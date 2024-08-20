Support road.cc

Live blog

“I’m coming for you, Tadej Pogačar”: Novak Djokovic says “Next stop, Tour de France” as tennis star sets “new goals” during weekend bike ride; Cyclists slam “awful” drink driving ad that argues non-drivers are a “burden for others” + more on the live blog

The Vuelta heads into the mountains today (where it still stay for most of the next three weeks), so Ryan Mallon’s brought his climbing legs for some steep, high-altitude news and views on the Tuesday live blog
Tue, Aug 20, 2024 10:05
08:06
Djokovic wearing a bicycle helmet at Italian Open 2024
“I’m coming for you, Tadej Pogačar”: Novak Djokovic says “Next stop, Tour de France” as tennis star sets “new goals” during weekend bike ride – and challenges Giro-Tour double winner to cycling/tennis crossover match

It’s good to know we’re not the only ones who sometimes fantasise about dropping Tour de France winners as we enjoy an extremely slow Sunday cycle – even one of the greatest tennis players of all time is guilty of a little mid-spin daydreaming too, it appears.

While out for a ride on his mountain bike at the weekend, Novak Djokovic – fresh from adding an Olympic singles gold medal to his record 24 Grand Slam titles – invoked his inner eight-year-old cycling superfan, accelerating away from his companions while shouting “Tadej Pogačar! Tour de France!”

See, these sporting megastars, they’re just like us.

“Back in training. Setting new goals. Next stop, Tour de France. (I’m coming for you, Tadej Pogačar)”, the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram, as he prepares to defend his US Open title over the next few weeks.

But Djokovic didn’t stop there, as the Olympic champion challenged Pogačar to a rather unique tennis/cycling crossover event.

“I have a challenge: You return my serve in tennis and I’ll try to follow you up the mountain in a 100m sprint,” Djokovic wrote, to which the Giro-Tour double winner replied: “Let’s do it”.

Novak Djokovic (licensed CC BY-SA 3.0 by Christian Mesiano).jpg

‘Come on Pogi, take it easy on me, I’m not Jonas…’

Now, that would be an interesting – albeit rather quick – watch. I heard Discovery has already made a bid for the broadcasting rights…

> "Today I came prepared": Novak Djokovic jokingly sports a bicycle helmet after being hit on the head with a metal bottle

Meanwhile, plenty of Djokovic’s fans were receptive of the idea of their man swapping his racket for a shiny new road bike and dominating, naturally, the sport’s biggest races.

Novak Djokovic ‘challenges’ Tadej Pogačar for 2025 Tour de France during weekend bike ride (Novak Djokovic, Instagram)

“He completed tennis, now he will complete cycling,” wrote one fan on Instagram, while another said: “It’s over for the cyclists. Djoko is coming from all the trophies. Winner of Tour de France 2025.”

Well, if 2020 Olympic triathlon champion Kristian Blummenfelt reckons he can join the peloton in his 30s, and eventually win the Tour, why can’t another veteran gold medallist?

Well, I can think of about a thousand reasons why not, but it’s fun to speculate…

> Novak Djokovic banned from cycling around Wimbledon grounds

Also, this isn’t the first time that the current world number two has made his way onto the digital pages of road.cc for riding his bike.

Back in 2016, Djokovic was banned from cycling on the grounds of Wimbledon by the site’s owners for safety reasons, after he was nearly involved in a collision with a supply vehicle while training for the championships (won that year by Andy Murray, as Djokovic exited in the third round).

It was reported at the time that Djokovic uses bike rides around the complex as part of his training “because of its steep slopes” – although there was no indication he was attempting to ‘Everest’ Henman Hill, which was a pity for us I suppose.

He was reportedly told not to ride around the grounds for his own safety, as officials raised concerns that as well as potentially putting him out of the tournament, a crash could also lead to legal proceedings.

So maybe there’s another reason he shouldn’t try to follow Pogi too closely…

14:28
More cycling team bus drama, as Soudal-Quick Step forced to “adapt quickly” to make it to start of stage four at the Vuelta – where their riders got ready by the roadside

If this isn’t a contender for photo of the Vuelta, or even the entire cycling season, I don’t know what is, as Mikel Landa – clad in his T-Rex-themed T-shirt – is treated to some classic Spanish hospitality (crying child aside), after the Belgian squad’s bus broke down this morning, forcing the Basque climber and his teammates to get ready for stage four the old-fashioned way, on a pavement somewhere near the start line:

“Problems with the bus meant that we had to adapt quickly in order to get ready for stage four of the Vuelta,” Soudal – sorry, T-Rex – Quick-Step posted on social media this afternoon, alongside Wout Beel’s brilliant photos.

