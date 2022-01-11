Weird Mamnick gun ad breaches code; gravel riding still on the up; more accidental Partridge; sock review causes mayhem; distracted drivers; tenuous political references + more on the live blog

British Cycling announced yesterday that the national track championships, due to be held in Newport at the end of January, have been postponed.

Covid restrictions, especially concerning sporting events, are currently much tighter in Wales than they are in England (Scotland and Northern Ireland also have put similar rules in place since Christmas). According to the Welsh government’s current guidelines, a maximum of 50 people can attend a sporting event outdoors, and only 30 can gather inside.

In a statement British Cycling said, “the current restrictions – which are now expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future – mean that delivering the event would have required strict controls on rider movements and significant changes to the event schedule, severely diminishing the event experience for all.”

The championships have been rescheduled for the first weekend in March. Everything will be better then, surely?