Carmageddon: Cycling levels fall as more and more motorists take to the roads; Emergency active travel funding: winners and losers; The lightest bike you'll see today; A full lap of Manchester's Cyclops junction + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, Jul 02, 2020 09:26
8
12:29
PedalMe employee moves house without hiring a van
11:19
BREAKING: Kids on bikes turn right at junction WITHOUT having to mix with motor traffic
11:16
Vigil today for NHS COVID-19 nurse killed while cycling in Edinburgh

A vigil is being held today for an NHS nurse who volunteered to treat COVID-19 patients who was killed in a road traffic collision last week.

Full story here.

10:13
Named and given a nod of respect: Local authorites that secured MORE than their requested allocation of emergency active travel funding

The corollary of the authorities listed in the previous update.

These ones basically put in extra strong bids for emergency cycle funding and were rewarded for doing so.

10:08
Named and shamed: Local authorites that failed to secure full allocation of emergency active travel funding

As we said further down the page, where authorities were awarded only a fraction of the emergency cycle funding they requested, this was because the Department for Transport deemed them to have put forward a weak bid.

 

See here for more on how the DfT has written to councils informing them it wants to see “an even higher level of ambition” when it comes to proposals for emergency active travel measures.

10:06
Carmageddon: Cycling levels fall as more and more motorists take to the roads

A couple of weeks ago, we asked whether cycling had already passed its peak.

While cycling levels were still up by 70 per cent at that point compared to the period before the coronavirus lockdown, they had started to decline.

At the same time, motor traffic had already doubled compared to the lockdown low back in April.

Those trends have apparently continued.

According to research by the RAC, almost a third of drivers – some 10.5 million – will be using a car to get away for an overnight stay this weekend with lockdown being eased.

09:03
Cycling and Walking Plan and updated Cycle Infrastructure Design guidance to be published “over the summer”
08:54
bird-e-scooters-queen-elizabeth-olympic-park-copyright-simon-macmichael
You'll need a driving licence to hire an e-scooter

A blanket ban on riding e-scooters on UK roads and cycle lanes will end on July 4 with a 12-month trial where insured rental scooters will be made legal.

As we reported yesterday, riders must be over 16 and hold at least a provisional driving licence.

Asked about the latter part of that earlier today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed it was the case for the trial period.

He explained this was due to a quirk in legislation dating back to 1880.

Anyway, check our full story for details on what is and isn't allowed.

08:41
The lightest bike you'll see today

Okay, it's not going to help you set new fastest times on your local climbs - but this is bloody brilliant, isn't it?

08:27
leeds pop-up bike lane 2.PNG
They've announced the emergency active travel funding in your area

As we reported on Saturday, the Department for Transport (DfT) has written to councils informing them it wants to see “an even higher level of ambition” when it comes to proposals for emergency active travel measures.

Authorities have been given 100%, 75%, 50% or just 25% of their respective bids, “based on the extent to which they aligned with the criteria”.

Several who made especially strong bids have even received more than they requested.

Basically, those who were keen to build good infrastructure got money; those who weren't, didn't.

You can see what your local authority got here, along with an indicative allocation for the next phase of funding.

08:20
A full lap of Manchester's Cyclops junction

The Royce Road junction in Hulme in Manchester is due to officially open today.

It's the UK’s first “CYCLOPS” design, which is similar to the traditional Dutch junction. Its layout and traffic lights allow cyclists to turn right without having to move across lanes of traffic.

It's hard to explain. It's easier to get your head round it by watching this video.

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

