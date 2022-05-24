Near Miss of the Day 773: Close pass driver sent warning – then “brags they got away with it”

Two close passes in two seconds is what we have on this evening’s Near Miss of the Day menu – with one of the drivers sent a warning letter by police, and then “bragging that they had gotten away with it.”

The footage was filmed at Croft Corner, Swansea, by road.cc reader Peter, who told us: “An advisory letter was sent to the last van in the video for the close pass with a car coming the other way.

“The passes happened on 30 April at 11:30,” he continued. “I was cycling close to my home on Gower, Swansea and enjoying the sun.

“This is the main road from Crofty to Llanrhidian on North Gower. I was cycling on my own. The first two felt close but the last van was close and fast while also getting close to the car coming the other way.

“It was submitted to South Wales Police who have issued a warning letter only, which I felt was not enough as the pass I feel justified more action.

"A few weeks later I heard from another friend that the driver had posted the letter, including stills from the video, on another Facebook group. Apparently they had not learnt anything and were complaining about cyclists and bragging that they had gotten away with it.

“So I am doubtful they will change their behaviour and can only hope they get a more severe punishment next time and they do not end up killing someone first.”

