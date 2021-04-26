Homemade sign tells cyclists to 'ride quietly' through village; Packed bike lane scenes; Pogačar "living the dream"; Paris bike boom; Track cycling Olympic test event goes ahead despite rising cases; Glorious weekend weather + more on the live blog

It must be alright to have won the Tour de France and a first Monument before your 23rd birthday...with the way Tadej Pogačar is going, he might well have defended his maillot jaune too by the time he has blown out his birthday candles at the end of September.

After outsprinting world champion Julian Alaphilippe, former world champion Alejandro Valverde, David Gaudu and Michael Woods, the Slovenian said he is "living the cycling dream".

"I’m without words, I really love this race and to win here like this against those names is incredible," he said. "I knew Alaphilippe was going longer and I stayed behind him, I was just lucky in the end, it’s just unbelievable."

Next up on the horizon for the prodigiously talented 22-year old: "rest, take some time with the family, and then start to prepare for the Tour de France.”