“On the bright side, we’ve made some new friends and experienced the beautiful Spanish hospitality.”

I’m also a big fan of the last photo included in the post, featuring James Knox pinning his race number on while perched on a drinks cool box, a proper throwback to the junior ranks that one.

Who said the life of a cyclist was glamourous?

09:25
RSA Ireland drink driving advert
“Independence is not needing a car”: Road Safety Authority slammed for “discriminatory, awful” drink driving advert that argues people who don’t drive cars are a “burden for others”

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve featured a victim-blaming, misguided, or just plain weird road safety advert on the live blog.

But unfortunately, that run has come to an end courtesy of Ireland’s Road Safety Authority, who have been relentlessly criticised for their latest campaign, posted on social media last night, which argues that people who lose their licence by driving under the influence of drink or drugs “become a burden for others”.

“When you lose your licence, you become reliant on other people to take you where you need to go and you become a burden for others,” RSA Ireland wrote in the video’s caption. “If you get caught drink or drug driving, you will be disqualified.”

Yep, nothing to do with the potential harm caused by those operating a two-tonne vehicle after an all-night bender

> Nine-year sentence for "drunken idiot" drug-driver who told passengers "cyclists should not be on the road" moments before overtaking group ride, hitting and killing cycling club chairman

Or the benefits of not driving at all, and instead swapping the car for public transport, or even a bike.

Just a weird, misguided attempt to make people feel guilty about putting others’ lives in danger – because they’ll lose that all-important ‘freedom’ that only the private motor car can provide.

Yes, this is actually from a road safety organisation. And it’s safe to say it hasn’t gone down too well online.

RSA Ireland drink driving advert

“Here let me help: ‘When you lose your licence, remember, you’re the lucky one! The person you KILLED is gone forever!  Remember… a driving licence is a privilege, not a right!’”, wrote Alan, already doing a better job than the people who spent a presumably decent amount of time crafting that ‘ad’.

“So you’re saying the biggest issue with drink driving is that the person who does that may be disqualified? Are you for real?” asked Fiachra.

“It’s mind boggling that you are still persisting with this misguided campaign!” added Fiona. “Your catchphrase is ‘burden’. This is discriminatory, ableist, and just plain awful. This is not the message you need to be transmitting to motorists (from a motorist). Please stop!”

> Pro cyclist Imogen Cotter launches road safety campaign, says “drivers see cyclists as an object that interferes with their journey”

Meanwhile, others were highly critical of the ad’s implication that driving is apparently the only way to get around.

“Lots of people walk, cycle, take public transport and can’t or don’t want to drive. They are not a burden to others,” wrote the Better Ennis safe streets account.

“For people who can or try and take other modes of transport, the external benefits to others is immense. This ad is the opposite of encouraging modal shift.”

“Alternate view, if you drive alone you are a burden on all road users,” argued Fietser Steve, with Adam also writing: “I gave up my car three years ago. I don’t consider myself a burden to others. By not driving to work I’ve reduced both traffic and pollution.”

“Independence is not needing a car,” echoed VNS. “Dependency is needing a car for everything.”

> “Stop victim blaming”: Government’s New Year’s call for all road users to “share responsibility” for safety slammed, as new figures reveal cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists account for over half of all road deaths in 2023

Marc also hammered home the message: “People who don’t drive cars are not the problem here. This is a ridiculous unserious take on a life and death issue. Again, People. who. don't. drive. cars. are. NOT. the. problem.”

Others said they were forced to check whether the ad in question was a “parody”, while Sam described the apparent implication that “those who cycle and take public transport are somehow inferior to those who drive” as “embarrassing”.

“Seriously folks – you’ll have no doubt held some internal meetings when putting this ad together?” asked the Safe Cycling Ireland group.

“Was there really nobody within your organisation to voice obvious concerns as articulated in the many comments here? … or did you just plough on regardless?”

Probably best not answer that one, RSA. Back to the drawing board, it is…

13:48
It’s only stage four and the temperature’s beginning to soar…

Around 70km to go in today’s Vuelta stage to Pico Villuercas, the first mountain-top finish of the race, and the temperature’s just nudged up to 40 degrees Celsius deep in the middle of Spain.

Which makes me wonder whether Primož Roglič’s Red Bull-Bora domestiques are overly happy that they’ve been asked to control things on the front all day in this baking heat, keeping the current five-man break at arm’s length just two minutes up the road.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bonus points for any reader who can tell me what song the headline of this story is referencing – the title of which may prove an apt metaphor for any GC contender who comes unstuck on the 20 per cent ramps of the Pico Villuercas. Got it? Now try getting it out of your head…

13:06
Tom Pidcock, 2024 Olympic mountain bike cross-country (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock aiming for gold medal-rainbow jersey double after being named in Team GB squad for upcoming world mountain bike championships

Tom Pidcock will be hoping to cap off a perfect off-road summer by adding another rainbow jersey to his collection in Andorra next week, after being named as part of a strong British line-up for the UCI mountain bike world championships.

