Cyclist who rode into barbed wire trap needed 17 stitches in neck (+ graphic images)

The cyclist who rode into a hidden barbed wire trap on a trail in the Rhondda Valley in south Wales at the weekend needed 17 stitches to be inserted into the wounds in his neck, it has emerged.
Pictures of the injuries sustained by Tony Roberts went viral after they were shared online at the weekend, and police are investigating the incident, reports the South Wales Argus.
The 39 year old victim was caught around his throat after riding into the concealed trap on a trail near Gelli on Sunday.
His partner, Koral Clarke, told the newspaper: “The wire was hidden in a tree line so couldn’t have been seen. His injuries are quite severe resulting in 17 stitches.
“Specialist doctors were wondering if he needed surgery but luckily the surgeon managed to stitch him and he was allowed to come home to us.”
She continued: "I’m so glad I’m not planning a funeral right now. He had to unwrap the wire from around his neck.
“As a wife sat at home with our child not being able to do anything was a horrible feeling.
“I want to spread awareness on how dangerous these acts can be,” she added.
Anthony Owens, who had also been riding on the trail, said: “This man could have lost his life though someone’s stupidity.
“Watch where you're riding people. This could have been a lot worse.
“All you motocross riders and mountain bikers be careful as there’s some sad people out there.”
Sergeant Karl Emerson of South Wales Police confirmed that the incident was being investigated.
“He [Mr Roberts] was understandably traumatised by his experience and was very lucky not to have sustained an even worse injury,” he said.
“An investigation into the incident is underway. We can confirm it occurred on Sunday at around midday, on a Bwlch Mountain trail.
“It is understood that the barbed wire was obscured by branches and anybody cycling there should be vigilant and take extra care.
“Local officers are searching the area to identify exactly where the incident occurred and to ensure there is no further risk to the public.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 442666.
