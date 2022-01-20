Support road.cc

Cyclist accused of punching delivery driver who “cut him up”

Driver was treated in hospital for a black eye and cut lip after alleged assault
by Ryan Mallon
Thu, Jan 20, 2022 15:54
Dorset Police have released images of a cyclist suspected of assaulting a delivery driver in Poole.

The driver claims that two cyclists, a man and a woman, approached him while he was delivering parcels on Pearce Avenue on 18 November 2021. According to the motorist, one of the cyclists punched him in the face and then accused the van driver of “cutting him up”.

The two cyclists then left the scene, while the delivery driver was later treated in hospital for a black eye and a cut to his lip, which required stitches.

 “The victim was understandably left very shaken by this incident and we have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the man involved,” said Police Constable Hannah Van Der Eyken.

“I appreciate this incident was some time ago, but I have now obtained images of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please get in touch.”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

