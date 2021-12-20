Man charged over robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home; Have you earned that Big Mac? Exercise bike seating spotted at McDonald's; Cracked collarbone Christmas + more on the live blog

A man is due to appear in court today charged with robbery as part of an investigation into a burglary in the #Ongar area. It happened at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish around 2.35am on Saturday 27 November. Read more: https://t.co/DatgS2dVSW pic.twitter.com/Wtyx9Fo3MP — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 20, 2021

A man will appear in court today charged with robbery in connection with the burglary at Mark Cavendish's family home last month. Romario Henry, 30, was arrested on Saturday and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court charged with two counts of robbery.

Two 27-year-old men, one from Gillingham and one from Camberwell, were also arrested last week. They have been released on bail until 12 January.

Two weeks ago, Cavendish revealed he was “violently attacked” by an armed gang of four masked men that had broken into his home and threatened his wife and children before ransacking the house.

The break-in happened while Cav was recovering from injuries sustained at the Ghent Six Day, including two broken ribs.

“Amongst what was taken, were two watches of great sentiment and value. But far, far worse to be taken was the sense of security, safety, privacy and dignity that my young family and everybody else is entitled to in their own home," the 36-year-old wrote on social media.

Essex Police stressed the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about the incident, or who was in the Ongar area between 2am and 2.40am on 27 November, to contact Loughton CID quoting reference 42/275184/21.