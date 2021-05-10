Support road.cc

Fan-tastic DIY e-bike goes viral after cyclist spotted with paramotor on his back + more on the live blog

It's Monday and Dan Alexander will be sharing the best bits from the cycling world on the first live blog of the week...
Mon, May 10, 2021 09:01
07:44
Fan-tastic DIY e-bike goes viral after cyclist spotted with paramotor on his back

It is hardly a top-of-the-range e-bike, but it does the job all the same...we are just grateful his brakes work. This man from Plains in Airdrie went for a spin with a little extra help from the paramotor-style propeller strapped to his back, getting up to a sharp top speed pretty quickly...in the air, paramotors can get paragliders up to 60mph.

It is at this point, the hysterical cameraman chuckles the fantastically Scottish line: "Oh no way. That c***s no right. No f****g way man."

The video has been viewed more than 200,000 times on Twitter, where Conor McCue concluded, "Scotland is f****n' unreal." Poetic.

Dan commented: "This is definitely what I'm up against on Strava segments."

Dean wrote: "One wheelie and he's on his own flight to Turkey."

Last week a cyclist was fined after fitting a petrol engine to his bike to help him ride up steep hills. Lee Middleton admitted to using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a vehicle without a licence and riding a motorcycle on a road without protective headgear at Teesside Magistrates' Court. No word yet on what punishment a paramotor strapped to your back gets you.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

