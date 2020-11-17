Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Tao Geoghegan Hart defends Marcus Rashford after 'embarrassing and vile' coverage of England striker's property investments; Police force provides decisive response to criticism of anti-close pass campaign + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is here for all your live blog needs...
Tue, Nov 17, 2020 09:18
18
Tao Geoghegan Hart wins Stage 15 of Giro d'Italia 2020 (picture LaPresse, RCS Sport)
12:05
Cyclist catches lost dog after chasing it around north London for an hour
Cyclist chases dog around London

A cyclist chased a dog across London for an hour after the pet got spooked by a firework and bolted from her owner. Reuben McCartney managed to safely reunite Kiki with her owner after an hour-long pursuit. The map of his ride above shows how the pooch gave Reuben a good workout from near the Emirates Stadium to King's Cross and back along the Pentonville Road.

McCartney told LADbible: "As soon as I saw that the dog was running with a lead attached to her dragging along on the floor I knew I had to try and catch her.

"My biggest fear was that she'd get run over as she was crossing busy main roads at speed and on a couple of occasions the traffic had to stop or swerve. I chased her for about an hour. My biggest fear that I wouldn't be able to catch up and I'd lose her, which I did a couple of times, but managed find her again."

Owner Christina was delighted to be reunited with Kiki and explained how her dog bolted when spooked by a firework: "Her lead slipped out of my hand, and because she's a collie, she's a little fast one.

"I got out onto the main street and everyone was pointing towards the direction that she was running, and she basically kept running in the same direction towards King's Cross."

11:38
London has highest helmet use in Europe
Europe helmet use

According to new data from DEKRA Accident Research on helmet use in Europe, London has the highest helmet use in Europe. Cycling Industry News report that the study covered cyclists in Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Ljubljana, London, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb and found that 60.9% of London cyclists wore a helmet. 

Interestingly, the second-highest city was Vienna, where only 26.7% of cyclists recorded wore a helmet - a significant decrease from in London. In Amsterdam just 1.1% wore helmets, while in Zagreb and Ljubljana the rate was also below 10%.

Despite their low rate, The Netherlands was not deemed dangerous for cycling by the study.

DEKRA accident researcher Luigi Ancona said: "When you look at the number of accidents as a ratio of distance travelled, the Netherlands is the second safest country after Denmark in which to ride a bicycle."

Do you wear a helmet?

Yes
No
Sometimes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Created with Poll Maker
11:06
Chris Lawless leaves INEOS Grenadiers to join Total Direct Énergie
Chris Lawless at start of Stage 4 of 2019 Tour de Yorkshire (picture credit Alex Whiehead, SWPix.com).JPG

Chris Lawless' three-year stay with INEOS Grenadiers has come to an end with the 25-year-old moving to Total Direct Énergie for next season. Lawless won the Tour de Yorkshire last year but has not won a race in 2020. 

Team managerJean-René Bernaudeau was pleased to be able to sign Lawless: "He is a talented rider with a strong character and a great state of mind. He appreciated our offensive speech and wants to be able to express himself in a team that gives him the possibility."

Lawless is the latest signing to Total Direct Énergie's ranks after announcing the signing of experienced WorldTour pros Pierre Latour, Alexis Vuillermoz, Victor de La Parte and Alexandre Geniez.

10:06
Tao Geoghegan Hart defends Marcus Rashford

Tao Geoghegan Hart called the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online's reporting of Marcus Rashford as "embarrassing and vile" after the paper published a story titled 'What a result! Campaigning footballer Marcus Rashford has bought five luxury homes worth more than £2million'. Geoghegan Hart said: "This is nothing new, but remains as embarrassing and vile as ever. I am in awe of how Marcus Rashford continues to rise above this treatment. He is an inspiration on many different levels.

"After the last three weeks of overwhelmingly positive experiences with the media, this is yet another reminder of my privilege." 

Rashford asked the paper not to describe him as a 'Campaigning footballer' in stories unrelated to his campaign to extend free school meals into the school holidays. The 23-year-old has twice forced the government into a U-turn on extending free school meals to children from low-income families during school holidays in England. Some have suggested that Rashford's investments are being used as a stick to beat the Manchester United and England forward.

08:48
Northumbria Police takes firm zero-tolerance stance on close passes and victim blaming

Last night we reported that Northumbria Police encouraged more people to upload close pass footage and said that action is taken against the driver in almost 80% of cases. The appeal was to mark the start of National Road Safety Week with Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, head of Northumbria Police Force's Road Safety Department, stating: "As it stands, 77 per cent of the footage submissions we do get result in positive action being taken, whether that be a warning or a prosecution.

“But we still don’t see a large number of submissions from vulnerable road users and this week we want to appeal to cyclists to submit more footage. A minority of motorists are not showing the required amount of respect to other road users and that needs to change.Too many vulnerable road users are seriously injured or killed because they have been knocked down by someone driving in a dangerous manner."

Unsurprisingly some anti-cycling types thought it a good idea to let their feelings on cyclists be known with the usual opinions on road tax, helmets, cycle lanes and riding two abreast chucked at the Force's Twitter account. In keeping with their earlier appeal Northumbria Police were decisive in reply...

09:20
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments