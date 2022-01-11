Weird Mamnick gun ad breaches code; gravel riding still on the up; more accidental Partridge; sock review causes mayhem; distracted drivers; tenuous political references + more on the live blog

Anyone remember this, shall we say, interesting advertisement from Sheffield-based cycling clothing firm Mamnick?
In case you missed it, in October Mamnick released a new range of jerseys which were accompanied by a controversy-courting, gun-featuring Twitter ad.
(Of course, drawing parallels between bike riding and military combat is hardly a novel idea – just listen to any cycling commentator.)
When the complaints inevitably started flooding in, the brand attempted to keep up the edgelord vibe with a series of un-PC, “damn the consequences” replies.
Well, it turns out there are consequences. The Advertising Standards Authority got in touch, informing Mamnick’s owner Thom Barnett that the ad breached UK advertising code.
According to the letter, Barnett has until 17 January to withdraw the ad. Predictably enough, Mamnick posted the confidential letter on their Twitter account, along with the offending promotional photo (I bet American teen sitcom characters from the eighties think this guy’s the coolest).
While it appears that this is exactly what the clothing company wanted to happen when it published the original ad, I wonder if they will be maintain their ‘edgy’ persona when the sanctions start rolling in.
Or maybe they’ll change tack completely and claim that it was biathlon jersey all along…