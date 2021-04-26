Support road.cc

Homemade sign tells cyclists to 'ride quietly' through village; Packed bike lane scenes; Pogačar "living the dream"; Paris bike boom; Track cycling Olympic test event goes ahead despite rising cases; Glorious weekend weather + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander is here for your first live blog of the week...
Mon, Apr 26, 2021 09:02
18
Oxfordshire ride quietly sign
11:00
Organisers adapt track cycling Olympic test event due to state of emergency
Olympics

The test event for the track cycling at this summer's Tokyo Olympics continued yesterday as the organisers tried to adapt to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country. Japan Today reports riders were interviewed online, rather than in-person as planned. It was due to be the first event since the postponement of the games last summer to use a mixed zone where journalists could interview athletes after they had competed.

However, after Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other areas until Sunday 11 May, organisers reverted back to online interviews. The races involved Japanese cyclists competing in the individual and team sprint, keirin, team pursuit, omnium and madison. There were no spectators or international riders at the event.

10:29
Tadej Pogačar says he is "living the cycling dream" after first Monument win at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Pogacar

It must be alright to have won the Tour de France and a first Monument before your 23rd birthday...with the way Tadej Pogačar is going, he might well have defended his maillot jaune too by the time he has blown out his birthday candles at the end of September.

After outsprinting world champion Julian Alaphilippe, former world champion Alejandro Valverde, David Gaudu and Michael Woods, the Slovenian said he is "living the cycling dream".

"I’m without words, I really love this race and to win here like this against those names is incredible," he said. "I knew Alaphilippe was going longer and I stayed behind him, I was just lucky in the end, it’s just unbelievable." 

Next up on the horizon for the prodigiously talented 22-year old: "rest, take some time with the family, and then start to prepare for the Tour de France.”

10:19
Paris cycling boom

It was not just London where the streets were filled with cyclists this weekend...check out the scenes in Paris. New figures released in February showed that six in ten users of the French capital's pop-up cycle lanes were new to cycling. The number of women cycling has also increased from 36 per cent up to 41 per cent...

09:33
Homemade sign tells cyclists to 'ride quietly' through village
Oxfordshire ride quietly sign

road.cc reader Matthew sent us this picture of a sign that has been put up in the village of Boarstall, just outside Oxford. He said it was strange considering they do not seem overly concerned about the number of speeding cars cutting through the village, just those pesky cyclists with their small talk and noisy freehubs.

The reader also pointed out the positioning of the sign could do with some improvement so it is not next to the final house as cyclists leave the village...

Anyway, at least it is more polite than this charming homemade sign that appeared in Cambridgeshire last year, telling cyclists to 'stop panting viruses through our village. Stay away'.

And it seemed last spring's lockdown started a trend of anti-cyclist messages as later that day we were sent another picture of a homemade sign asking: 'Cyclists. Are you 30 minutes from your home? Protect the NHS.'

08:32
Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz handed disqualification for Liège–Bastogne–Liège super-tuck

Richard Carapaz racked up a costly list of sanctions from the Liège–Bastogne–Liège commissaires yesterday. Carapaz was disqualified for super-tucking during his escape from the peloton in the run towards the final climb at Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar went on to win the race once the 2019 Giro winner was caught.

As well as the DQ, Carapaz was fined 1,000 Swiss Francs (roughly £780) and docked 25 UCI ranking points. To top off a costly day for Ineos, the team was handed a further 500 Swiss Franc fine for littering...

More to follow shortly...

07:49
Packed bike lane scenes as Londoners enjoy weekend weather on two wheels

The glorious weekend weather had bumper crowds out enjoying life on two wheels in London's bike lanes. The first tan (burn) lines of the year now sitting prominently above my elbow are testament to Saturday's heat...

Transport for London's traffic cameras captured the scene on CS7 in Tooting yesterday as cyclists vastly outnumbered motorists. Elsewhere, in Chiswick, one person commented things were looking all very Dutch...

I am sure these scenes were repeated all over the UK so let us know where your riding took you...Routes, climbs, group rides, cafe stops, burn lines — tell us how you enjoyed the sun this weekend...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

