Near Miss of the Day 701: Speeding bus driver “very lucky” to avoid prosecution for close pass (includes swearing)

The speeding bus driver featured in today’s Near Miss of the Day video escaped punishment for this reckless overtake in a 30mph zone – due to an outbreak of Covid at Greater Manchester Police.

In the video, the Vision Bus driver narrowly passes the cyclist on a moderately steep hill as cars approach in the opposite direction. According to road.cc reader Grahame, who sent us the footage, a speed indicator at the brow of the hill showed that the driver was travelling at 36mph in a 30mph zone.

Grahame reported the incident to Greater Manchester Police as part of its ‘Operation Considerate’. However, the report was not processed in time for a Notice of Intended Prosecution to be issued within the 14-day limit.

Greater Manchester Police told the cyclist that the report wasn't processed because “the whole office came down with Covid-19” – scuppering any chance of the driver being prosecuted and securing a “very lucky” reprieve for Vision and its driver, according to Grahame.

Vision did not respond to road.cc’s request for comment.

