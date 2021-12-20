Man charged over robbery at Mark Cavendish's family home; Have you earned that Big Mac? Exercise bike seating spotted at McDonald's; Cracked collarbone Christmas + more on the live blog

There's something very Black Mirror about this...in the dystopian Netflix series' capitalism-criticising '15 Million Merits' episode, fictional contestants earned credits by spinning on a stationary bike which could, if you had enough, be spent on entering a talent show for a shot at escaping the hamster-wheel lifestyle...see where I'm going...
No talent show, but keep pedalling and you might have earned another bite of that Big Mac. Black Mirror tangent, addressed. Onto my second thought, where can one buy such an appealing Maccy D's home trainer. Tacx, Elite and Wahoo must be quaking in their boots at this one...
This is apparently from Shanghai, well, it wouldn't be here in the UK would it? Imagine the outrage. Good luck getting a bike rack, let alone cycle seating.
McDonald's made a few headlines over the years on road.cc, largely due to their refusal to let people on bikes use the drive-through. Back in July last year the fast food chain told a Stoke cyclist it was "unsafe" for him to pedal through the drive-through, although motorcyclists are allowed.
> McDonald's tells cyclist it’s “unsafe” for him to use drive-through
Similarly, in January, a Congleton cyclist accused McDonald's of discriminating against people who choose to avoid driving for unnecessary journeys. The Golden Arches (or Ronald McDonald, depending on your viewpoint) replied saying the decision is "for the health and safety of our people and our customers."
Of course, if you build a pedal-powered car then that can come through...
