Want to buy Wout van Aert's Mont Ventoux stage-winning Cervélo? Here's how much it will cost you

Need a new bike? How about one that has already proved itself capable of winning a Tour de France stage, Vuelta a España, Amstel Gold or the Tour of Britain?
That is what Jumbo-Visma are offering deep-pocketed fans this Christmas thanks to a team-wide auction of the Cervélo bikes which carried their star riders to the team's biggest wins of the season. All funds raised will be reinvested back into the "further development of young cycling talent".
The listing says: "Through this special auction, cycling fans worldwide can literally become the owner of a piece of cycling history.
"Cyclists from Team Jumbo-Visma made history with their Cervélo bikes at various occasions throughout the 2021 season. You’ll be able to bid on these bikes thanks to this auction and become the owner of a piece of cycling history."
Wout van Aert's Mont Ventoux stage-winning machine is the star attraction here and has already reached €13,250 (£11,243) with eight days until bidding closes on December 27 at 7pm.
The size 56 R5 frame comes with Dura Ace C40 wheels, power meter, K-Force bars and team-issue finishing kit.
Van Aert's race-winning bike from Amstel Gold, Gent-Wevelgem and the Tour of Britain is also up for grabs at the slightly cheaper current highest bid of €7,000 (£5,940).
Perhaps surprisingly the second most expensive bike at the time of writing is not Van Aert's back-up, Primož Roglič's Vuelta-winning machine or the bike Jonas Vingegaard rode to second at the Tour.
That accolade currently goes to Tom Dumoulin's comeback bike at €9,625 (£8,167).
Elsewhere the aforementioned Roglič Vuelta-winning Cervélo, complete with red bar tape, has not even reached its €5,000 (£4,243) reserve price, but is estimated to finish somewhere between €10,000 - €15,000 (£8,485 - £12,727). Roglič's unlucky Tour ride has reached €6,100 (£5,176).
Also in the top-tier of estimates is Marianne Vos' Gent-Wevelgem and Amstel Gold-winning bike, although if you want to start the bidding at €4,900 (£4,158) you can, probably briefly, pretend it will be yours.
The bike which carried Vingegaard to second-place at the Tour, dropping Tadej Pogačar on Ventoux is estimated to go for somewhere between €7,500 - €12,500 (£6,364 - £10,607).
If you are looking for a 'bargain' then British rider Anna Henderson's R5 could be the best value having currently 'only' reached €3,700 (£3,140) but expected to land between €5,500 - €7,500 (£4,667 - £6,364).
The full list of pro bikes can be viewed on Dutch auction website Catawiki.
