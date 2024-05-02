‘How to beat the rush? Use the bike lane’: Motorists, including driving instructor and cab driver flood cycle path — and refuse to give way to cyclists; Free Lime bikes to poll stations; Joy Division album or Giro d’Italia stages? + more on the live blog

In what seems to be taking over the road.cc series of ‘things parked in the bike lane’ as well as the ‘Why don’t cyclists use the bike lane’, here’s a new series brought to you by your beloved: ‘Drivers on the bike lane’.

Any previous episodes you might have missed? Don’t worry, I’ve got a good recap for you. Let’s start with one of the quintessential classics: That one time a driver was going down at a blisteringly high speed through a cycle lane in Coventry, although this time there wasn’t even an excuse of traffic on the main road. Maybe they were doing a reckon of the tarmac before going out on a ride themselves, or maybe some people just want they don’t have…

> Jeremy Vine's lucky escape as bike run over by reversing driver who turned onto cycle lane

Or how about the time when a motorist decided to use the lack of bollards and poor layout of the cycle path and the main road to their advantage to go for a drive through the bike lane?

Now all this seems like fun and jokes, but the potential for things to go wrong, when someone in a multiple-ton metal cage spills on to infrastructure that in theory is supposed to be segregated and protected, is quite high, as was the case in Leeds in March, when a clearly confused driver somehow made their way onto a busy part of the city centre reserved for cyclists and pedestrians, causing a crowd to quickly scarper, before turning onto and driving down the adjacent bike lane, where they narrowly avoided colliding with at least two surprised cyclists.

> Near Miss of the Day 894: Police take action after confused motorist drives onto bike lane and narrowly misses cyclists and pedestrians in city centre square

And just a few days later, things escalated into a spat when a motorist reversed into a cyclist while sitting in a protected cycle lane in Leicester, before accusing the startled cyclist of attempting to damage his car. The outcome? A driver education course for the motorist. The cyclist thought that they “got off lightly” — I’m sure many would agree.

Enough for the recap. Moving on to the situation in Shadwell, London. road.cc reader John is the person who shared this video with us, where drivers — yes, many of them — found the C3 Cycleway along Cable Street quite a fine way to avoid all the traffic jam yesterday.

The guilty parties included an assortment of motorists, from cabbies to professional van drivers, and even driving instructors. “As you can see not only were the drivers in the bike lane, some were even refusing to give way,” wrote John. In fact, they were just refusing to give way, but actively revving the engine and trying to intimidate cyclists into backing down and letting them through, as can be seen in the video.

I don’t think I’m a big fan of this series and wouldn’t mind if this was the last episode I see in a while, or more like, ever — thank you very much.