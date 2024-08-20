“I’m coming for you, Tadej Pogačar”: Novak Djokovic says “Next stop, Tour de France” as tennis star sets “new goals” during weekend bike ride; Cyclists slam “awful” drink driving ad that argues non-drivers are a “burden for others” + more on the live blog

It’s good to know we’re not the only ones who sometimes fantasise about dropping Tour de France winners as we enjoy an extremely slow Sunday cycle – even one of the greatest tennis players of all time is guilty of a little mid-spin daydreaming too, it appears.

While out for a ride on his mountain bike at the weekend, Novak Djokovic – fresh from adding an Olympic singles gold medal to his record 24 Grand Slam titles – invoked his inner eight-year-old cycling superfan, accelerating away from his companions while shouting “Tadej Pogačar! Tour de France!”

See, these sporting megastars, they’re just like us.

“Back in training. Setting new goals. Next stop, Tour de France. (I’m coming for you, Tadej Pogačar)”, the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram, as he prepares to defend his US Open title over the next few weeks.

But Djokovic didn’t stop there, as the Olympic champion challenged Pogačar to a rather unique tennis/cycling crossover event.

“I have a challenge: You return my serve in tennis and I’ll try to follow you up the mountain in a 100m sprint,” Djokovic wrote, to which the Giro-Tour double winner replied: “Let’s do it”.

‘Come on Pogi, take it easy on me, I’m not Jonas…’

Now, that would be an interesting – albeit rather quick – watch. I heard Discovery has already made a bid for the broadcasting rights…

> "Today I came prepared": Novak Djokovic jokingly sports a bicycle helmet after being hit on the head with a metal bottle

Meanwhile, plenty of Djokovic’s fans were receptive of the idea of their man swapping his racket for a shiny new road bike and dominating, naturally, the sport’s biggest races.

“He completed tennis, now he will complete cycling,” wrote one fan on Instagram, while another said: “It’s over for the cyclists. Djoko is coming from all the trophies. Winner of Tour de France 2025.”

Well, if 2020 Olympic triathlon champion Kristian Blummenfelt reckons he can join the peloton in his 30s, and eventually win the Tour, why can’t another veteran gold medallist?

Well, I can think of about a thousand reasons why not, but it’s fun to speculate…

> Novak Djokovic banned from cycling around Wimbledon grounds

Also, this isn’t the first time that the current world number two has made his way onto the digital pages of road.cc for riding his bike.

Back in 2016, Djokovic was banned from cycling on the grounds of Wimbledon by the site’s owners for safety reasons, after he was nearly involved in a collision with a supply vehicle while training for the championships (won that year by Andy Murray, as Djokovic exited in the third round).

It was reported at the time that Djokovic uses bike rides around the complex as part of his training “because of its steep slopes” – although there was no indication he was attempting to ‘Everest’ Henman Hill, which was a pity for us I suppose.

He was reportedly told not to ride around the grounds for his own safety, as officials raised concerns that as well as potentially putting him out of the tournament, a crash could also lead to legal proceedings.

So maybe there’s another reason he shouldn’t try to follow Pogi too closely…