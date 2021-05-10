Fan-tastic DIY e-bike goes viral after cyclist spotted with paramotor on his back + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
Yep, and that is the sad part that in some peoples eyes as soon as you step on a bike you are no longer a person, no longer a valuable member of...
That is true of my one word sentence, of course, but he was correcting the use of the word not at the start of a sentence.
I had to pick up some keys from an Estate Agent in Chiswick recently, and they had 'One Chiswick' leaflets on prominent display. Their jaws dropped...
I thought he had modded it but apparently all paramotors are like that.
No judgements here, but if this scooter enthusiast has an iota of moral standing he will have to live with the reality that he killed a human.
Living and riding in the city I don't really bother carrying spares as I'd hop in a taxi or walk to a station if a got a puncture. ...
It is on the road - no, not part of the spec obv. TBF kit extra weight on bike will apply to any machine, as a real world kg addition. ...
Is there a job lot on morgan blue products at the moment?
Different plastics. You are right in that it needs some care and forethought. I tried keeping used cleaner to use again in a sealed plastic...
Indeed. The same frame can be bought from Planet X and Dolan but they both don't claim to have designed it themselves.