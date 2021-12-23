Could you keep up? What it's like training with Mathieu van der Poel + more on the live blog

This is probably just an 'easy' spin for the great Dutchman...
Gearing up for his cyclo-cross return at the World Cup round in Dendermonde on Boxing Day, Mathieu van der Poel has been out shredding the trails with Alpecin-Fenix teammates Tim Merlier and Gianni Vermeersch. Based on this footage we reckon we'd sprint to the first corner to stay in contact and then very quickly give a shout of 'see you at the cafe!' before being unceremoniously dropped...
To make matters worse this apparently isn't even Van der Poel in top shape...he's been recovering from a wound on his knee sustained in a "stupid crash".
"I wasn’t even training, I was just cruising with a friend through the forest and I just lost my front wheel on a slippery part that I didn’t expect and I hit a gravel section first with my knee, so I was wounded pretty bad. I immediately felt that it wasn’t good," Van der Poel explained.
The world champ has delayed his cyclo-cross return until this Sunday when he'll go head to head with Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock. road.cc Liam has already claimed it's the biggest event of his week...you sure there's nothing happening on Saturday, Liam?
"Wout is in really good shape. I expected him to be at the immediately and win, but not in the way he did it," Van der Poel told reporters ahead of the Boxing Day scrap.
"Maybe [I can race] for the win. The level behind Wout is something I would normally be able to follow. When I came back into cyclo-cross and could see how far he rode away sometimes, I don’t know if I have that kind of legs already to follow him but I should be able to be in the group behind. Hopefully I can surprise myself as well."
