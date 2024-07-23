“No Urška, no Pogi”: Tadej Pogačar pulls out of Paris Olympics due to “being too tired” – as fans blame shock Urška Žigart omission for Tour de France winner’s absence; “Cyclists are now being protected to a ridiculous extent” + more on the live blog

The official line from the Slovenian camp may be that Tadej Pogačar – fresh from completing the first Giro-Tour double in 26 years while barely opening his mouth or breaking a sweat – has chosen to skip next week’s Olympic road events in Paris due to “fatigue”.
But over on Cycling Twitter, the blame for the now three-time Tour winner’s absence from Games has been laid squarely on the shoulders of Slovenia’s cycling officials, following their controversial decision earlier this month to omit Urška Žigart, the country’s top-ranked female rider (who just so happens to be Pogačar’s fiancée, in case you weren’t aware), from their road race and time trial squads.
(ASO/Charly Lopez)
Last night, the Slovenia Olympic team confirmed that Pogačar – who was notably coy about his participation in Paris after sealing his Tour win in Nice on Sunday – has withdrawn from this year’s Olympics, where he was due to compete in the road race on 3 August, due to the accumulated fatigue of winning Strade Bianche, the Volta a Catalunya (plus three stages), Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro d’Italia (plus six stages), and the Tour de France (and another six stages) during one of the most remarkably dominant seasons cycling has ever seen.
The 25-year-old’s UAE Team Emirates colleague Doman Novak will replace him in the road race, where he will be joined by Matej Mohorič and Luka Mezgec.
(ASO/Billy Ceusters)
“The men’s cycling team selector unveils the names of the cyclists that will compete in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris,” the team said on social media last night.
“Unfortunately, Tadej Pogačar will not be among them, who cancelled his performance due to being too tired. He will be replaced by national team colleague Domen Novak. We wish Domen all the best and success.
“Once again, congratulations to the Tour de France winner for his third victory in the world’s most prestigious cycling race, and we hope he rests well and prepares for his next races.”
> "No words": Tadej Pogačar "so gutted" for double national champion Urška Žigart missing out on Olympic selection
While tiredness – and the fact that the punchy, Van der Poel-style Paris course doesn’t exactly suit Pogačar (who is targeting cycling’s Triple Crown at the very hilly worlds course in Zurich in September – is certainly understandable, many have pointed to his fiancée Žigart’s omission from Slovenia’s Olympic squad as the real motivating factor behind the Tour winner’s decision to rest up at home.
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The current Slovenian road and time trial champion, Jayco–AlUla rider Žigart was informed earlier this month that she would not be part of her country’s two-woman squad for the Games. Addressing the shock decision on Instagram, Pogačar said he had “no words” and was “so gutted” that the “double national champion and the best WorldTour rider in Slovenia was not selected for the Olympic Games”.
And two weeks later, coincidentally or otherwise, he was out.
“No Urška, no Pogi,” Mihai Simon wrote on Twitter/X after the news was confirmed. “It’s not a route for him indeed, but I think the main reason for skipping it is because his partner, Urška Žigart, was snubbed.
“The Slovenian Federation played with fire and got burned. In the end, smart decision by Tadej, the chances for medals in Paris (too flat routes) were not very high. He can now rest a bit together with Urška and then focus on World Champs and Lombardia.”
“That’s the last time they don’t select her,” added Freddie Evans.
(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
And that sentiment was shared by plenty of Slovenian fans under the Olympic team’s posts.
“Whoever selected the women’s team needs to be fired immediately,” said one Pogi fan.
“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!” added another.
“Of course he won’t go alone, if they left Urška out so badly,” said Darja. “He is a principled man and he will not tolerate such injustice. If both selectors were at least a little smart, they would talk a little about the composition of the teams. But if they are council f***s, they would wipe themselves with their nose for a medal.”
“He is riding a bike for himself, not the corrupt Slovenian Olympic committee,” add another Slovenian fan.
> "Never listen to Lance Armstrong about anything": Phil Gaimon hits back at disgraced cheat's "don't give them a reason to doubt you" warning to Tadej Pogačar
Of course, plenty on social media jumped to other conclusions as to why the best bike rider in the world would choose to skip the Olympics, but the lawyers said I can’t quote those on the live blog…
16 comments
If you have never made it to a continental crit in August I do recommend! I was lucky enough to be on holiday near Quillan in South-west France last year and had a lovely afternoon with a couple of beers watching locals pretend to race Peter Sagan before he left them for dead in the last half lap.
Safe to say the juniors race before the main event was definitely not a procession with real aggression, elbows and crashes (nobody badly injured - just some road rash).
Each student at the session was given a tablet to experience a 360-degree view of different road-based cycling scenarios
I wonder if this includes the likely scenario of being close-passed from behind by a b*****d in a BMW or Audi, submitting a good quality video and having it NFA'd by the police because 'there is no legal limit to how close a vehicle must pass and it's not possible to tell how close the vehicle came or how fast the driver was travelling so there's nothing we can do' followed by a load of lying drivel about how 'we appreciate this is not the result you want' etc.? That would be telling them how it's going to be!
>“This transformation is more than just a name change,” Beicio Cymru says. “It symbolises that in all we do moving forward, we will inspire, empower and act with integrity for our cycling community."
Er ... What?
I think, to be fair to them, they're talking about the new strategy there, rather than the name change. Although it does beg the question - what were they doing before, if not all that stuff?
"Our previous strategy of discouraging, dismissing, and lying to people didn't seem to be working..."
Yup. It's another version of the principle of nonsensical inversion (IIRC coined by Simon Hoggart). Take a soundbite from some press release / political utterance and reverse the sense. If that sounds completely stupid, the original phrase was probably just a platitude.
Still it's absolutely normal to effectively emphasise that you're going to cover the basics, and somehow this is a) totally novel and b) going to make all the difference.
Some non-lawyer-bothering wild speculation about Pogačar skipping the Olympics - maybe he's having a little rethink about not riding the Vuelta...
I hope so.
He said he has his eyes on the World Champs. So I think he's skipping the Vuelta to peak for WC.
I posted this on one of the Grimsby PSPO stories, but I'll put it here too (my emphasis):
https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/23/grimsby-inspired-north-korea-speaker-blar...
FFS. Are there any actual stats on the nature and types of this "anti-social" behaviour?
Or is this random residents and councillors just screaming wont somebody think of the children?
Would be great to see this happening everywhere for motorists too.
That is a really random list of things to get annoyed about.
I wonder how long until they have to add "vandalising the speakers playing the patronising, repetitive messages" to it?
Using a bicycle to climb buildings while drunk in order to vandalise the speakers.
Have to admit, I wondered what the council's policy was on noise pollution…
That it aint rock and roll
It is not very inclusive. What about cyclists with hearing difficulties? How will they get the message? I would have expected better from a local authority. Have they not heard of equality impact assessments?