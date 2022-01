Hi-Vis Baby: Indie-rockers Bakers Eddy release single about life on two wheels; Mamnick edgy PR continues + more on the live blog

You might have heard of Bakers Eddy if you're big into your music...the New Zealand-based band has supported acts like Highly Suspect and The Rubens, and has a new track out called...*drumroll please*...Hi-Vis Baby.

And yes, it's about life as a cyclist. "I could go forever, distance is nothing. I think i feel better because my heart is pumping. If you're in a four-wheel drive you can fuck off because i am not your problem 'cause I am on a journey don't concern you." Catchy.

There are hints of their punk-inspired past, and the band describes its sound as "loud, fast and dirty" which incidently is how I describe my bike (although more often than not loud, slow and dirty would be more accurate).

So where would this chart in our 2016 People's Choice: your favourite songs about bikes and cycling?

Tour de France by Kraftwerk came out on top in that, Bicycle Race by Queen second and Half Man Half Biscuit's See that my bike's kept clean was in third. Any danger of Hi-Vis Baby cracking the podium?