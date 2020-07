Huge support for pop-up bike lanes; Driver crushes planter on West London road supposedly closed to motorists; Professional European road racing is (just about) back; TfL's free online cycle training + more

Might be worth filling this out. The aim is to help tourism businesses gear themselves towards cyclists.

Do you want to help tourism businesses better meet the needs of people who cycle (no matter how far or fast)?

Thank you to everyone who has shared their cycle tourism interests in our survey - if you haven't yet, please complete it by Friday 24th July: https://t.co/r5vWBuMs7C pic.twitter.com/Gb7VXL5LJ8

— Cycling UK (@WeAreCyclingUK) July 23, 2020