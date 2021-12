Is it fair enough to slap a close pass driver's car?; Reaction to Government dismissing Mr Loophole petition; Relive Cav equalling Merckx's record; CyclingMikey goes international; Sunrise scenes; But cyclists; Route-planning app + more on the live blog

Stick that up your "loophole" 🖕 https://t.co/2uL0pjQuMc — Phil Appleby (@Showdowndjs) December 22, 2021

Writing about Mr Loophole in the CyclingMikey post earlier reminded me to remind you to check out yesterday's story confirming the Government has "no plans" to make cyclists wear identification numbers. To be honest, we knew this would be the case, but in the face of some loopy petitioning from Mr Loophole Nick Freeman, we thought you'd be quite pleased to read the response...

> Government confirms it has “no plans” to make cyclists wear identification numbers as it rejects ‘Mr Loophole’ petition

The lawyer famous for getting celebrities off driving charges scraped over the 10,000 signatures required to hear an official response, but didn't get the answer he wanted...here's some of your reaction...

Steve K commented: "The response we all knew was coming, because the government has said it before (and recently) - a petition that barely made the threshold was hardly going to change their minds. Freeman could have saved himself a lot of trouble by simply writing to the government and getting the same response. But at least he can't complain that he hasn't had a full, well-reasoned and well-argued response."

EddyBerckx said: "Considering the amount of national publicity and social media hate mobs the petition just scraping over the 10k mark is actually a pretty positive thing. He knew nothing would ever come of it. He just wanted free publicity."