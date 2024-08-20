Cyclist has knife held to neck during ambush by masked attackers

A cyclist suffered "two superficial cuts" after being ambushed by two men on a bridge in Cheshire, masked attackers blocking his path before holding a knife to his neck during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened on Sunday evening (18 August) at around 10.23pm on the footbridge over Hunts Lock near Robert Street, Northwich, not far from National Cycle Network route 5.

While cycling across the bridge, a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask with blue latex gloves stepped out in front of him and blocked his path. Another man then approached him from behind so he could not flee.

One of the attackers pulled out a knife and held it to the cyclist's neck, causing two "superficial cuts". They demanded the man empty his pockets but ultimately left without taking anything as the victim said he had nothing of value on him.

"We are asking for anyone, who may have witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the surrounding area around the time it occurred to please contact us," Detective Constable Kelly Mitchell said. "The same goes for anyone who may have any captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could aid our ongoing investigation. You can report information via cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101."

While this incident does not appear to have been a bikejacking attempt, there have been numerous other incidents reported across the country where cyclists have been targeted by often violent criminals looking to steal bikes or possessions.

Many cases have been reported in London, a series of violent bikejackings being reported in the spring in the area surrounding Regent's Park, one seeing four muggers on mopeds push a cyclist into a fence during an early morning training ride, before holding him down with a knife and scarpering with his bike and Wahoo GPS computer.

Other incidents have been reported across the capital, a cyclist telling us of their frustration at the lack of police action after being robbed of their bike and mobile phone by two balaclava-clad men on a south London cycle route close to where multiple similar attacks have happened. That incident also saw the cyclist threatened with "foot-long knife".

Last week we shared footage of an attempted robbery in the West Midlands, a cyclist fighting off six moped-riding masked attackers by spraying red paint at them. Rafal Kalinowski was pushed from his e-bike and threatened with a hammer during an attempted bikejacking during the attack, which has since seen four suspects arrested.