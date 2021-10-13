Police arrest man riding stolen motorbike in Richmond Park area as patrols increase due to bike-jackings; Lycrist infiltrator: the new MAMIL?; Point to camera...driver waits; UCI helps Afghan cyclists; Roubaix behind the scenes + more on the live blog

It's worth making it clear from the top, there is no confirmation the man has been arrested in relation to the bike-jacking incidents in south west London these past few days. Only that he was arrested by officers from Operation Venice, a Met Police operation tackling motorcycle-enabled crime, who were deployed to the Richmond Park area because of recent events.

Royal Parks Police reported the news their officers had last night engaged and pursued the man, making tactical contact and arresting him after the motorbike he was riding was established to have been stolen.

The arrest came hours after Met Police's Chief Superintendent Owain Richards confirmed they would be stepping up patrols in and around the park to deter offenders and engage with cycling associations.

The motorbike was established to have been stolen. Officers are continuing their investigation @MPSRichmond @MPSWandsworth — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) October 13, 2021

The officers were seen in the park last night, not least by the Richmond Cycling Campaign who met officers near Roehampton Gate, and reported they were keen to reassure park visitors that they are taking the incidents seriously and working to catch the offenders...

And then saw two more officers arrive ar Sheen Gate. pic.twitter.com/q96KZ0hvD3 — Richmond Cycling Campaign (@RichmondCycling) October 12, 2021

On Friday, pro rider Alexander Richardson was knocked off his bike, dragged along the road and threatened with a machete by a moped gang. Then, on Sunday evening, a moped gang raided junior national closed circuit TT champion Mattie Dodd's family home in Wimbledon, taking six bikes.

Yesterday, a picture of a moped rider and passenger carrying a road bike emerged on social media. Police confirmed there had been another bike-jacking on Monday evening, while parents at a school just outside Richmond Park said they'd seen another incident.

Monday's victim today said he feared he would be "decapitated in the street" when a moped gang followed him, again threatening violence with a machete and making off with the bike.