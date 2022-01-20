Cyclist accused of punching delivery driver who “cut him up”

Dorset Police have released images of a cyclist suspected of assaulting a delivery driver in Poole.

The driver claims that two cyclists, a man and a woman, approached him while he was delivering parcels on Pearce Avenue on 18 November 2021. According to the motorist, one of the cyclists punched him in the face and then accused the van driver of “cutting him up”.

The two cyclists then left the scene, while the delivery driver was later treated in hospital for a black eye and a cut to his lip, which required stitches.

“The victim was understandably left very shaken by this incident and we have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the man involved,” said Police Constable Hannah Van Der Eyken.

“I appreciate this incident was some time ago, but I have now obtained images of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please get in touch.”