Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Man charged over robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home; Have you earned that Big Mac? Exercise bike seating spotted at McDonald's; Cracked collarbone Christmas + more on the live blog

Happy Christmas (week)... kicking things off this morning is Dan Alexander before Jack Sexty makes a return to the blog this afternoon
Mon, Dec 20, 2021 09:00
1
Man charged over robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home; Have you earned that Big Mac? Exercise bike seating spotted at McDonald's; Cracked collarbone Christmas + more on the live blog
11:02
Man charged over robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home

A man will appear in court today charged with robbery in connection with the burglary at Mark Cavendish's family home last month. Romario Henry, 30, was arrested on Saturday and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of robbery. 

Two 27-year-old men, one from Gillingham and one from Camberwell, were also arrested last week. They have been released on bail until 12 January.

Two weeks ago, Cavendish revealed he was “violently attacked” by an armed gang of four masked men that had broken into his home and threatened his wife and children before ransacking the house.

> Mark Cavendish “violently attacked” in armed robbery at his Essex home

The break-in happened while Cav was recovering from injuries sustained at the Ghent Six Day, including two broken ribs.

“Amongst what was taken, were two watches of great sentiment and value. But far, far worse to be taken was the sense of security, safety, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their own home," the 36-year-old wrote on social media.

Essex Police stressed the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about the incident, or who was in the Ongar area between 2am and 2.40am on 27 November, to contact Loughton CID quoting reference 42/275184/21.

11:41
DT Swiss extends Ratchet LN kit with road-specific option
DT Swiss Ratchet

DT Swiss has extended its Ratchet LN upgrade DIY kit to more riders with new road-specific options. The kit, which starts at £79.99, enables the conversion of DT Swiss pawl hubs to the freehub Ratchet System.

"Pawl freehub systems create relatively small engagement surfaces, which result in higher stress on the contact area," DT Swiss notes. "The Ratchet System is extremely reliable due to the simultaneous engagement of the ratchets, as the force is distributed evening over a large area."

As the Ratchet System is modular, DT Swiss says the engagement angle and the freehub body can be easily adjusted.

You can find out more about the Ratchet LN tech here and this video demonstrates how to do the conversion.

10:27
When all your reindeer are isolating...

He's going to need a big cargo bike if the reindeer are on strike... 

09:49
Cracked collarbone Christmas

Young Brit Fred Wright is trying to see the positives of this unwanted Christmas cracker...a few more days off...maybe Bahrain Victorious will send him a new turbo trainer for Christmas...

That Wasnt Very Christmassy Peep Show GIFfrom That Wasnt Very Christmassy GIFs
08:38
Have you earned that Big Mac? Exercise bike seating spotted at McDonald's

There's something very Black Mirror about this...in the dystopian Netflix series' capitalism-criticising '15 Million Merits' episode, fictional contestants earned credits by spinning on a stationary bike which could, if you had enough, be spent on entering a talent show for a shot at escaping the hamster-wheel lifestyle...see where I'm going...

No talent show, but keep pedalling and you might have earned another bite of that Big Mac. Black Mirror tangent, addressed. Onto my second thought, where can one buy such an appealing Maccy D's home trainer. Tacx, Elite and Wahoo must be quaking in their boots at this one...

This is apparently from Shanghai, well, it wouldn't be here in the UK would it? Imagine the outrage. Good luck getting a bike rack, let alone cycle seating.

McDonald's made a few headlines over the years on road.cc, largely due to their refusal to let people on bikes use the drive-through. Back in July last year the fast food chain told a Stoke cyclist it was "unsafe" for him to pedal through the drive-through, although motorcyclists are allowed.

> McDonald's tells cyclist it’s “unsafe” for him to use drive-through

Similarly, in January, a Congleton cyclist accused McDonald's of discriminating against people who choose to avoid driving for unnecessary journeys. The Golden Arches (or Ronald McDonald, depending on your viewpoint) replied saying the decision is "for the health and safety of our people and our customers."

Of course, if you build a pedal-powered car then that can come through... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments