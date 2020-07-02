Carmageddon: Cycling levels fall as more and more motorists take to the roads; Emergency active travel funding: winners and losers; The lightest bike you'll see today; A full lap of Manchester's Cyclops junction + more

Might seem geeky (it is) but this is why this junction design is SO important: 2 kids (under 12) easily turning right, not having to mix with traffic.

When this is route is complete, they can ride to school.

Shouldn’t qualify as news....but it is https://t.co/jEFQ8rFGJr

— Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) July 1, 2020