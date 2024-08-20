“I’m coming for you, Tadej Pogačar”: Novak Djokovic says “Next stop, Tour de France” as tennis star sets “new goals” during weekend bike ride; Cyclists slam “awful” drink driving ad that argues non-drivers are a “burden for others” + more on the live blog

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve featured a victim-blaming, misguided, or just plain weird road safety advert on the live blog.
But unfortunately, that run has come to an end courtesy of Ireland’s Road Safety Authority, who have been relentlessly criticised for their latest campaign, posted on social media last night, which argues that people who lose their licence by driving under the influence of drink or drugs “become a burden for others”.
“When you lose your licence, you become reliant on other people to take you where you need to go and you become a burden for others,” RSA Ireland wrote in the video’s caption. “If you get caught drink or drug driving, you will be disqualified.”
Yep, nothing to do with the potential harm caused by those operating a two-tonne vehicle after an all-night bender.
> Nine-year sentence for "drunken idiot" drug-driver who told passengers "cyclists should not be on the road" moments before overtaking group ride, hitting and killing cycling club chairman
Or the benefits of not driving at all, and instead swapping the car for public transport, or even a bike.
Just a weird, misguided attempt to make people feel guilty about putting others’ lives in danger – because they’ll lose that all-important ‘freedom’ that only the private motor car can provide.
Yes, this is actually from a road safety organisation. And it’s safe to say it hasn’t gone down too well online.
“Here let me help: ‘When you lose your licence, remember, you’re the lucky one! The person you KILLED is gone forever! Remember… a driving licence is a privilege, not a right!’”, wrote Alan, already doing a better job than the people who spent a presumably decent amount of time crafting that ‘ad’.
“So you’re saying the biggest issue with drink driving is that the person who does that may be disqualified? Are you for real?” asked Fiachra.
“It’s mind boggling that you are still persisting with this misguided campaign!” added Fiona. “Your catchphrase is ‘burden’. This is discriminatory, ableist, and just plain awful. This is not the message you need to be transmitting to motorists (from a motorist). Please stop!”
> Pro cyclist Imogen Cotter launches road safety campaign, says “drivers see cyclists as an object that interferes with their journey”
Meanwhile, others were highly critical of the ad’s implication that driving is apparently the only way to get around.
“Lots of people walk, cycle, take public transport and can’t or don’t want to drive. They are not a burden to others,” wrote the Better Ennis safe streets account.
“For people who can or try and take other modes of transport, the external benefits to others is immense. This ad is the opposite of encouraging modal shift.”
“Alternate view, if you drive alone you are a burden on all road users,” argued Fietser Steve, with Adam also writing: “I gave up my car three years ago. I don’t consider myself a burden to others. By not driving to work I’ve reduced both traffic and pollution.”
“Independence is not needing a car,” echoed VNS. “Dependency is needing a car for everything.”
> “Stop victim blaming”: Government’s New Year’s call for all road users to “share responsibility” for safety slammed, as new figures reveal cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcyclists account for over half of all road deaths in 2023
Marc also hammered home the message: “People who don’t drive cars are not the problem here. This is a ridiculous unserious take on a life and death issue. Again, People. who. don't. drive. cars. are. NOT. the. problem.”
Others said they were forced to check whether the ad in question was a “parody”, while Sam described the apparent implication that “those who cycle and take public transport are somehow inferior to those who drive” as “embarrassing”.
“Seriously folks – you’ll have no doubt held some internal meetings when putting this ad together?” asked the Safe Cycling Ireland group.
“Was there really nobody within your organisation to voice obvious concerns as articulated in the many comments here? … or did you just plough on regardless?”
Probably best not answer that one, RSA. Back to the drawing board, it is…
Cycling UK “thrilled” by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh’s commitment to investing “unprecedented levels of funding” in cycling.
The Guardian article highlights that "Transport in Britain is devolved."
In Scotland, it's projected that "10% of the total transport budget will be allocated to active travel by 2024-25." However, it remains unclear if Labour will match this commitment in England, or offer only nebulous promises like “unprecedented levels of funding.”
It's also commendable to see Scotland's infrastructure, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, showcased in an bit really about England in both images here, but the coverage seems to omit the active travel initiatives under the old SNP/Greens collaboration for comparision.
For a more detailed look at the parties' promises for cycling and active travel, you might find older articles & analysis in road.cc insightful. Additionally, the more commited & ambitious plans for active travel in Scotland, from these articles, I think is aiming to spend nearly £60 per person per year. Let's have Labour match or beat that pl in England.
Victim blaming is deep in RSA's DNA. They are best known for years of campaigning for hiviz for *pedestrians* to keep them "safe". And then distributing warehouses of hiviz out to schools and others for free - €800,000 of it per annum (with some questions about how the procurement contracts are awarded *cough*). The Hiviz campaign is probably their largest activity (after excluding NCTs, which is contracted out, and driver licensing).
https://irishcycle.com/2022/03/08/rsa-questioned-on-spending-nearly-e1m-...
The same RSA also revealead to the PAC that it had _no_ actual road safety engineers on staff:
https://www.thejournal.ie/road-safety-public-accounts-6420316-Jun2024/
Absolute joke of an agency.
That Ireland Road Safety Authority thing is f-ing horrendous
Guardian - Labour investment in cycling and walking will be unprecedented, says Louise Haigh
She's saying all the right things, I'm feeling cautiously optimistic for the first time in years.
Me too (there's a little bit of discussion in the forum).
Thanks, hadn't seen that - Well, this sounds positive