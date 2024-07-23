Support road.cc

"No Urška, no Pogi": Tadej Pogačar pulls out of Paris Olympics due to "being too tired" – as fans blame shock Urška Žigart omission for Tour de France winner's absence; "Cyclists are now being protected to a ridiculous extent" + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday, we're well into the post-Tour/pre-Olympics malaise, and Ryan Mallon's back from a hot, sunny weekend in Nice with more cycling news and views on the live blog.
Tue, Jul 23, 2024
16
“No Urška, no Pogi”: Tadej Pogačar pulls out of Paris Olympics due to “being too tired” – as fans blame shock Urška Žigart omission for Tour de France winner’s absence; “Cyclists are now being protected to a ridiculous extent” + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart, stage 19, 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)
14:21
“In the past, cyclists have always cycled on the road with the traffic and now they are being protected to a ridiculous extent”: South Shields resident hits out at “dangerous” layout of new widened footpath and cycleway which “gives priority to cyclists”

An elderly South Shields resident has criticised what she describes as the “dangerous” new layout of a recently widened footway and cycle lane, which she claims has “given priority to the cyclists” by placing the pedestrian part of the infrastructure next to the road.

The new cycleway on the Coast Road in South Shields was funded by a £2 million Active Travel grant and involved widening both the footpath and bike lane to increase safety for people cycling and walking in the area.

However, 80-year-old Linda Sharpe, who walks her dog along the route, has called on South Tyneside Council to explain why pedestrians have been placed between the road and the bike lane.

Coast Road cycle and footway, South Shields

“I’m 80-years-old and my mobility isn’t wonderful, but I do walk along there with my dog quite a lot and a couple of times I’ve nearly tripped over the raised ridge which separates the cycleway from the pedestrian path so that is a concern,” Linda told the Shields Gazette.

“The main concern is the fact that the cyclists are now on the safer side of path rather than pedestrians – I don’t know why they’ve given priority to the cyclists.

“In the past, cyclists have always cycled on the road with the traffic and now, they are being protected to a ridiculous extent.”

She continued: “I’ve seen people walking in the cycle lane and to be honest, that is where I feel safest rather than next to the road.

“But there’s a lot of people who walk with dogs and children along there, it could be potentially very dangerous if they are next to the road, the layout of this path isn’t good.”

> “Get on the f***ing road!” Angry pedestrian confronts cyclist for “riding on the pavement” – while standing in front of shared-use path sign

Responding to Linda’s complaints, South Tyneside Council explained that the cycle lane was placed away from the road due to a number of safety issues, including the prospect of drivers and passengers opening the doors of parked cars in the path of cyclists.

The council also noted that, in the previous layout, cyclists would otherwise have to ride through an area where pedestrians would wait to cross the road, and that pedestrians using bus stops and shelters had to cross the cycle lane to get from the shelter to the kerb.

“By moving cyclists to the rear of the path, it allows for the relocation of bus stops to be closer to the road and reduced the risk of conflict with cyclists when boarding or alighting a bus,” the council said.

“Work is currently underway to improve the walking and cycling routes along the Coast Road,” the local authority added.

“This route forms part of the National Cycle Network and was designed under previous design guidance which is now outdated. The cycleway is being brought up to standard.

“The improvements involve widening the pedestrian footpath and cycleway, with cyclists moved further away from the road. A buffer strip is also being created between traffic and pedestrians to make the route safer for all.”

13:58
EF Education-EasyPost release video celebrating Richard Carapaz’s polka dot triumph (featuring two background shots of your resident live blogger)

And no, I’m not telling you when I appear…

13:57
Mark Cavendish Tour de France 2024 (ASO/Billy Ceusters)
Mark Cavendish set to ride two post-Tour crits in the Netherlands after “likely” final race

If you’re still feeling down after watching Mark Cavendish cross a finish line of a bike race for quite probably the final time in his illustrious career, I have some good news for you (if you live in the Netherlands or have some free time on your hands this week, that is).

Because the Manx Missile, fresh from leaving the Tour de France at the top after his record-breaking 35th stage win, is set to take part in two Dutch post-Tour criteriums, the traditional exhibition ‘races’ that populate the weeks after the Tour and act as a nice little additional earner for riders who impressed on the roads of France in July.

And tomorrow Cavendish will be thrilling some local fans in Chaam before riding in Heerlen on Friday evening, the crits’ organisers announced today.

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“This is great for us and for the spectators who will soon come to Heerlen. With special thanks to Jos van de Mortel. Without him, the deal with Cavendish would never have been successful,” organiser Chris Tiekstra said, thanking Parkhotel Valkenburg owner Van de Mortel for helping sort Cavendish’s fee.

“Cavendish won the sprint on 3 July and thus reached a legendary number of 35 Tour victories. But he also won 17 stages in the Giro d’Italia and three in the Tour of Spain. A true cycling great who also competed in Heerlen in 2008.”

Cav will be joined in Heerlen by his Astana teammate Cees Bol and DSM’s breakout Tour rider Frank van den Broek.

Now I wonder how much the ferry across would be…?

08:09
2024 Tour de France Tadej Pogacar yellow bike Zac Williams/SWpix.com
“No Urška, no Pogi”: Tadej Pogačar pulls out of Paris Olympics due to “being too tired” – as fans blame shock Urška Žigart omission for Tour de France winner’s absence

The official line from the Slovenian camp may be that Tadej Pogačar – fresh from completing the first Giro-Tour double in 26 years while barely opening his mouth or breaking a sweat – has chosen to skip next week’s Olympic road events in Paris due to “fatigue”.

But over on Cycling Twitter, the blame for the now three-time Tour winner’s absence from Games has been laid squarely on the shoulders of Slovenia’s cycling officials, following their controversial decision earlier this month to omit Urška Žigart, the country’s top-ranked female rider (who just so happens to be Pogačar’s fiancée, in case you weren’t aware), from their road race and time trial squads.

Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates (ASO/Charly Lopez)

 (ASO/Charly Lopez)

Last night, the Slovenia Olympic team confirmed that Pogačar – who was notably coy about his participation in Paris after sealing his Tour win in Nice on Sunday – has withdrawn from this year’s Olympics, where he was due to compete in the road race on 3 August, due to the accumulated fatigue of winning Strade Bianche, the Volta a Catalunya (plus three stages), Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Giro d’Italia (plus six stages), and the Tour de France (and another six stages) during one of the most remarkably dominant seasons cycling has ever seen.

The 25-year-old’s UAE Team Emirates colleague Doman Novak will replace him in the road race, where he will be joined by Matej Mohorič and Luka Mezgec.

Tadej Pogačar wins final time trial at 2024 Tour de France (ASO Billy Ceusters)

(ASO/Billy Ceusters)

“The men’s cycling team selector unveils the names of the cyclists that will compete in this year’s Olympic Games in Paris,” the team said on social media last night.

“Unfortunately, Tadej Pogačar will not be among them, who cancelled his performance due to being too tired. He will be replaced by national team colleague Domen Novak. We wish Domen all the best and success.

“Once again, congratulations to the Tour de France winner for his third victory in the world’s most prestigious cycling race, and we hope he rests well and prepares for his next races.”

> "No words": Tadej Pogačar "so gutted" for double national champion Urška Žigart missing out on Olympic selection

While tiredness – and the fact that the punchy, Van der Poel-style Paris course doesn’t exactly suit Pogačar (who is targeting cycling’s Triple Crown at the very hilly worlds course in Zurich in September – is certainly understandable, many have pointed to his fiancée Žigart’s omission from Slovenia’s Olympic squad as the real motivating factor behind the Tour winner’s decision to rest up at home.

Urška Žigart (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The current Slovenian road and time trial champion, Jayco–AlUla rider Žigart was informed earlier this month that she would not be part of her country’s two-woman squad for the Games. Addressing the shock decision on Instagram, Pogačar said he had “no words” and was “so gutted” that the “double national champion and the best WorldTour rider in Slovenia was not selected for the Olympic Games”.

And two weeks later, coincidentally or otherwise, he was out.

“No Urška, no Pogi,” Mihai Simon wrote on Twitter/X after the news was confirmed. “It’s not a route for him indeed, but I think the main reason for skipping it is because his partner, Urška Žigart, was snubbed.

“The Slovenian Federation played with fire and got burned. In the end, smart decision by Tadej, the chances for medals in Paris (too flat routes) were not very high. He can now rest a bit together with Urška and then focus on World Champs and Lombardia.”

“That’s the last time they don’t select her,” added Freddie Evans.

Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart, stage 19, 2024 Tour de France (A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

(A.S.O./Charly Lopez)

And that sentiment was shared by plenty of Slovenian fans under the Olympic team’s posts.

“Whoever selected the women’s team needs to be fired immediately,” said one Pogi fan.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes!” added another.

“Of course he won’t go alone, if they left Urška out so badly,” said Darja. “He is a principled man and he will not tolerate such injustice. If both selectors were at least a little smart, they would talk a little about the composition of the teams. But if they are council f***s, they would wipe themselves with their nose for a medal.”

“He is riding a bike for himself, not the corrupt Slovenian Olympic committee,” add another Slovenian fan.

> "Never listen to Lance Armstrong about anything": Phil Gaimon hits back at disgraced cheat's "don't give them a reason to doubt you" warning to Tadej Pogačar

Of course, plenty on social media jumped to other conclusions as to why the best bike rider in the world would choose to skip the Olympics, but the lawyers said I can’t quote those on the live blog…

12:43
Cyclist paint fake ‘free parking’ signs on pavements and cycle lanes to protest illegal parking by motorists… only for irony-deficient drivers to use them

Just when you thought drivers couldn’t baffle you more…

Fake parking signs in Dublin (Twitter: @Peteer)

> Cycling campaigners paint fake “free parking” signs on pavement to protest against “anti-social” illegal parking in Dublin… but drivers continue to park over painted signs 

12:13
Dot watchers, assemble! Robin Gemperle storms to early lead at Transcontinental, averaging 31kph for first 1,100km

The Tour de France may be over, but don’t fear – the real epic bike race taking place in Europe has only just begun.

The tenth edition of the Transcontinental, the mammoth self-supported, non-stop race from one side of Europe to the other, got underway in Roubaix two days ago, where some of the world’s finest ultra-distance riders set out on a 4,000km journey across the continent to Istanbul.

And it’s safe to say the early leaders are flying. Robin Gemperle, who chose a northern route from Roubaix through the Netherlands while most opted to head south through Luxembourg, is the leading dot on TCR’s website, covering his first 1,130km in an astonishing average moving speed of 30.7kph (and an all-in average pace of 26.6kph, including a five-hour rest).

Transcontinental 2024 live dots

Later today, Gemperle and his fellow pace setters will hit the mandatory route set out by the organisers before their first checkpoint in Slovenia.

Who knows, maybe Pogi will join them for the rest of the ride to Turkey? Or maybe not…

11:44
One grand tour ends, the countdown to the next one begins

Alright, alright, just let me get over my Tour sunburn first…

10:44
Bournemouth school pupils first in UK to trial “VR immersive cycle training” – as Bikeability says new tech has the “potential to change lives”

Virtual reality cycle training has the “potential to change lives”, Bikeability says, after a group of secondary school pupils in Bournemouth became the first in the UK to trial the indoor, tablet-based, “immersive” bike safety session.

The ‘Group-Based VR Immersive Cycle Training Project’ was created by Dr Dan Bishop, a Senior Lecturer at Brunel University, in collaboration with the Bikeability Trust, and was first trialled last week by year seven students at the Bourne Academy.

Bournemouth school pupils first in UK to trial Bikeability “VR immersive cycle training” (BCP Council)

Each student at the session was given a tablet to experience a 360-degree view of different road-based cycling scenarios, as Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council’s Bikeability instructors provided information about “observation, communication, position, and priorities”.

“This exciting project is the culmination of years of trialling and refinement, with significant input from the Trust’s development team, Bikeability instructors, children and their parents,” Dr Bishop said.

“This unique blend of academic and real-world riding expertise has led to the development of a rigorous and practical training protocol that has the potential to change lives.”

“Instructors can use the instructor manual, which summarises the 24 ‘group rides’, together with their knowledge of those rides, to tailor their training in a way that maximises young riders’ confidence and competence for riding independently on roads. Our intention is that this will lead to more children and young people cycling to school and signing up for advanced Bikeability training.”

Eleanor, a student who took part in the trial, said: “It made me feel like I was actually riding a bike down certain roads. I learnt a lot about which way to look, as well as things like major and minor roads.”

Bournemouth school pupils first in UK to trial Bikeability “VR immersive cycle training” (BCP Council) 2

“Going forward, we want to deliver the immersive training to as many schools as possible to help embed the skills needed by students to make them more confident, experienced cyclists,” BCP Council Bikeability Instructor Graham Hurst added.

“This will help the school encourage more children to travel more safely and actively to school.”

The council’s Bikeability team says it is aiming to train 1,000 students using the immersive scheme before the end of March 2025, in support of the local authority’s aim to get 50 per cent of journeys walked, wheeled, or taken by public transport within the Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole area by 2030.

10:23
geraint-thomas-cardiff-homecoming-2018-picture-copyright-charlie-forgham-bailey-swpix.com_
Welsh Cycling renamed Beicio Cymru as part of “exciting new chapter” that reflects “deep-rooted commitment to promoting cycling across Wales”

Just when you thought we had gone a few years without a cycling organisation undergoing a rebranding process, Welsh Cycling has announced this morning that it is formally changing its name to Beicio Cymru, a switch to Welsh that the body says will mark “the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us” and a “significant milestone in our journey”.

“This transformation is more than just a name change,” Beicio Cymru says. “It symbolises that in all we do moving forward, we will inspire, empower and act with integrity for our cycling community.

“Our new name, Beicio Cymru, reflects our deep-rooted commitment to promoting cycling across Wales, celebrating our heritage, and fostering a strong, inclusive community.”

Wales Divide Low Res-49

As well as the name change and a jazzy new website, Beicio Cymru also unveiled its 2024-2030 strategy.

This includes “empowering a cycling culture” in Wales, implementing effective governance, and “elevating” the cycling experience in the country by aiming to “provide a quality and accessible talent pathway to develop athletes and coaches to transition into world class elite performers (in focused disciplines and in partnership with British Cycling).”

The strategy also hopes to “excite a new generation of riders” and “develop and provide inclusive, equitable, and accessible cycling opportunities to encourage the long term participation of young people in the sport, making cycling a skill for life.”

“Our vision is geared towards showing our people and the world that Wales is truly made for bikes, not only through its unique landscapes but by the support and infrastructure that enables all participants to grow and develop within cycling,” Beicio Cymru says.

09:38
If only all motor traffic looked like this…

In case you missed this over on Instagram during the weekend, here’s a snippet of the Tour de France’s famous publicity caravan in all its fuel-burning, fruit and veg-shaped glory on the Col de Braus:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc)

Surely this could be the future, one of smiling drivers in funny vehicles driving very slowly while respecting cyclists and ensuring everyone has a good time? (Although, I’m sure I spotted a few ‘distracted’ drivers in the caravan, too…)

In any case, here’s our haul from the Tour’s daily tat, sweets, swag, and washing powder sample parade:

Publicity caravan stash, 2024 Tour de France (Ryan Mallon)

Unfortunately, while we did get hold of a jazzy leopard-print sleep mask, we missed out on some of the most coveted of the Tour’s roadside projectiles, including the very cool FDJ tricolour caps and the Skoda green bucket hats.

Maybe I wasn’t dancing hard enough…

Endurance enthusiast and road.cc reviewer Matt Page, however, came away with quite the bounty the following day in Nice:

Publicity caravan stash, 2024 Tour de France (Matt Page)

Not jealous, not jealous at all…

09:18
It’s all about the bike (and the special, celebratory Tour jersey colour scheme)
2024 tdf winning bikes lead

> The history-making bikes of the 2024 Tour de France: check out these special yellow, green, polka dot and white bikes

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

16 comments

Avatar
SimoninSpalding | 5 sec ago
0 likes

If you have never made it to a continental crit in August I do recommend! I was lucky enough to be on holiday near Quillan in South-west France last year and had a lovely afternoon with a couple of beers watching locals pretend to race Peter Sagan before he left them for dead in the last half lap.

