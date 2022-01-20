Support road.cc

Casualty
TV surgeon and cyclist killed after collision with motorist in Essex

TV surgeon and cyclist killed after collision with motorist in Essex

Niall Kirkpatrick, one of the world’s leading plastic surgeons, was known for his appearances on Channel 5’s Botched Up Bodies
by Ryan Mallon
Thu, Jan 20, 2022 13:31
A surgeon famous for appearing on the Channel 5 programme Botched Up Bodies has been named as the cyclist killed after a collision with a motorist in Braintree earlier this month.

Niall Kirkpatrick, a specialist in craniofacial surgery and head and neck reconstruction, was killed after colliding with a driver on the Fairstead Road on the morning of 9 January. He died at the scene. Another cyclist sustained injuries to his face in the crash.

Essex Police arrested a 65-year-old on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. The man has since been released under investigation and the police have called for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A world-leading plastic surgeon, Mr Kirkpatrick was known for his appearances on the Channel 5 show Botched Up Bodies, where he corrected bungled cosmetic work.

He was a chairman and director of the international children’s charity ‘Facing the World’ and in 2012 he led a team which ‘rebuilt’ the face of Ali Hussein, a teenager injured in an American airstrike during the Iraq war.

The British Association of Plastic Reconstruction and Aesthetic Surgeons opened a book of condolences, describing Mr Kirkpatrick as “an exceptional man and a great doctor.” 

Television presenter Katie Piper said that the 62-year-old was “an incredibly talented and kind surgeon” who “helped so many people” and was “extremely charitable and caring.” 

