Where's the pineapple? Mathieu van der Poel offends Italy AGAIN; Yorkshire is the new Flanders; Giro rest day; Bollards!; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Another busy weekend here at road.cc. Most importantly, one of our stories from Friday became a meme...

Makes you proud to be British. pic.twitter.com/Rq114Xz2jF — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) May 20, 2022

> Round-the-world cyclist arrives in UK... and has bike stolen outside a Reading Wetherspoons two days later

On Saturday, the UK (or maybe England would be fairer?) kept on showing its self to be a delightful place for cyclists...Team GB's Charlie Tanfield was struck by a motorist in an "intentional" hit and run while he took a day off Tour Series duty...

There was a strong police feel to proceedings this weekend...

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police and national lead for fatal collision investigations, reminded motorists that they have "a responsibility to protect vulnerable road users", after footage posted by broadcaster Jeremy Vine showing a lorry close passing a police officer received a backlash from angry drivers.

> Vandals target LTN bollards and planters less than 24 hours after trial is introduced

We also published Gloucestershire Police's response to our follow-up about Near Miss of the Day 763..."the manner of driving did not appear to cause the cyclist any raised risk"...right...okay...well that's that sorted then...

> Review: Specialized Sirrus X 3.0

And finally, in more positive news the first ‘Cycling made e-asy’ scheme, offering people free long-term loans of e-bikes, has been booked out within hours...more bikes will be made available in the coming weeks...