Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Build it and they'll come": Cyclists outnumber cars two to one on Cycleway C9; Manchester United, Tadej Pogačar or Primož Roglič? Ineos reportedly in talks to sign both; David Beckham and Ronaldo compete in pro cycling + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and with the weekend in almost sprinting range, jump aboard on another edition of the road.cc live blog with Adwitiya, bringing all the latest cycling news to you
Thu, Sep 28, 2023 09:48
28
"Build it and they'll come": Cyclists outnumber cars two to one on Cycleway C9; Manchester United, Tadej Pogačar or Primož Roglič? Ineos reportedly in talks to sign both; David Beckham and Ronaldo compete in pro cycling + more on the live blogC9 rush hour traffic (Twitter: Jeremy Vine)
15:54
15:32
Cyclist deaths fall to lowest level on record, but latest stats show overall road deaths up 10% in a year
Newmarket Road fatal collision sign, Norwich (credit: Peter Silburn)

The Department for Transport's road casualty statistics show 91 cyclists lost their lives on Britain's roads in 2022...

> Cyclist deaths fall to lowest level on record, but latest stats show overall road deaths up 10% in a year

14:48
🐝 + 🐺 = ?
14:47
12:50
David Beckham and Ronaldo now compete in pro cycling?

While one has retired after an impressive career winning multiple trophies across two continents, and the other, still in the twilight of his career is seeing himself out in the Middle East, there are namesakes of the two still fighting for the top spots, in a sport much more difficult than football (according to Arsène Wenger).

In the CSC Velodrome in Hangzhou, Indian cyclists David Beckham and Ronaldo were competing in the Asian Games and putting up performances to light up the track.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo managed to outpace his Kazakhstani rival, Sergey Ponomaryov, by a mere 0.188 seconds, and secured a spot in the quarter-finals. However, he was beaten by Japanese rider Kaiya Ota.

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, failed to progress beyond the round of 16 after losing to Andrey Chugay of Kazhakstan, thus brining both their campaigns to an end at the Asian Games.

12:42
Before vs after removing a protected cycle lane
12:33
09:02
"Build it and they'll come": Double the number of cyclists than cars on Cycleway C9 than cars as cyclists celebrate one week of it being made permanent by blowing candles

Nothing to see here, just an age-old adage proving its veracity.

A week ago, Cycleway C9, running on the key east-west stretch of commute in west London, between Hammersmith and Chiswick, and making it possible for hundreds, no, thousands of people to commute using a bicycle, was made permanent after 18 months of being temporary.

And already, the number of cyclists have nearly doubled on C9 as compared to the numbers of people driving their cars!

According to the Telraam traffic counter of King Street, in the past one week cyclists have outnumbered cars almost by two to one, showing the impact safe, segregated and welcoming infrastructure can have in bringing about a wide-scale behavioural shift.

Channel 5 broadcaster and live blog regular Jeremy Vine also retweeted a video of cyclists outnumbering drivers during rush hour on the stretch of cycleway.

But not just that, take a moment to zoom in, and think about the impact it can have on individuals, completely changing their lives. This wonderful video by London Cycling Campaign, shows a stroke survivor, an 86-year-old lady, and a father of three share their stories of joy after the building of C9.

"Before I couldn't do very much, go to shops or anything like that. I felt really stuck at home, because I couldn't keep asking people for lifts," said 86-year-old Clare. "It's made all the difference now. I can go to shops, I can go to Marks and Spencer, I can go to my eye people, I can even go to the hospital at Charing Cross."

"Now, all year round, we go for cycling," said Nick, a stroke survivor, before thanking Sadiq Khan and all the way down.

They proceeded to blow candles on what I would say look very cute and delicious cupcakes topped with an even cuter miniature of a bicycle.

All hail the two-wheeled tool of freedom!

10:59
Primož Roglič, 2023 Vuelta a España (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
What's better than one Slovenian? Two Slovenians! Ineos Grenadiers in talks for Primož Roglič after Jumbo Visma allows him to leave

How things change in cycling! A few months ago, Roglič, after winning the Giro d'Italia in dramatic (wait, there could be more motor-themed drama to come!) fashion, was primed to ride the Vuelta and win his second Grand Tour of the year. Then it was announced that Vingegaard will do the Vuelta as well, the Danish fresh off the back of winning his second yellow jersey in as many years and aiming to do a milestone-worthy Tour-Vuelta double.

> No motor doping tests carried out on four stages of the Giro d’Italia and two Tour de France stages, investigation finds

Enter Supp Kuss, derailing both of their plans and swooping in like the Eagle of Durango to win the Vuelta himself, but leaving heaps and piles of more tension and controversies in his wake.

And one of the chief players of the tension was Roglič, many saying that the Slovenian wasn't the most pleased with the team's decision to keep Kuss in the lead when he thought he had the legs to go and win it for himself (we'll never if he actually had the legs to beat Vinegaard though).

Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard, and Primož Roglič cross the line together on stage 20 of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

> Jumbo-Visma clean up at the Vuelta – Are they the most dominant cycling team of all time?

Now, his shot at glory gone and the future of Jumbo-Visma ever so uncertain, Roglič has reportedly been allowed to go, and chase a new future for himself in a different team, Dutch news outlet Wielerflits reports.

Which team, then, would the 33-year-old go to then? Well, of course, Ineos Grenadiers!

If Wielerflits is to be believed, the British team is looking to get Roglič on board. But didn't they just get linked with Pogačar as well? Well, if one thing's for certain, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of chemical giant Ineos, seems to have a lot of options to go for (you'd have to use that Man United bid money somewhere right?), but will they succeed in landing either of the two Slovenians, only time will tell.

> "Cancelling Man United bid for Tadej Pogačar?": Ineos Grenadiers reportedly showing interest in signing Pogačar from UAE

Meanwhile, Roglič has also been reportedly in talks with Movistar and Lidl-Trek, with Bahrain Victorious and Jayco-AlUla also serious about signing him. 

08:10
"Cancelling Man United bid for Tadej Pogačar?": Ineos Grenadiers reportedly showing interest in signing Pogačar from UAE

While the uncertainty around the future of Jumbo-Visma has dominated the recent weeks of this silly season, involving the will-they-won't-they merger with Soudal Quick-Step, Remco Evenepoel's alleged hate for the team, and apparently "long-time cycling fan" Tim Cook managing to get himself in the picture too (I hate the name Jumbo-Vismac), but Ineos have now decided to share some spotlight too.

> “Remco hates Jumbo, and Jumbo hates Remco… You should hear what Roglič says about Remco. So that’s not going to work, is it?” Geraint Thomas questions ