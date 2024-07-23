“No Urška, no Pogi”: Tadej Pogačar pulls out of Paris Olympics due to “being too tired” – as fans blame shock Urška Žigart omission for Tour de France winner’s absence; “Cyclists are now being protected to a ridiculous extent” + more on the live blog

An elderly South Shields resident has criticised what she describes as the “dangerous” new layout of a recently widened footway and cycle lane, which she claims has “given priority to the cyclists” by placing the pedestrian part of the infrastructure next to the road.

The new cycleway on the Coast Road in South Shields was funded by a £2 million Active Travel grant and involved widening both the footpath and bike lane to increase safety for people cycling and walking in the area.

However, 80-year-old Linda Sharpe, who walks her dog along the route, has called on South Tyneside Council to explain why pedestrians have been placed between the road and the bike lane.

“I’m 80-years-old and my mobility isn’t wonderful, but I do walk along there with my dog quite a lot and a couple of times I’ve nearly tripped over the raised ridge which separates the cycleway from the pedestrian path so that is a concern,” Linda told the Shields Gazette.

“The main concern is the fact that the cyclists are now on the safer side of path rather than pedestrians – I don’t know why they’ve given priority to the cyclists.

“In the past, cyclists have always cycled on the road with the traffic and now, they are being protected to a ridiculous extent.”

She continued: “I’ve seen people walking in the cycle lane and to be honest, that is where I feel safest rather than next to the road.

“But there’s a lot of people who walk with dogs and children along there, it could be potentially very dangerous if they are next to the road, the layout of this path isn’t good.”

Responding to Linda’s complaints, South Tyneside Council explained that the cycle lane was placed away from the road due to a number of safety issues, including the prospect of drivers and passengers opening the doors of parked cars in the path of cyclists.

The council also noted that, in the previous layout, cyclists would otherwise have to ride through an area where pedestrians would wait to cross the road, and that pedestrians using bus stops and shelters had to cross the cycle lane to get from the shelter to the kerb.

“By moving cyclists to the rear of the path, it allows for the relocation of bus stops to be closer to the road and reduced the risk of conflict with cyclists when boarding or alighting a bus,” the council said.

“Work is currently underway to improve the walking and cycling routes along the Coast Road,” the local authority added.

“This route forms part of the National Cycle Network and was designed under previous design guidance which is now outdated. The cycleway is being brought up to standard.

“The improvements involve widening the pedestrian footpath and cycleway, with cyclists moved further away from the road. A buffer strip is also being created between traffic and pedestrians to make the route safer for all.”