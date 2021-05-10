Fan-tastic DIY e-bike goes viral after cyclist spotted with paramotor on his back + more on the live blog

It is hardly a top-of-the-range e-bike, but it does the job all the same...we are just grateful his brakes work. This man from Plains in Airdrie went for a spin with a little extra help from the paramotor-style propeller strapped to his back, getting up to a sharp top speed pretty quickly...in the air, paramotors can get paragliders up to 60mph.

It is at this point, the hysterical cameraman chuckles the fantastically Scottish line: "Oh no way. That c***s no right. No f****g way man."

The video has been viewed more than 200,000 times on Twitter, where Conor McCue concluded, "Scotland is f****n' unreal." Poetic.

Dan commented: "This is definitely what I'm up against on Strava segments."

Dean wrote: "One wheelie and he's on his own flight to Turkey."

Last week a cyclist was fined after fitting a petrol engine to his bike to help him ride up steep hills. Lee Middleton admitted to using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle without a licence and riding a motorcycle on a road without protective headgear at Teesside Magistrates' Court. No word yet on what punishment a paramotor strapped to your back gets you.