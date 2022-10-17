Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Mario Cipollini jailed for three years for domestic violenceMario Cipollini in September 2022 (picture copyright Simon MacMichael)

Mario Cipollini jailed for three years for domestic violence

Former world champion cyclist, who injured ex-wife and stalked her, also ordered to pay €85,000 in compensation
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Oct 17, 2022 22:13
0

Former road cycling world champion Mario Cipollini has been sentenced to three years in prison for domestic violence, including injuring his former wife and stalking her.

The 55 year old has also been ordered by a court in his home city of Lucca, Tuscany, to pay his ex-wife, Sabrina Landucci, €80,000 in compensation, reports Il Corriere della Sera.

He was also ordered to pay her current partner, former professional footballer Silvio Giusti, €5,000 due to threats he issued against him.

The sentence imposed on the former sprinter for injuring and stalking his former wife went beyond that being sought by prosecutor Letizia Cai, who had sought a jail term of two years and six months.

“I’m happy, justice has been done,” said Landucci after the sentence was pronounced earlier today.

“I’ve been through some difficult moments, but now I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she added.

The incidents that gave rise to the case happened in late 2016 and early 2017, after which Landucci reported her former husband to the authorities.

Since retiring from racing in 2008, Cipollini has launched his own bike brand, MCipollini, and was present at the Italian Bike Festival at the Misano World Circuit Moto GP venue near Rimini last month to launch its latest model, as shown in the photo above.

Mario Cipollini
domestic violence
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 