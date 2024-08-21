Angry German cyclist gives rival the middle finger after losing sprint at Tour de l’Avenir – and claimed Italian “agreed” he could win + more on the live blog

If you thought Lennert Van Eetvelt ‘Alaphilipping’ himself at the end of stage four of the Vuelta a España – the young Belgian raising his arm in celebration just as that wily old fox Primož Roglič nipped by him for the win – was the only finish line drama at an important stage yesterday, think again.

Over at the Tour de l’Avenir, widely regarded as a mini-Tour de France for under-23 riders and an indicator of future stardom in the pro ranks (Tadej Pogačar and Egan Bernal are recent winners), Germany’s Ole Theiler didn’t respond too kindly to fellow attacker Ludovico Crescioli’s decision to sprint by him for the stage victory in Hauteville, after sitting on his wheel for almost the entirety of their 6km winning move.

In fact, the 21-year-old could be seen offering Crescioli a middle finger salute as he crossed the line in his wake, and told reporters afterwards that the Italian had “agreed” to let him win after failing to contribute to the attack.

Theiler had launched off the front of the bunch with six kilometres to go of the Tour’s lumpy second road stage to Plateau d’Hauteville and was quickly followed by the 20-year-old Crescioli. The duo swiftly built up a ten-second gap over the peloton, though the TV pictures clearly showed Theiler doing the bulk of the work at the front.

In the final 150m, however, as Theiler launched his sprint, Crescioli burst past, celebrating wildly as his unimpressed German counterpart raised his middle finger behind (and Britain’s Matthew Brennan won the bunch kick behind).

It’s fair to say that, middle finger aside, Theiler wasn’t too happy with Crescioli’s actions on the run-in.

“He didn't want to take over. He said he couldn’t get past,” Theiler explained after the stage.

“I told him, fine, but then I want to win. He said ‘okay’ and agreed that I would win. But at the end he started sprinting anyway. I’m devastated. This could have been my moment.”

Crescioli, for his part, was unruffled by his German rival’s complaints.

“We talked a bit, yes, I followed him, it was a tactic of mine and in the end I won,” the 20-year-old said, a stage win (and a middle finger) in the bag.

It’s fair to say that Theiler has had something of an eventful year as he aims to secure a pro contract.

Back in May, while riding in the breakaway at the Rund um Köln one-day race, the Team Storck rider bizarrely collided with the mobility aid of a woman who had wandered across a zebra crossing just as the race was passing by.

With nowhere to go as his breakaway companions quickly ducked left and right, Theiler hit the woman’s walking aid with his back wheel, knocking it from her hands and dragging it along the road. While the pedestrian appeared to lose her balance in the collision, both her and Theiler remained, rather miraculously, upright following the bizarre incident.

Crashing into mobility aids and giving rivals the middle finger – that’s definitely one way of making sure pro teams remember your name…