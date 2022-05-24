Unimpressed TikToker films penny-farthing rider apparently holding up bus driver...even though the lights are red; Reaction to Ellen van Dijk's stunning Hour Record; Mountains galore! Giro queen stage; Sign banter + more on the live blog

Ellen van Dijk, take a bow...

WE DID IT!!! pic.twitter.com/kCD3YcwUIM — Ellen van Dijk (@ellenvdijk) May 23, 2022

The Trek-Segafredo rider smashed Joss Lowden's previous record, set at the same Swiss velodrome last September, of 48.405 kilometres, adding an extra 800m to the benchmark which now sits at 49.254 kilometres...

Afterwards, Van Dijk said she had "done exactly what we wanted to do" and suffered through the pain barrier as time seemed to stand still in the closing 15 minutes.

"In the first half-hour, I was around 18.1-18.2 [seconds per lap) and that was well under the pace I knew I needed to ride, so I thought if I don't slow down too much and don't go over [18.5] then I should have it. I don't think I was ever over 5, maybe sometimes, but I couldn’t hear everything," she said.

"If I felt great I wanted to accelerate in the second part. At 45 minutes I thought 'Okay, I need to accelerate' and I thought I was accelerating, but I was actually slowing down. Then the time started to tick down really really slow. I have to say!

"Everything became a little blurry, especially at the end, and I was not so straight anymore. I was just so happy when I heard that it was over. This was all I had for today and I am very happy I broke the record! This whole project has been so amazing for me, the whole build was such a great experience. I couldn't wish for more support from Trek, it was really, really the best I have ever had."

Compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten was one of the many pro riders to congratulate Van Dijk on her monumental achievement...

49.254km/hour! HUGE congrats @ellenvdijk new world hour record holder. So much respect! Must have been so hard to keep riding on the black line with the head down in that aero position. Also congrats to whole @TrekSegafredo support team and special shout out to @BenjaminBruijn pic.twitter.com/gQ7ZFxKruj — Annemiek van Vleuten (@AvVleuten) May 23, 2022