Cox challenge (press release)

Warwickshire Road Safety partners showed their support to the runners, walkers and cyclists who set off at intervals from Warwickshire Police Headquarters in Leek Wootton on Wednesday 18 May 2022 to support the Andy Cox Challenge.

Warwickshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith, Chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Barnaby Briggs thanked the participants who then set off on their 10-mile run or 20-mile cycle ride to raise awareness of road safety and much-needed funding for national charity RoadPeace for road crash victims in the UK. 

Warwickshire was not the only county taking part. The high-profile event led by road safety campaigner Detective Chief Supt Andy Cox saw police officers and staff from across the UK join forces to run, cycle, walk or travel by any other means across their force area, between 16-22 May 2022, and has raised over £60,000.

During the week, as Det Chief Supt Cox cycled or ran 30 miles a day across the UK on routes where fatal and serious road collisions have occurred, he was joined by a variety of high-profile fundraisers including NPCC lead for Roads Policing Chief Constable Jo Shiner, and on Wednesday, 18 May, Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio and C5 presenter when they talked about the importance of dashcam footage and Op Snap.

11:05
10:47
Spot the hard-as-nails DSM rider...
Giro stage 17 (GCN/Eurosport)

You sure you don't want a jacket? Not even arm warmers? Okay...

Heavy rain and 9°C atop Passo Del Tonale at the minute...and there's a sharp 15km descent followed by a steady downhill for 57km afterwards...let's hope the soigneurs or team car can get some layers over in time...

10:09
"It's actually quite impressive that they managed to make bike storage that fits as few bikes as possible": Your terrible tales of taking bikes on trains

Bike storage on trains is a topic which always gets people talking...probably because it's hard to have a positive experience...

Miller recalled taking "a bike on a GWR train recently, having booked a place, and had the pleasure of using the hook system. One bike took up most of the space, I wouldn't like to be wrestling two in there. I could only just get a 39mm deep rim with 34mm tyre onto the hook, anything deeper would have been impossible."

hawkinspeter summed it up nicely: "It's actually quite impressive that they managed to make bike storage that fits as few bikes as possible."

BalladOfStruth reckons: "getting a bike on a train has been made intentionally dificult."

"I currently commute to work by bike roughly 5 miles into the office. I'm due to move in August to the west coast of Wales, but keeping the same job on a remote contract. For the few days I will be required to be onsite, I was hoping to use the train as there's a 'station' a few miles cycle from where I'm moving to and a station at the end of the street the office is on.

"Because it's such a long train journey, it's quite difficult to miss the commuter trains and I obviously wont be able to get a bike on one of those. The only train I can realistically take is the indirect 10:00am train with four changes which means rolling the dice on being able to squeeze the bike onto five separate trains or ending up stranded 100+ miles from home or work.

"Despite being one of the more anti-car people around, who is willing to go to a fair bit of effort to find an alternative to a car journey, I think I'm going to drive."

AlsoSomniloquism said: "I've mentioned before, Virgin used to allow 'Only two bikes' into the storage area in the front engine compartment and only if booked in advance and have a destination ticket on it. Oh and not on certain 'rush hour' trains. I did use it once and you could have fitted six bikes minimum in the space allowed. However when I did follow all the rules and got back into Birmingham (where luckily the train ended). The 'train manager' decided to leave the train and I couldn't get my bike off as the door could only be opened from within with one of those key things. I said luckily the train ended as the driver (whose end I was at) appeared from his cab to leave and let me out."

Dnnnnnn added: "I've had that 'locked in' experience a few times, fortunately also only at the end of the route.

"On GWR's intercity trains, they only allow four bikes to be booked on, although I've counted 10 (badly designed) spaces on some. You're not meant to bring a bike without a reservation, of course, so there are intentionally six empty spaces and half a dozen disappointed potential passengers."

And it seems your experience of ScotRail might be slightly different to ours (admittedly based on photos and shiny press releases)...

BigSigh said: "I'd echo the advice that people not to turn up expecting all ScotRail trains have these carriages! The 153 (the one with all the bike spaces) only runs on the Glasgow to Oban route, only at certain times and, with the current emergency timetable, even some of those services have been removed for the foreseeable future. That said, the 156's always run on the Oban route (as well as ex.the Fort William and Mallaig route) and each unit (not carriage) has space for six bikes. But even then, remember to book. And take off any frame bags. Pretty much all the other trains are much more limited for bike spaces. I know there's been a lot of fanfare with the introduction on the bike carriages and praise here, but it's by no means the full picture."

mikecassie echoed the sentiment above: "The Inverness to Aberdeen train has only two spaces on the whole train and I couldn't fit my Bokeh with 38mm tyres into the hooks. The other storage method of a big horizontal U doesn't work if you have frame bags.  The trains run and what appears to be 50 per cent capacity at most and they could easily give up more space for bikes but they don't. Unless you are running a road bike with narrow bars and 23mm tyres on shallow rims the bike storage hooks are a joke."  

