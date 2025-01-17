“Bicycle Redistribution Point”: Spoof sign highlights train station’s bike theft problem, as designer slams police inaction and lack of security for cyclists

A recent spate of reported bike thefts from a railway station’s supposedly secure cycle parking facility has inspired one local activist to highlight the problem in perhaps the most original – and scathing – way possible: by installing what locals have described as a “depressingly accurate” sign declaring the area a “bicycle redistribution point”.

The official-looking satirical sign was put in place this week at Chichester railway station by the Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership (CARP), a one-man campaign which aims to highlight issues affecting the local community in the West Sussex city by installing signage that will make people laugh.

Established in August, after noticing that signs warning or prohibiting locals from doing something were “everywhere”, the campaigner – who wishes to remain anonymous and is known only as CARP – has installed dozens of the parody signs around Chichester, before uploading them to his social media page.

And this week, he turned his attention to one problem that’s currently impacting cyclists across the West Sussex city (as well as the rest of the UK) – bike theft.

Chichester has long featured prominently in studies listing the places in Britain where you’re most likely to get your bike nicked, with the city’s railway station – and in particular its supposedly CCTV-monitored cycle parking unit – a notable hotspot for opportunistic thieves.

“I decided to create the sign after noticing just how many posts were popping up in local community groups about bike thefts, often several times a week,” CARP, who’s been described as “Chichester’s answer to Banksy” on social media, told road.cc on Friday.

“What stood out to me was that the overwhelming majority of these incidents were happening in this specific spot at the station, which made it feel like an issue that needed highlighting in a memorable way.”

The sign, attached to a pole outside the station’s bike parking facility and installed this week, depicts a masked man, huge bolt cutters strapped to his bike, riding away with a presumably stolen bike, with the caption: “Chichester Bicycle Redistribution Point. Many thanks for your donations.”

Logos of both Southern Rail and Sussex Police are also featured in the sign, alongside the satirical disclaimer: “Brought to you by Southern Rail. Police logo included for aesthetics only (they don’t like getting involved).”

(Ironically, and as if to underline CARP’s point, when road.cc approached Sussex Police for comment, we were told to contact the British Transport Police instead. The BTP are yet to respond.)

Posting the sign on social media, CARP wrote: “Involuntary donations accepted daily. CCTV for moral support only.”

> Bike thefts at train stations up 39% year-on-year, research reveals

The post has earned widespread praise from local cyclists, as well as by some who used it to publicise their own bikes which have been stolen in recent weeks.

“Very accurate, unfortunately,” Sara Watkins said of the sign on Facebook, while Heather described it as “depressingly accurate”.

“The moment I read this I suddenly remembered just how many people I know who have lost a bike at that very spot,” wrote Chris Astley.

“So true, and you only get a crime number then nothing – they can’t even be bothered to look at the cameras,” added Brian.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, Alice noted that “additional bike donation points are also available across the city. My son has now donated three bikes, including one last night from the donation point outside the Festival theatre.”

“This is fantastic. Just had mine stolen this week from here,” said Kieran.

“I’m a cab driver and the amount of times I see them walk up, pull out the cutters and ride off is unbelievable,” wrote Jim. “I’ve given up going into the station to report it. They just say we know, it’s on camera but the British Transport Police won’t do anything about it.”

> Cycle racks “suspended” and taped off outside train station where one bike is stolen every two days

When asked about the reaction to his signs, and the effect it may have on prompting Southern Rail and the British Transport Police to take action to tackle bike theft, CARP told us: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive – people seem to enjoy the humour but also appreciate the way it shines a light on the problem.

“It’s clear that the issue here is lack of action from Southern Rail and the police. My hope is that this will spark some action from them to improve security and deter thefts in the area.

“However, I haven't heard of any changes as yet.”

Southern Rail and the British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.