British pro James Knox kicked off Tour Down Under for drafting team car on crash-marred opening road stage + more on the live blog

Road racing is back! (Yes, we know it's been back for the best part of a week now)... Fire up your GCN+ accounts, if you can be bothered with the early alarms, and enjoy some sunny southern hemisphere racing to make you feel extra chilly on the commute.
Anyway, if you're cursing your luck for not living in Australia, spare a thought for James Knox — the British rider on the team now known as Soudal - QuickStep who travelled all the way to Oz only to crash hard and then get disqualified on the opening road stage for drafting his team car to return to the bunch.
Now, before we all accuse the race commissaire of heavy-handed jobsworthery we should add there is not yet any footage of the offence.
Knox was involved in one of the falls that blighted the day's action, hitting the deck along with Finn Fisher-Black and several other riders at 55km to go. One of the last to get to his feet, the front of the race had long since disappeared down the road by the time the picture above was shown to those sat at home.
While fellow crash victim Hermann Pernsteiner was also deemed to have gained too much advantage from his team car's rear, the powers that be said his offence was less severe, fined him, took away his points in the respective classifications and added two minutes to his finish time. Knox was less 'lucky'.
To make matters worse he's now got a long-haul flight to get through... covered in road rash...
Once Knox was back in the peloton Pernsteiner's teammate Phil Bauhaus won the stage, outsprinting Michael Matthews and Caleb Ewan in the final surge to the line on the Tanunda circuits.
