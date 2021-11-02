Traffic cops clash with talkRadio's Cristo Foufas about...CyclingMikey?; BBC responds to 'hit by car' headline complaints; COP26 accessibility issues; Hill climb rain and pain; Have you signed for Ineos?; Cycling friends episode 2 + more on the live blog
It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Another one for the collection...presumably he wants way more journeys made by bike?
Dreaming of summer? Chase the Sun registrations open 15th November
The nights are dark and it's suddenly got all very cold here in the UK...if you need any extra motivation to get out on the bike this winter, maybe booking a big ride for next summer will help. Pick a goal, have it in the back of your mind, get out on the bike more as a result, get fitter, smash 2022? That's the plan...
Naturally, the people at Chase the Sun reckon you should pick one of their rides. Registration for their UK North, UK South and Italia events opens on 15 November. So, if you fancy it, put 18 June 2022 in the diary for a 205-mile summer adventure.
The North UK route starts on the beachfront in Whitley Bay, north of Newcastle upon Tyne, and takes in the wild hills, forests and rivers of Northumberland and the dramatic southern uplands of Scotland, crossing historic bridges and wilderness, riding over 200 miles to reach a view of mid-summer sunset over the Firth of Clyde from Ayr seafront.
Chase The Sun UK South starts at sunrise on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, crossing a diverse section of the country, encompassing the urban sprawl of London, country lanes, green vales and the mighty Cheddar Gorge, ending at sunset in Burnham On Sea on the Somerset coast some 205 miles later.
Chase The Sun Italia is a 270 kilometre route full of scenic climbing and thrilling descents, it traverses the country from Cesenatico, birthplace of Marco Pantani, over the Appenine mountains, scenic Tuscan hills and vineyards, and passing historic cultural landmarks in Florence and Pisa, to arrive at the Tirrenian sea, on the coast west of Pisa.
I know Scott Mills isn't on a bike like Peter Hitchens was last week, but I reckon this still counts for Jeremy Vine's cycling friends series. BBC's Scott Mills using a zebra crossing — tremendous entertainment. Top marks to fellow BBC DJ and Peter Crouch podcast host, Chris Stark, for this...
I wonder if Scott will be back stronger with a reply?
Cycling friends with Jeremy Vine episode 1 was a humdinger...it started with Peter Hitchens on a Santander Cycle in Hyde Park, progressed to Hitchens describing Vine as "wheezing uphill towards me, dressed as an insect, with what looked like a periscope on his head". Before, in a shock twist, ending with Vine defending his pal's lack of helmet.
Remember this one? A reader got in touch to say they had complained to the BBC, citing the Cycling UK media reporting guidelines and "mentioning it would be better to reframe the focus of the headline away from a passive, uncontrollable vehicle".
Four signings from Ineos yesterday has left more than a few punters feeling left out. Surely we could do a job in a couple of early season races? You know, get all the free kit and the flash bike, ride on the front during the neutral zone, go back to the car, fail to rejoin the bunch, jump in the car...that sort of thing.
BREAKING: I can confirm I am the only person to have not signed for Ineos Grenadiers
They've boringly gone down the signing proven talent route...if you missed the news yesterday, Elia Viviani is rejoining the team for 2022, along with Spanish champ Omar Fraile, German U23 champ Kim Heiduk and promising British talent Ben Turner. What have they got that we don't?
Hill climb nationals vid...rain and pain in the Peak District
We've been sent in this recap of all the men's action from Sunday's national hill climb champs. In absence of any live broadcasting it does a pretty strong job of capturing the protagonists, pain and puddles. There's a women's recap coming soon too, so keep your eyes peeled for that...
Now, the BBC reports an Israeli minister was unable to attend the conference yesterday because it was not wheelchair accessible. The Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's delegation said they had formally complained to organisers about the issue.
The UK's Environment Secretary, George Eustice, said the incident was "deeply regrettable" and apologised to the Israeli politician.
Traffic cops clash with talkRadio's Cristo Foufas about...CyclingMikey?
Maybe this is life in the metaverse? Three live blog favourites coming together for one royal rumble. In the red corner it's the Surrey Roads Policing Unit's Twitter admin — a defender of all things cycling. In the blue corner it's talkRadio presenter Cristo Foufas — LTN critic and definitely not a defender of all things cycling. The battleground? CyclingMikey.
We begin with Cristo setting his sights on the catcher of law-breaking drivers..."Mikey is such a desperate and weird character. Imagine being so sad as to spend hours at a time at a junction hoping to film inside peoples’ cars. Odd and perhaps even sinister to say the least," talkRadio's finest begins.
Wouldn’t it be great if we had enough cops to do the same. Unfortunately we don’t, so Mikey is providing a really effective element of Road safety.
The only people who would find this concerning are Road users committing offences.
— Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) October 29, 2021
In our book that's round one to the traffic cops...
Cristo went straight for the nuclear 'I'm telling your boss' approach, replying: "Interesting. Looking forward to passing this exchange onto senior officers at Surrey Police how you’re endorsing to over 100k followers, a civilian walking in front of a moving vehicle at a junction with no authority, based on the suspicion of an alleged offence. Thanks for clarifying."
Interesting how we’re having a conversation but you seem to suddenly want to involve (or threaten involvement) of senior management.
That’s not very ‘engaging’.
Cristo's most recent road.cc mention came when he called a caesefire on one LTN debate to ask an anti-LTN account on Twitter to not use language comparing cyclists to rats or vermin. Last summer he ripped up the Highway Code during one of his talkRadio shows, saying: "I am so sick of drivers rightly being held to account for their behaviour on the roads... but cyclists ignore the law with impunity."
