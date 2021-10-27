"If it means one less car...": Your thoughts on e-scooters in bike racks debate; Danny MacAskill 'Climate Games'; G set for new Ineos deal; UK's fourth CYCLOPS junction; Live blog favourite Mike Graham is back; Cycle friends + more on the live blog

Our ultra-scientific approach to polling has given us this...

EddyBerckx commented: "The thing about the e-scooters is most are foldable and to be honest, don't really need to be there, they can fit under your desk etc. In this case of course that might not be possible. Don't feel too strongly about it either way as I don't think it'll be a big problem."

Chrisonatrike added: "Scooters - given the extent that people will go to to avoid active travel (getting licence for car, buying, insuring, fuelling and finding parking for it) I suppose that we should welcome scooters on a harm-reduction principle. It would be great if more people could wean themselves off but scooters are so much less dangerous, take up less space, trash streets less etc.

"I still have some concerns about where all the batteries will come from (exploitative mining) and go to but that applies to any electric device. Better a small scooter battery than a car battery.

"In bike racks? If we're fighting over bike parking space(link is external) rather than car parking space that's a nice problem to have. Once anything is mainstream then it's "people being people" rather than "I was nearly killed by one of those cyclists the other day"

Squired said: "Never used one, but I can see the benefits of e-scooter adoption. My concerns are that they will just be used by people to replace journeys they would have otherwise walked and thus limit their exercise levels, rather than replacing car journeys."

hawkinspeter said: "I positively enjoy seeing scooters out on the roads and 'cycle' lanes as it means that drivers have more non-cars to be looking out for.

"I'm not a fan of the big collections of VOI scooters left out on pavements though as they're a trip hazard in most places, so I'd rather they were parked out on the road like most other vehicles. However, if people want to lock their private (illegal) e-scooters in a bike park, then I don't see how it's much different to if someone is locking their bike there. Bike parks can easily get filled with bikes, so getting filled with scooters is much the same thing."

Here's some of the Twitter reaction...

No problem. One less car in a lot of cases. — Paul McIntyre (@pmcintyre78) October 27, 2021