Pidcock, who took his maiden world title in the discipline in Glasgow last year before winning a scintillating second Olympic gold medal in July, will defend his rainbow jersey in the cross-country event alongside teammates Charlie Aldridge, who finished eighth in Paris, and national champion Cameron Orr.

The world championships form part of a packed schedule for Pidcock over the next few weeks, with the Ineos Grenadiers rider pencilled in to ride the Bretagne Classic just before heading to Par Arinsal in Andorra for the worlds, with the Tour of Britain following immediately after.

Meanwhile, Britain’s elite women’s line-up for Andorra consists of Evie Richards, who will look to reclaim her title from 2021 after finishing fifth in Paris, current national champion and 2017 world championships silver medallist Annie Last, and Scottish national champion Isla Short.

12:37
Tadej Pogačar says it’s “time to work again” after holidays – as fans crash Tour winner’s merch website

This morning, Tadej Pogačar – perhaps spurred on by Novak Djokovic’s cycling/tennis crossover challenge – took to Instagram to strike fear into the hearts of all his rainbow jersey rivals by announcing that his holidays are over and “it’s time to work again”, as the Slovenian superstar begins his build-up for next month’s world road race championships in Zurich.

What’s more, Pogačar also dropped some fresh new merch on his website, which was soon crashed by his very, very eager fans, seemingly desperate to get their hands on a bright yellow T-shirt featuring a large cartoon lion.

Pogacar merch website crashes

Ah, the life of the greatest cyclist in the world…

11:57
Cyclist in Dublin (licensed CC BY 2.0 on Flickr by Teyvan Petttinger)
Just five motorists have been fined for driving in cycle lanes in Ireland over the past four years – as Green TD says figures show policing cycle lanes “just isn’t a priority”, creating a culture where drivers feel they can “infringe with impunity”

In the same week that the Road Safety Authority in Ireland has come under fire for seemingly promoting a car-centric view of travel, while attempting to dissuade people from drink and drug driver, new Garda statistics have been released which show that just five motorists have been fined in Ireland for driving in cycle lanes over the last four years.

According to the figures, released to the Green Party TD for Waterford Marc Ó Cathasaigh, fixed penalty notices of £60 were issued to five drivers for the offence between the start of 2020 and the end of 2023.

> Cycling campaigners paint fake “free parking” signs on pavement to protest against “anti-social” illegal parking in Dublin… but drivers continue to park over painted signs

According to Ó Cathasaigh, the lack of fines highlights that policing cycling lanes “just isn’t a priority”, resulting in a situation where drivers feel they can “infringe with impunity”.

“We need to do a hell of a lot better if we’re to create a genuinely safe environment for cyclists, particularly in our urban centres,” he told the Irish Times.

“The low level of FCPNs issued for these offences is a very clear indication that this just isn’t an enforcement priority.

“Cyclists are among our most vulnerable road users and their protected spaces need to be respected if we’re serious about creating an inclusive and inviting infrastructure for them to use. The lack of enforcement creates a culture whereby drivers feel that they can infringe with impunity and without any real prospect of recourse.”

Cyclist in Dublin (image by Alexander Parsalidis via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

> Irish politician compares cycle lanes to Berlin Wall in "jaw dropping" attack on bike lanes branded "the worst reactionary anti-cycle rant"

Meanwhile, Ciarán Ferrie, a spokesperson for cycling campaign group I Bike Dublin, said the lack of fines meted out to cycle lane-driving motorists was “shocking but not surprising”.

“The misuse of cycle lanes is something that most people in our large towns and cities experience on a daily basis and rarely, if ever, is there any evidence of enforcement,” said Ferrie, whose group has raised the issue with the Oireachtas Justice Committee, which recommended that the Garda take it more seriously – though Ferrie says he has seen little evidence of a change in the force’s attitudes towards blocked bike lanes.

The campaigner added that enforcement of the law around “the chronic abuse of existing cycling infrastructure is essential” if riding a bike is to be seen as a realistic alternative to driving.

11:26
Andy Murray v Novak Djokovic, Individual Pursuit final, 2026 world track championships?

It’s been quite the month for jokey cycling/tennis crossovers. First, we had British Cycling launch an ambitious bid for the newly retired Andy Murray at the Olympics (probably just in case the Matt Richardson nationality switch fell through, I suppose).

