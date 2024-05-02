Support road.cc

news
Live blog

‘How to beat the rush? Use the bike lane’: Motorists, including driving instructor and cab driver flood cycle path — and refuse to give way to cyclists; Free Lime bikes to poll stations; Joy Division album or Giro d’Italia stages? + more on the live blog

It’s a poll day edition of the live blog this Thursday, with Adwitiya bringing you all the news, reaction and more from the cycling world
Thu, May 02, 2024 09:54
‘How to beat the rush? Use the bike lane’: Motorists, including driving instructor and cab driver flood cycle path — and refuse to give way to cyclists; Free Lime bikes to poll stations; Joy Division album or Giro d’Italia stages? + more on the live blogDrivers on C3 Cycleway, London (credit: John Sword)
Peloton cuts 15% of workforce “to bring spending in line with revenue” – as CEO steps down despite “optimism” beleaguered brand is “on the right path”
Peloton Bike (credit: Peloton)

Peloton’s CEO Barry McCarthy has stepped down from his role at the American fitness company, as the beleaguered brand announced yet more job cuts and a plan to cut back its retail presence, amid the mounting losses that have besieged the company during its prolonged post-pandemic slump.

12:47
Drivers on C3 Cycleway, London (image: John Sword)
‘How to beat the rush? Use the bike lane’: Motorists, including driving instructor and cab driver flood cycle path — and refuse to give way to cyclists

In what seems to be taking over the road.cc series of ‘things parked in the bike lane’ as well as the ‘Why don’t cyclists use the bike lane’, here’s a new series brought to you by your beloved: ‘Drivers on the bike lane’.

Any previous episodes you might have missed? Don’t worry, I’ve got a good recap for you. Let’s start with one of the quintessential classics: That one time a driver was going down at a blisteringly high speed through a cycle lane in Coventry, although this time there wasn’t even an excuse of traffic on the main road. Maybe they were doing a reckon of the tarmac before going out on a ride themselves, or maybe some people just want they don’t have…

Or how about the time when a motorist decided to use the lack of bollards and poor layout of the cycle path and the main road to their advantage to go for a drive through the bike lane?

Now all this seems like fun and jokes, but the potential for things to go wrong, when someone in a multiple-ton metal cage spills on to infrastructure that in theory is supposed to be segregated and protected, is quite high, as was the case in Leeds in March, when a clearly confused driver somehow made their way onto a busy part of the city centre reserved for cyclists and pedestrians, causing a crowd to quickly scarper, before turning onto and driving down the adjacent bike lane, where they narrowly avoided colliding with at least two surprised cyclists.

And just a few days later, things escalated into a spat when a motorist reversed into a cyclist while sitting in a protected cycle lane in Leicester, before accusing the startled cyclist of attempting to damage his car. The outcome? A driver education course for the motorist. The cyclist thought that they “got off lightly” — I’m sure many would agree.

Enough for the recap. Moving on to the situation in Shadwell, London. road.cc reader John is the person who shared this video with us, where drivers — yes, many of them — found the C3 Cycleway along Cable Street quite a fine way to avoid all the traffic jam yesterday.

The guilty parties included an assortment of motorists, from cabbies to professional van drivers, and even driving instructors. “As you can see not only were the drivers in the bike lane, some were even refusing to give way,” wrote John. In fact, they were just refusing to give way, but actively revving the engine and trying to intimidate cyclists into backing down and letting them through, as can be seen in the video.

I don’t think I’m a big fan of this series and wouldn’t mind if this was the last episode I see in a while, or more like, ever — thank you very much.

14:23
Coming to you on a t-shirt next to you: Giro Division

Yes, this is what I have been waiting for! Big credit to Thomas Harvey for sharing this on Twitter, you bet I'm getting this on a t-shirt...

Giro Division (Twitter: Thomas Harvey)
13:58
Is cycling treated fairly in the media? BBC AntiSocial goes cycling discussed with ‘the cyclist'
podcast 1500 episode 2024 episode 76

In episode 76 of the road.cc Podcast, we're talking about... another podcast! Well, we'd like to think it goes a bit deeper than that, because our discussion with Lauren O'Brien - representing 'the cyclist' in a recent debate title 'Should cyclists stay in their lane?' with researcher and journalist James Woudhuysen - delves into how cycling is generally portrayed in the non-cycling media.

13:02
No compensation for pedestrians injured after tripping on “optical illusion” cycle lane – with 30 claims already dismissed
Keynsham cycle lane (Facebook)

No pedestrian who fell and injured themselves on a cycle lane responsible for three tripping incidents a month due its confusing layout and kerb heights has received compensation from the local council – with 30 claims dismissed over the past year.

The controversial bike lane, which has been criticised by Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg among others, is believed to have tripped up over 100 pedestrians due to its confusing kerb heights and colours, with 40 of those locals seeking compensation

08:12
Ludgate crossing in London (Twitter: @PGSMurray)
“New Mayor take note”: It’s 130 cyclists vs 5 drivers on just one light change at a London crossing

The polls are open, with the elections taking place today for councils and mayors in England and police and crime commissioners in England and Wales — but most of the spotlight has been taken by battle between incumbent London mayor Sadiq Khan’s bid for an unprecedented third term, and the Conservative candidate Susan Hall looking to derail that triumph.

And as has been the case these past few years, cycling policies have played a key role in shaping the run up to the election, with Hall using the propped-up culture war theme after she lashed out at cycle lanes that she claimed were “virtue signalling” and cause “havoc” and gridlock for motorists in March.

> Campaigners urge politicians to stop dragging cyclists into “phoney culture wars” – after Tory mayoral candidate claims “virtue signalling” bike lanes are causing “havoc”

Longtime road.cc contributor and London resident Simon MacMichael also shared his thoughts and views about the election in a column yesterday, saying that “a vote for Susan Hall is a vote against cycling” (more on that later).

But in the meantime, this video showing a light change at Ludgate Hall from yesterday has gone viral on social media. Shared by Peter Murray OBE, it shows 130 cyclists make the cross as the light goes from red to green — compared with just five drivers making the crossing at the same time.

With the laying down of more cycling infrastructure, we’ve seen such videos of cyclists outnumbering motorists in the past — remember that video from the C9 cycleway, with two cyclists for every driver just one week after it was made permanent?

> "Build it and they'll come": Double the number of cyclists than cars on Cycleway C9 than cars as cyclists celebrate one week of it being made permanent by blowing candles

In fact, in March last year, a report to the transportation committee of the City of London Corporation confirmed that bikes had become the “single largest vehicular mode counted during peak times on City streets”, well and truly outnumbering cars.

Captioning the video, Murray wrote: “We need even greater reallocation of road space. New Mayor take note!” Reporter for Politico also quoted the tweet saying: “What a clip – unimaginable when I first started cycling in London. No special occasion, just people getting to work”.

Cyclist and Twitter user Real Gaz also commented, saying how great it was to see such a diverse mix of hire, folding, and cargo bikes alongside more conventional cycles, and that this should be the aim and ambition for the newly elected mayor.

This does seem unprecedented, doesn’t it? A massive jump, and perhaps, also a massive discrepancy showing how many cyclists exist in the British capital who would benefit from better cycling policies. Will this also be reflected in the election? We’ll have to wait and see…

11:48
Which Ultegra brake lever colourway you're going for?
10:25
Joy Division's acclaimed post-punk debut Unknown Pleasures... or is it just a stage map of the Giro?

I'm not going to lie this post has given me my best laugh of the day so far. 

As a lifelong fan of the album and the band (both Joy Division and New Order), I absolutely cannot unsee this now...

10:00
“Use your voice, cast your vote”: Free Lime bike rides to poll stations announced today
09:55
Susan Hall LTNs video (Susan Hall/Twitter)
Your reaction: Does voting for Susan Hall mean voting against cycling policies?

Yesterday’s opinion piece from Simon titled “Why a vote for Susan Hall is a vote against cycling” has drawn a diverse range of reaction from our readers and non-readers alike, many agreeing, and as usual, many disagreeing.

The Tory mayoral candidate has already drawn criticism from the London Cycling Campaign (LCC), after she had made comments against cycling lanes that she thought were “virtue signalling”, even questioned why these “damn ridiculous” cycle lanes had been built, blaming them for causing “gridlocks” and “havoc”.

