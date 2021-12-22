Support road.cc

Motorcyclist killed, cyclist seriously injured, after crash in Poole

Fatal collision happened yesterday morning – police appeal for witnesses
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Dec 22, 2021 12:51
A motorcyclist has been killed and a cyclist seriously injured after a road traffic collision in Poole.

Dorset Police, who are appealing for witnesses, say that they were alerted to the fatal crash on Ringwood Road at the junction with Fernside Road outside the Shah of Persia pub at 0713hrs on Tuesday 21 December.

The rider of the silver KTM motorbike involved in the crash, a local man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said that his family have been informed.

The cyclist, a man from Poole aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police Constable Michael Burt, of Dorset Police’s traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.

“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I am appealing to any witnesses to please contact Dorset Police.

“We understand there may have been another motorcyclist in the area at the time and we would ask them to please get in touch as they may have important information to help our enquiries.

“I am also keen to hear from any motorists who were travelling in the area and may have captured the incident on dashcam footage.”

Road closures were put in place while officers carried out a detailed examination of the crash scene.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police via their website, on email to scit [at] dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 21:87.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling the Freephone number 0800 555 111.