And today we had Novak Djokovic throw his hat into the ring for a potential tilt at the Tour de France, presumably pissing off Kristian Blummenfelt in the process, and showcasing his burst of pace… on a mountain bike, on a forest bike path.

So, while the idea of tennis stars joining the pro peloton is in our heads, how about I float the idea of an individual pursuit match between old rivals Murray and Djokovic at Herne Hill?

Murray’s basically been training for this moment his whole life:

And let’s face it, it’s the only time most of us would travel to London to watch two tennis players, anyway.

I’ll get it organised and give Andy a ring now. Probably best not to mention that time he said there was “very little skill involved in the Tour de France” though…

10:55
Byres Road cycle lane, Glasgow (Blair Anderson)
Cycling UK “thrilled” by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh’s commitment to investing “unprecedented levels of funding” in cycling – but cyclists say the “proof is in the pudding”

Cycling UK has this morning praised the new Labour government’s apparent commitment to cycling, after transport secretary Louise Haigh pledged to invest “unprecedented levels of funding” in active travel, as well as developing a new road safety strategy.

As we reported earlier, Haigh explained in an interview with Laura Laker published in the Guardian how active travel would form an important part of the government’s approach to improving health and the environment, adding that “walking and cycling and moving more are essential to solving both of these in the immediate term and in the long term”.

“There’s lots of evidence to show that will reduce the number of GP appointments by hundreds of thousands, if not millions. We absolutely want to make sure that we invest at unprecedented levels,” Haigh said.

> Labour government to invest “unprecedented levels of funding” in cycling

In response to Haigh’s encouraging comments, Cycling UK’S director of external affairs Sarah McMonagle said in a statement today: “We are thrilled that the Transport Secretary has made a firm commitment to ‘unprecedented levels of funding’.

“By embracing a shift towards active travel, the government has begun to lay the foundations for a future where everyone has access to clean air, safer streets, and a more sustainable way of getting around.”

Cyclist using cycle lane in Edinburgh (Cycling Scotland)

She continued: “For decades, Cycling UK has stressed the potential for cycling to not only improve public health, but address the climate crisis head-on, boost the economy, and help to ease the cost-of-living crisis for everyone. Research by the IPPR, supported by Cycling UK, revealed that at least 10 percent of the total transport budget should be dedicated to active travel within five years to ensure that these benefits are realised.

“We know from working with communities that public support is strong, and we have a clear roadmap to create happier, healthier, greener lives through cycling. We hope to see the government translate these positive words into firm spending commitments for active travel in the forthcoming Autumn Budget.”

That hope for words to turn into action has also been echoed by cyclists on social media, as 2 Wheeled Wolf responded to our story by writing: “As they say, ‘proof is in the pudding’. Too often we get the right words but not the actions to follow it.

“Good to hear what they say, but nothing more than words until we see them actioned on.”

What do you think? Are we about to witness a new dawn for cycling in the UK? Or is this just another case of empty promises?

10:48
The Vuelta a España finally heads back into Spain – and things are about to get interesting

Just like last week’s Tour de France Femmes, it’s taken quite a while for the Vuelta a España to return to home soil, following its opening long weekend in neighbouring Portugal.

And, in typical Vuelta style, the organisers have wasted no time in reminding the riders that they’re back in Spain, with a brute of a mountain test in store for stage four today, featuring one category three climb, one cat two, and two cat ones, including a tough summit finish at Pico Villuercas.

Vuelta 2024 stage four

The 14.6km-long Pico Villuercas may only average 6.2 per cent – but don’t let the numbers fool you. The relatively benign average (that’s easy for me to type from my desk) is largely due to its draggy, easier first 9km, which never reach anything more than five per cent.

But it’s the four kilometres that follow that gentle introduction – averaging a leg-destroying 11, 13.6, 14.1, and 16.4 per cent respectively – which will blow the GC race apart, and may see on or two red jersey contenders in early difficulty on the savage max 20 per cent slopes.

Pico Villuercas profile, stage four, 2024 Vuelta

 

Brutal.

Romain Bardet won here solo from the breakaway the last time the climb was tackled in 2021, as Miguel Ángel López took a few seconds off eventual race winner Primož Roglič (a few days later, MLA would famously strop off on the penultimate stage, as the podium slipped out of reach. Ah, good times).

Adam Yates also finished 12 seconds down on Roglič that day, something the UAE Team Emirates climber will be hoping to reverse this afternoon if he can…

09:06
The fallout from the Royal Parks ‘speeding cyclists’ debate rumbles on, as another Richmond Park bike race bites the dust

In case you missed it last night:

Cyclists in Richmond Park with London skyline (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> Latest cycling event cancelled in Richmond Park, as organiser highlights “increased focus on security and logistics of cycling events in public spaces”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