Her campaign has been focused heavily on opposing the current mayor's Ulez scheme, something she claims she would scrap on her first day in office, if elected. The Conservative Party candidate, looking to become the first Tory figure to hold the role since Boris Johnson and in turn prevent mayor Sadiq Khan achieving a third term, has also previously been outspoken about her desire to remove “unnecessary 20mph zones, reverse low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and end the “war on motorists”.

In a response to this, LCC urged the mayoral candidates to stop trying to make Londoners “fearful” of cycling and to avoid dragging people who ride bikes into “phoney culture wars”.

“The blunt fearmongering is a bit like asking Londoners to fear ice cream, a night out or birdsong – and about as likely to work as that,” said the campaign’s chief executive Tom Fyans.

Cyclists in London (image: Tomek Baginski on Unsplash)

Now with context to all that, Simon, writing in the column, said:

“Under Khan and his active travel commissioner, Will Norman, London’s cycling infrastructure has continued to expand although perhaps not at the pace campaigners would want to see – partly due to the funding crisis at Transport for London brought about by COVID-19, although notable achievements include the completion of Cycleway 4 from Tower Bridge to Greenwich and Cycleway 9 from Olympia to Kew Bridge, and which is currently being expanded to Brentford.

That latter route would of course benefit from a protected stretch running along Kensington High Street to link with Cycleway 9 at Hyde Park, thereby creating a safe cycling route across the capital from east to west – but the Conservative-run Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea has refused to allow such permanent infrastructure on the road, and a temporary cycle lane installed in late 2020 was ripped out after a matter of weeks.

And other policies aside – this piece is after all focused on active travel – that’s a hint of what Londoners will get should Hall win tomorrow’s election.

Cycle lanes torn out. LTNs removed. 20mph speed limits on main roads dispensed with. The ULEZ expansion scrapped.

Some, to be sure, would find cause for celebration in all of that – but for most inhabitants of the city, it would be very much to their detriment.

And here’s all the reaction to that…

Rendel Harris: “A vote for Susan Hall is a vote against sanity. The most mediocre, unsuitable and downright thick person ever to run for a significant position for a major political party in living memory, and that's against some pretty tough competition. The fact that she hates cyclists is just the icing on the compost heap.”

hawkinspeter: “The Tories remind me of a death cult. They're just looking for more and more ways to get people killed.”

alexuk: “Wow, pathetic name calling, basless acusations [sic]. All of your lives benefit from cars being able to move freely. Eliminating ULEZ in the outer london boroughs doesn't make her a villan [sic] or anti-cyclist. Enjoy your knife crime, garbage air, increased prices, terrible traffic and rampant anti-Semitism from your beloved labour party.”

And now, onto Instagram and Twitter:

@petay_ldn: “It’s a Hobsons choice because can’t can’t stay given the outrageous levels of theft and robbery in London on his watch.”

@rmushet: “Don't vote for her because she's a Tory... And from an outsider looking in, Khan's crime figures have risen but not at the levels other cities have. All of that may have a little correlation between the gutting of police forces by a certain ex-Home Secretary that couldn't outlast a piece of veg as PM? Oh yeah, and there's the fact that the Met aren't fit for purpose either - too busy sending crime scene images on WhatsApp, beating up their partners and getting suspended…”

@ViaTowerBridge: “Seems like her policies are only for the good of motorists.”

@KingsleyCGFC: “I would say a vote for any Tory is a vote against cycling.”

@jasonsteven: “Absolute bullshit from road cc lying thieving khant is the worst mayor going and you should not getting involved in politics.. remove post”

@BowTiedTurismo: “What an odd endorsement of Susan Hall”

Now, isn't social media a wonderful place...

09:12
“Unacceptable” last-minute changes to active travel scheme on “priority” cycling route do “nothing at all” for cyclists and focus on car parking ticket machines and a bus stop instead, say campaigners
Harrogate Station Gateway plans (North Yorkshire Council)

Cyclists in Harrogate have hit out at the council’s “unbelievably disappointing, unambitious, and anodyne” decision to “strip all of the cycling elements”, including plans for 1.5m-wide protected cycle lanes, from a proposed active travel scheme on the Yorkshire town’s Victoria Avenue, despite the road being identified as a “priority route” for cycling earlier this year by the local authority.

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

