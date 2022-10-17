Mario Cipollini jailed for three years for domestic violence

Former road cycling world champion Mario Cipollini has been sentenced to three years in prison for domestic violence, including injuring his former wife and stalking her.
The 55 year old has also been ordered by a court in his home city of Lucca, Tuscany, to pay his ex-wife, Sabrina Landucci, €80,000 in compensation, reports Il Corriere della Sera.
He was also ordered to pay her current partner, former professional footballer Silvio Giusti, €5,000 due to threats he issued against him.
The sentence imposed on the former sprinter for injuring and stalking his former wife went beyond that being sought by prosecutor Letizia Cai, who had sought a jail term of two years and six months.
“I’m happy, justice has been done,” said Landucci after the sentence was pronounced earlier today.
“I’ve been through some difficult moments, but now I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.
The incidents that gave rise to the case happened in late 2016 and early 2017, after which Landucci reported her former husband to the authorities.
Since retiring from racing in 2008, Cipollini has launched his own bike brand, MCipollini, and was present at the Italian Bike Festival at the Misano World Circuit Moto GP venue near Rimini last month to launch its latest model, as shown in the photo above.
Hexes and hexes and hexes, plus a couple of Torx. I find myself using the T handles the most just because they're easiest to get out.
They aren't cheap and friends more expensive GoPro's give much better video/sound quality but I run two Drift Ghost XLs on my bikes (great QR...
In theory, Goretex allows water vapour to pass, but not liquid water. It's microporous so that water drops are much bigger than the holes, but...
It is. There aren't many not owned by First or Stagecoach....
On Saturday, I had to go to a neighbouring village for the latest covid jab, about three miles away, so I rode the ebike. There was a lovely,...
The damn gall of them!
It does; you're only a cyclist.
The brand value arising from whatever is on Cav's jersey at the finish line if/when he gets the record, which could stay out of reach for a long...
i'm not blaming him. avoiding situations is a skill all of us need to have. That doesnt mean we need to accept being threatened by people with...
I'd second that - they're a good combo of relatively cheap prices, great performance and Wiggle providing warranty.