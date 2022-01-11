Support road.cc

Weird Mamnick gun ad breaches code; gravel riding still on the up; more accidental Partridge; sock review causes mayhem; distracted drivers; tenuous political references + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday so Ryan Mallon is here, coffee in hand, to provide the updates on today's live blog...
Tue, Jan 11, 2022 09:09
15
11:46
Distracted driver barely misses cyclist (and other tales of inattentive motorists)

Meanwhile, in the good ol’ US of A…

In this next clip, it was the texting motorist who was given quite the scare in Auld Reekie:

11:33
Freedom

Take me to the Rue de Rivoli now, please...

11:08
Katie_Archibald_in_action_at_the_UCI_Track_Champions_League._Image_credit_-_SWPix
Covid strikes again as British Track Championships postponed

British Cycling announced yesterday that the national track championships, due to be held in Newport at the end of January, have been postponed.

Covid restrictions, especially concerning sporting events, are currently much tighter in Wales than they are in England (Scotland and Northern Ireland also have put similar rules in place since Christmas). According to the Welsh government’s current guidelines, a maximum of 50 people can attend a sporting event outdoors, and only 30 can gather inside.

In a statement British Cycling said, “the current restrictions – which are now expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future – mean that delivering the event would have required strict controls on rider movements and significant changes to the event schedule, severely diminishing the event experience for all.”

The championships have been rescheduled for the first weekend in March. Everything will be better then, surely?

10:52
MerinNO! Sock review generates mammoth Merino melee in our comments section
2022 Albion Winter Socks 7.jpg

Whoever knew wool could be so divisive? We were just minding our business yesterday when we realised that quite a lengthy debate had started over on a review of the Albion Winter Socks published over the weekend. The thread is now at 71 comments and counting... 

albion socks comment 1
albion socks comment 2
albion socks comment 3

One of those comments was from our Community Editor Simon, noting that we're currently cooking up a feature on the use of Merino wool in the bike industry, whether it's sustainable and what brands are doing to mitigate their carbon footprint while producing Merino clothing. What do you think? Don't be sheepish... 

10:35
Police in Merton train Community Speed Watch volunteers... by getting them to stand in a bike lane

While the sentiment behind this scheme must be commended, surely one of them realised where they were standing?

10:16
Gravel Image
Gravel riding continues to rise in 2021

According to Garmin, and anyone who has been paying attention, we’re gravel riding more than ever before.

The tech company released its 2021 Fitness report which reveals that gravel riding massively grew in Western Europe last year, with 59.86% more gravel cycling rides logged in 2021. This trend was mirrored across the globe, but at a slightly lower rate, with all regions across the world reporting at least a 29% increase in logged gravel rides.

While adventure riding is on the rise, so is not leaving the house apparently. The number of indoor activities logged by Garmin users interestingly increased by twice as much as outdoor activities year over year.

Fitness sessions that took place indoors also rose considerably, by 20.54% in 2021 over 2020, with Pilates and yoga leading the way with a 108.30% and 45.55% year-over-year percentage increase respectively.

10:01
Accidental Partridge does cycling

Speaking of the 'Essex Express' Cav (that's his nickname isn't it?):

This of course has reminded me of the greatest ever actual Partridge moment, when he reviewed the 1994 Tour de France…

“You join me in the helicopter now as we look down on these cyclists who look somehow like cattle in a mad way. But cattle on bikes.”

Great stage win by Klaus Bin, by the way. It's such a pity injuries ruined his career.

09:53
I wonder if Mr Merckx has had a word...
09:35
Bit harsh on Cofidis, eh Ned?

In that case, Boris Johnson must be the Haimar Zubeldia of lockdown parties. Everyone knows he was there, but nobody can remember seeing him…

09:04
Bizarre Mamnick kit release breaches UK advertising code… but clothing firm remains committed to ‘edgy’ persona

Anyone remember this, shall we say, interesting advertisement from Sheffield-based cycling clothing firm Mamnick?

In case you missed it, in October Mamnick released a new range of jerseys which were accompanied by a controversy-courting, gun-featuring Twitter ad.

(Of course, drawing parallels between bike riding and military combat is hardly a novel idea – just listen to any cycling commentator.)

When the complaints inevitably started flooding in, the brand attempted to keep up the edgelord vibe with a series of un-PC, “damn the consequences” replies.

 Well, it turns out there are consequences. The Advertising Standards Authority got in touch, informing Mamnick’s owner Thom Barnett that the ad breached UK advertising code.

According to the letter, Barnett has until 17 January to withdraw the ad. Predictably enough, Mamnick posted the confidential letter on their Twitter account, along with the offending promotional photo (I bet American teen sitcom characters from the eighties think this guy’s the coolest).

While it appears that this is exactly what the clothing company wanted to happen when it published the original ad, I wonder if they will be maintain their ‘edgy’ persona when the sanctions start rolling in.

Or maybe they’ll change tack completely and claim that it was biathlon jersey all along…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

