Could you keep up? What it's like training with Mathieu van der Poel + more on the live blog

Gearing up for his cyclo-cross return at the World Cup round in Dendermonde on Boxing Day, Mathieu van der Poel has been out shredding the trails with Alpecin-Fenix teammates Tim Merlier and Gianni Vermeersch. Based on this footage we reckon we'd sprint to the first corner to stay in contact and then very quickly give a shout of 'see you at the cafe!' before being unceremoniously dropped...

To make matters worse this apparently isn't even Van der Poel in top shape...he's been recovering from a wound on his knee sustained in a "stupid crash".

"I wasn’t even training, I was just cruising with a friend through the forest and I just lost my front wheel on a slippery part that I didn’t expect and I hit a gravel section first with my knee, so I was wounded pretty bad. I immediately felt that it wasn’t good," Van der Poel explained.

The world champ has delayed his cyclo-cross return until this Sunday when he'll go head to head with Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock.

"Wout is in really good shape. I expected him to be at the immediately and win, but not in the way he did it," Van der Poel told reporters ahead of the Boxing Day scrap.

"Maybe [I can race] for the win. The level behind Wout is something I would normally be able to follow. When I came back into cyclo-cross and could see how far he rode away sometimes, I don’t know if I have that kind of legs already to follow him but I should be able to be in the group behind. Hopefully I can surprise myself as well."