Safe to say the juniors race before the main event was definitely not a procession with real aggression, elbows and crashes (nobody badly injured - just some road rash).

Avatar
wtjs | 2 hours ago
8 likes

Each student at the session was given a tablet to experience a 360-degree view of different road-based cycling scenarios

I wonder if this includes the likely scenario of being close-passed from behind by a b*****d in a BMW or Audi, submitting a good quality video and having it NFA'd by the police because 'there is no legal limit to how close a vehicle must pass and it's not possible to tell how close the vehicle came or how fast the driver was travelling so there's nothing we can do' followed by a load of lying drivel about how 'we appreciate this is not the result you want' etc.? That would be telling them how it's going to be!

Avatar
mattw | 4 hours ago
1 like

>“This transformation is more than just a name change,” Beicio Cymru says. “It symbolises that in all we do moving forward, we will inspire, empower and act with integrity for our cycling community."

Er ... What?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to mattw | 3 hours ago
3 likes

I think, to be fair to them, they're talking about the new strategy there, rather than the name change. Although it does beg the question - what were they doing before, if not all that stuff?

"Our previous strategy of discouraging, dismissing, and lying to people didn't seem to be working..."

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mdavidford | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Yup.  It's another version of the principle of nonsensical inversion (IIRC coined by Simon Hoggart).  Take a soundbite from some press release / political utterance and reverse the sense.  If that sounds completely stupid, the original phrase was probably just a platitude.

Still it's absolutely normal to effectively emphasise that you're going to cover the basics, and somehow this is a) totally novel and b) going to make all the difference.

Avatar
mdavidford | 4 hours ago
4 likes

Some non-lawyer-bothering wild speculation about Pogačar skipping the Olympics - maybe he's having a little rethink about not riding the Vuelta...

Avatar
NotNigel replied to mdavidford | 4 hours ago
3 likes

I hope so.

Avatar
Paul J replied to mdavidford | 25 min ago
0 likes

He said he has his eyes on the World Champs. So I think he's skipping the Vuelta to peak for WC.

Avatar
brooksby | 5 hours ago
0 likes

I posted this on one of the Grimsby PSPO stories, but I'll put it here too (my emphasis):

https://metro.co.uk/2024/07/23/grimsby-inspired-north-korea-speaker-blar...

Quote:

Grimsby will start playing messages over a speaker system every 15 minutes in an effort to curb anti-social behaviour.

Short messages reminding people of the rules around cycling in the pedestrian zone will be played at the Bull Ring and Victoria Street South starting from Wednesday, as part of a trial scheme run by the council.

There  are currently seven public space protection orders (PSPOs) in place around North East Lincolnshire, after a consultation identified anti-social behaviour as the public’s top concern as having the largest negative impact on the community if left unaddressed.

Cycling in the pedestrianised town centre is considered one of the PSPOs, with others including street drinking, foul language, dog fouling and climbing buildings.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
6 likes

FFS.  Are there any actual stats on the nature and types of this "anti-social" behaviour?

Or is this random residents and councillors just screaming wont somebody think of the children?

Avatar
mitsky replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
6 likes

Would be great to see this happening everywhere for motorists too.

Avatar
SimoninSpalding replied to brooksby | 4 hours ago
6 likes

That is a really random list of things to get annoyed about.

I wonder how long until they have to add "vandalising the speakers playing the patronising, repetitive messages" to it?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to SimoninSpalding | 4 hours ago
7 likes

Using a bicycle to climb buildings while drunk in order to vandalise the speakers.

Avatar
brooksby replied to SimoninSpalding | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Have to admit, I wondered what the council's policy was on noise pollution…

Avatar
Geoff Ingram replied to brooksby | 1 hour ago
0 likes

That it aint rock and roll

Avatar
Pub bike replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
4 likes

It is not very inclusive.  What about cyclists with hearing difficulties?  How will they get the message?  I would have expected better from a local authority.  Have they not heard of equality impact assessments?

Latest Comments

 