10:27
PAIN.

Someone go give him a hug...

09:43
DS Dan Martin's Giro preview

Here's what Dan thinks could happen on stage 17. It's breakaway bingo time...pick your riders and hope they make it. I'll go Koen Bouwman, Giulio Ciccone and Bauke Mollema. The two final climbs are hard enough to see some GC fireworks, will Carapaz and Hindley finally get rid of Almeida?  

09:16
Things you hate about being a cyclist?

Get your thoughts in for our latest podcast discussion topic...

 I'll go first: being cold on the bike. I know some of you will tell me to get better gloves, but you know when you can't feel your fingers, so can't change gear, think about eating etc...yeah, that...it's horrible...

Some of your suggestions...

09:00
08:42
The SECRET tech inside the Specialized S-Works Torch shoes

08:19
Biniam Girmay eyes return to training
Biniam Girmay injures eye at 2022 Giro (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Image: Zac Williams/SWpix.com

Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert have gone from, no offence, a fairly forgettable cycling team to one of the most enjoyable underdogs in the sport in the space of 12 heady months. First, Taco van der Hoorn's magical upset on stage three of last year's Giro d'Italia.

Then, at the Vuelta, Rein Taaramäe followed in his teammate's footsteps, winning stage three and, with it, wore the red leader's jersey the following day. Then, this seaon we've all been charmed by Biniam Girmay's meteoric rise to the top of the sport, climaxing with THAT Giro win (and unfortunate celebration)...and to top it all off Jan Hirt won yesterday's stage, while Domenico Pozzovivo sits sixth on GC.

Sorry, I got carried away with my Intermarché love-in...

Here's the news I was meant to be bringing you...according to his team, Biniam Girmay underwent a further medical screening in Belgium on Tuesday, following the eye injury he sustained during the Giro. There, it was decided he will need further rest and the history-maker is expected to resume training within the next ten days.

07:21
Bicycle storage on trains déjà vu — why does it have to be so painful?

So you want to see a new part of the country, or maybe you're doing an event which finishes a fair distance from home and don't want to ride your bike even further, or maybe you need to get somewhere at the other end of your train journey. There are countless scenarios where taking your bike on a train makes sense, and really should not be as difficult as it is...

If you're lucky your train will be empty and sympathetic staff might just let you keep an eye on it in the carriage. But even then it can be nice, especially on long journeys, to not have to worry about getting up at every station to make sure you aren't blocking anyone getting on or off. If that's my 'ideal option' then what's the 'bad option'? I'm sure this sort of set-up will need no introduction...

The struggle of taking your bike on trains (Image credit: Daniel Murphy/supplied)

Cargo bikers, mountain bikers, bikepackers, and pretty much anyone who doesn't fit the narrow race bike mould might as well not bother. Oh, what's that? It can be hard/impossible for many people to do the storage gymnastics required to get a bike up onto the racks? Nah, can't be, there's more than enough room for two in there...

road.cc reader Dan got in touch with the following far-too-familiar tale...

"We took the train down from Exeter to Penzance and found this tiny little space for our bikes," he said. "There is no way we could get both bikes up on the rack. Luckily the guard wasn't too fussy but what was wrong with the guard's van in the old days? I think you'd struggle to get two racing bikes in that space let alone a MTB or light cargo bike."

Of course, this isn't a new problem. In 2019, London North East Railway said it would work to identify where modifications can be made to the cycle storage on some of its new trains after Cycling UK said that the painfully familiar system now in use was "downright dangerous".

Editor Jack is one of the hundreds to have had a nightmare bike-transporting train journey. He once made the mistake of trying to get "a very lovely Argon 18 gravel bike with a snazzy Rotor 13-speed groupset to road.cc towers without getting it dirty" via a GWR service to London Paddington.

> Trying to take a very expensive bike on a GWR train is hard work

I'll let you enjoy the misery in all its glory, but for a taster: "road.cc reviews usually use a star-based system, but I've introduced another category especially for the purposes of reviewing GWR's bike storage (opinions my own, not necessarily representative of my employer). Until next time!"

Great western trains 11.JPG

It seems some operators need to take a leaf out of ScotRail's spacious and practical book...

ScotRail bike carriage (via ScotRail on Twitter)

> ScotRail unveils forthcoming West Highland Line carriages with space for 20 bikes

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

