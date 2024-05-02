‘How to beat the rush? Use the bike lane’: Motorists, including driving instructor and cab driver flood cycle path — and refuse to give way to cyclists; Free Lime bikes to poll stations; Joy Division album or Giro d’Italia stages? + more on the live blog

Yesterday’s opinion piece from Simon titled “Why a vote for Susan Hall is a vote against cycling” has drawn a diverse range of reaction from our readers and non-readers alike, many agreeing, and as usual, many disagreeing.
The Tory mayoral candidate has already drawn criticism from the London Cycling Campaign (LCC), after she had made comments against cycling lanes that she thought were “virtue signalling”, even questioned why these “damn ridiculous” cycle lanes had been built, blaming them for causing “gridlocks” and “havoc”.
Her campaign has been focused heavily on opposing the current mayor's Ulez scheme, something she claims she would scrap on her first day in office, if elected. The Conservative Party candidate, looking to become the first Tory figure to hold the role since Boris Johnson and in turn prevent mayor Sadiq Khan achieving a third term, has also previously been outspoken about her desire to remove “unnecessary 20mph zones, reverse low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and end the “war on motorists”.
> Campaigners urge politicians to stop dragging cyclists into “phoney culture wars” – after Tory mayoral candidate claims “virtue signalling” bike lanes are causing “havoc”
In a response to this, LCC urged the mayoral candidates to stop trying to make Londoners “fearful” of cycling and to avoid dragging people who ride bikes into “phoney culture wars”.
“The blunt fearmongering is a bit like asking Londoners to fear ice cream, a night out or birdsong – and about as likely to work as that,” said the campaign’s chief executive Tom Fyans.
Now with context to all that, Simon, writing in the column, said:
“Under Khan and his active travel commissioner, Will Norman, London’s cycling infrastructure has continued to expand although perhaps not at the pace campaigners would want to see – partly due to the funding crisis at Transport for London brought about by COVID-19, although notable achievements include the completion of Cycleway 4 from Tower Bridge to Greenwich and Cycleway 9 from Olympia to Kew Bridge, and which is currently being expanded to Brentford.
That latter route would of course benefit from a protected stretch running along Kensington High Street to link with Cycleway 9 at Hyde Park, thereby creating a safe cycling route across the capital from east to west – but the Conservative-run Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea has refused to allow such permanent infrastructure on the road, and a temporary cycle lane installed in late 2020 was ripped out after a matter of weeks.
And other policies aside – this piece is after all focused on active travel – that’s a hint of what Londoners will get should Hall win tomorrow’s election.
Cycle lanes torn out. LTNs removed. 20mph speed limits on main roads dispensed with. The ULEZ expansion scrapped.
Some, to be sure, would find cause for celebration in all of that – but for most inhabitants of the city, it would be very much to their detriment.
And here’s all the reaction to that…
Rendel Harris: “A vote for Susan Hall is a vote against sanity. The most mediocre, unsuitable and downright thick person ever to run for a significant position for a major political party in living memory, and that's against some pretty tough competition. The fact that she hates cyclists is just the icing on the compost heap.”
hawkinspeter: “The Tories remind me of a death cult. They're just looking for more and more ways to get people killed.”
alexuk: “Wow, pathetic name calling, basless acusations [sic]. All of your lives benefit from cars being able to move freely. Eliminating ULEZ in the outer london boroughs doesn't make her a villan [sic] or anti-cyclist. Enjoy your knife crime, garbage air, increased prices, terrible traffic and rampant anti-Semitism from your beloved labour party.”
And now, onto Instagram and Twitter:
@petay_ldn: “It’s a Hobsons choice because can’t can’t stay given the outrageous levels of theft and robbery in London on his watch.”
@rmushet: “Don't vote for her because she's a Tory... And from an outsider looking in, Khan's crime figures have risen but not at the levels other cities have. All of that may have a little correlation between the gutting of police forces by a certain ex-Home Secretary that couldn't outlast a piece of veg as PM? Oh yeah, and there's the fact that the Met aren't fit for purpose either - too busy sending crime scene images on WhatsApp, beating up their partners and getting suspended…”
@ViaTowerBridge: “Seems like her policies are only for the good of motorists.”
@KingsleyCGFC: “I would say a vote for any Tory is a vote against cycling.”
@jasonsteven: “Absolute bullshit from road cc lying thieving khant is the worst mayor going and you should not getting involved in politics.. remove post”
@BowTiedTurismo: “What an odd endorsement of Susan Hall”
Now, isn't social media a wonderful place...
Is the clip of drivers illegally using the cyele lane in Shadwell meant to be their (drivers) response to the clip from Ludgate Hall...?
Intersting article in The Spectator advocating drivers who have a dashcam to "snitch" on littering/flytipping by other drivers.
I assume the same writer (and the paper) is happy for drivers (and cyclists) to use video evidence against dangerous driving too...
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/long-live-the-litter-lout-snitches/
You are of course poking fun at them, knowing that this piece in the same paper was covered by Road.cc ...
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/drivers-beware-the-rise-of-the-vigil...
Let not the best be the enemy of the good. Happy for littering to be curbed even if this doesn't do anything for dangerous driving.
Forced to drive on cycleway C3 as the road was closed
https://youtu.be/NV7XHFiXhyU
And that is only 2 minutes
Comments turned off !!
The driving instructor should be sacked and have his instructor licence revoked
I presume that the Cable Street debacle was an extreme case of someone doing something because they saw other people doing it, so it must be OK…?
You can't be serious?! You'll be saying people continue to drive through red lights because
they're not "established"they're still moving at speed pretty close to the driver in front who just went through one next!
I don't know why, but I know someone should summon Gandalf.
At least if Mikey was there, there'd be some hope all those drivers would be getting prosecuted for it
The free Lime Bikes is a very clever dig at Susan Hall, who was calling on Khan not to charge non-compliant cars the ULEZ fee for drivers to drive to the vote.
Bloody cyclists were probably just holding up so many cars off camera that they could barely move. Everyone knows cars are the best way to get around and don't cause traffic.
Rode my bike to the Polling station this morning (the nice volunteers let me pop it inside, whilst I voted) on my way to work along the VS(Virtue Signalling)4 cycle lane from Greenwich to Tower bridge.
That's certainly one way to increase turnout.
The Ludgate Hill junction with CS6 is always impressively busy. Show the impact of a safe segreagted cycle lane. Could do with being slightly wider now!
Fixed it, based on that video (I've never ridden in that there London).
Until November last year it was on my commute. Not terrifying at all.
I rode along Oxford Street the other day. Interesting. One does have to pay attention.
https://youtu.be/TNqoeMqM49s?si=WTh-I66kkGVRKi7I
Sadiq Khan put forward proposals to pedestrianise Oxford street a few years back, which would also have had a cycle lane along it, but this was blocked by the then Tory led Westminster council. It's not pleasant to cycle along at all (I was close passed by a Taxi driver at the weekend, becuase I slowed down for a second as the traffic lights were out of order on a junction)
No, not that pleasant. Still plenty of cyclists there though.
Does anyone actually bother voting for their 'police & crime commissioner'? Isn't it just a vanity title with little actual power?
I only do as I'm already there voting in a local council election.
Not that my vote counts in this Tory heart(less)land !
My daughter works high up in the local police force (civilian role) and the police & crime commissioner makes a difference to her! So we're all voting for the one she's reccomended.
Anything to take power from the tories is good. Even if its mostly symbolic power, if they have a political party affiliation next to their name I am voting.