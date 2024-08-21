Huge discounts spotted as bike and cycling clothing prices slashed in summer clearance sales at Wiggle, Trek, Rapha, Evans Cycles and more

Brands across the cycling industry are slashing prices in summer clearance sales, looking to shift old stock and providing us all with the chance to grab some kit, tech, components, upgrades, or even a whole new bike at a heavily discounted mark.

From the 70 per cent reductions at Evans Cycles that we first reported a couple of weeks ago when the company's accounts showed it made a £22.8m loss last year due to "supply chain issues", through to other summer sales at Trek, Giant, Rapha, Le Col, Wiggle, Sigma Sports, Ribble and more, there are savings to be had just about everywhere you look at the minute.

> Is now the best time ever to buy a bike? What cycling industry turbulence and deep discounting could mean for you

They're not small either, prices slashed by up to 80 per cent at Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, 60 per cent at Le Col, 50 per cent at Rapha and Sigma Sports, as well as 40 per cent off Udog shoes and 30 per cent off at Ribble. That's before we even get to Trek's "huge savings on clearance gear and accessories" and Giant's price-cutting across its road bike range, from the top-of-the-range models through to entry-level and mid-range bikes, as well as framesets.

Let's dive straight in...

The brand clearance sale currently running on Wiggle and Chain Reaction's websites claims savings up to 50 per cent, but there are plenty of offers bettering that. The own-brand dhb stuff is unsurprisingly the headline act here, but with a bit of digging there are deals to be found on Castelli clothing and Fizik shoes.

As can often be the case with these clearance sales you'll need to take your chances on what's available in your size. You'll invariably have a better time of Wiggle Chain Reaction bargain-hunting if an XS or XL is your fit, but there is still some stuff for the sizes in between.

dhb's Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0 in small, XS or 2XL have 80 per cent off, down to £20 from £100, while the men's and women's bib shorts are half price in various sizes. Fizik's Tempo R5 Overcurve road shoes are 50 per cent off too, down to £80. Castelli's ROS jersey and Perfetto ROS jackets have up to 50 per cent off in all sizes, while there are major savings to be had across dhb's extensive range of jerseys and jackets.

Final reductions at Rapha sees significant savings to be had on loads of kit, whether that be 50 per cent off the Pro Team Lightweight Gilet, Brevet Insulated Gilet, Pro Team Windstopper Jersey, Brevet Long Sleeve Jersey, Classic Jersey and more. There are other more modest, but still appealing, price cuts on other stuff such as bib shorts, base layers, bib tights and other items.

Almost 50 different Giant road bikes or framesets are currently on sale, more than £2,000 off the TCR Advanced SL Disc 0 in the top echelon, but similar price-slashing across the entire range.

The Propel Advanced SL1 has £1,800 off, down to £7,199, while there is more than £1,000 of a whole host of Giant's mid-range models, including the TCR Advanced Pro Disc 1 and Propel Advanced Pro 1. As a frameset the TCR Advanced SL also has almost £1,000 off, while the savings continue through to Giant's flat bar options, as well as the more affordable Contend and TCR Advanced Disc 2.

Unfortunately for us roadies Trek's clearance sale for bikes is more focused on its mountain bike range. But before you all start booing we should tell you there are discounts on Bontrager shoes and helmets too.

For example, the XXX Road shoes have more than £100 off and are available in most sizes in black or white. Likewise, the Velocis and Circuit road shoes have price drops, the first of those the most attractive, down to £139.99 from £199.99. The XXX WaveCel helmet has £60 off too, down to £157.99 from £219.99.

Bikes from Specialized, Trek, Cannondale, Orbea, Cervélo and Argon are part of the Sigma Sports summer sale, savings of up to 50 per cent on bikes and even bigger price drops on other stuff.

Argon 18's Gallium CS Disc Rival 22 Road Bike is down to £1,399 from £3,000 (as long as you're after an XS or XL) and comes with SRAM Rival groupset and Vision Team TC 30 wheels. Like with Wiggle your bargain-hunting experience may require a touch of luck when it comes to what's available and in what sizes, but there's 33 per cent (£4,000) off Specialized's S-Works Aethos with SRAM Red eTap AXS in 54 or 56cm, and £1,500 off a Cannondale Synapse Carbon 2 RL Disc in the same 54cm size.

The clothing and accessories deals might be more tempting if you're not on the lookout for a whole new bike, 27 per cent off Wahoo's KICKR smart trainer, up to 16 per cent off Garmin computers, up to 64 per cent off Assos and Castelli, as well as more modest savings on Rapha and MAAP clothing.

Big savings across Le Col's range, the ProAir jersey available in almost all colours and sizes for £56, that's down from an RRP of £140. The Hors Categorie Lightweight Bib Shorts, Sport Bib Shorts II and Pro Bib Shorts II have all been discounted by at least £40 and there are plenty of other products included in the sale.

Ribble has slashed prices on its bikes too, the full carbon R872 Disc at £1,099, down from £1,599. There is also up to 30 per cent off the entire road bike range, including £1,000 off the titanium CGR - Sport with 12sp Shimano 105, down to £2,299.

Move over Black Friday, Udog has invented Black Summer, the brand's Cima Pure shoes enjoying 40 per cent off, cut to €150 from €250. A relatively new name on the scene, we spoke to founder Alberto Fonte back in 2022 to find out what it's like to set up your own shoe brand...