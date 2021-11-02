Traffic cops clash with talkRadio's Cristo Foufas about...CyclingMikey?; BBC responds to 'hit by car' headline complaints; COP26 accessibility issues; Hill climb rain and pain; Have you signed for Ineos?; Cycling friends episode 2 + more on the live blog

The nights are dark and it's suddenly got all very cold here in the UK...if you need any extra motivation to get out on the bike this winter, maybe booking a big ride for next summer will help. Pick a goal, have it in the back of your mind, get out on the bike more as a result, get fitter, smash 2022? That's the plan...

Naturally, the people at Chase the Sun reckon you should pick one of their rides. Registration for their UK North, UK South and Italia events opens on 15 November. So, if you fancy it, put 18 June 2022 in the diary for a 205-mile summer adventure.

The North UK route starts on the beachfront in Whitley Bay, north of Newcastle upon Tyne, and takes in the wild hills, forests and rivers of Northumberland and the dramatic southern uplands of Scotland, crossing historic bridges and wilderness, riding over 200 miles to reach a view of mid-summer sunset over the Firth of Clyde from Ayr seafront.

Chase The Sun UK South starts at sunrise on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, crossing a diverse section of the country, encompassing the urban sprawl of London, country lanes, green vales and the mighty Cheddar Gorge, ending at sunset in Burnham On Sea on the Somerset coast some 205 miles later.

Chase The Sun Italia is a 270 kilometre route full of scenic climbing and thrilling descents, it traverses the country from Cesenatico, birthplace of Marco Pantani, over the Appenine mountains, scenic Tuscan hills and vineyards, and passing historic cultural landmarks in Florence and Pisa, to arrive at the Tirrenian sea, on the coast west of Pisa.

Pick your fighter, and get training...