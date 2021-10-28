BBC under fire for reporting three children 'hit by car' + more on the live blog

People are questioning the BBC's reporting of an incident in South Lanarkshire this morning after the news outlet shared a story headlined: 'Woman and three children hit by car in South Lanarkshire'. A mother in her 20s and three children were struck by a driver in Carluke, shortly after 3pm yesterday. The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched 10 crews to the scene and all four were taken to hospital in Glasgow, no details about their condition have been released.
The BBC has been criticised for referring to a 'car' and not a driver. The recently compiled road collision reporting guidelines, aimed at informing UK media on how to report on road traffic collisions, suggests always referring to a driver, not their vehicle.
At the time the guidelines were published, Professor Rachel Aldred explained its importance: "The research tells us that language matters, as it helps shape how we see and treat others. So for instance referring to drivers rather than only their vehicles helps remind us that behind every vehicle – be it a car, an HGV, a cycle or a motorcycle – is a person making decisions that affect the safety of others."
Steve Maloret responded to the story, making the point: "Imagine saying someone was 'shot by a gun' or 'stabbed by a knife'."
Simon Warren added: "Never anyone behind the wheel."
It wasn't just the BBC either. Sky News, The Independent, The Sun and Evening Standard all referred to the woman and children being hit or struck by a car, not a driver.
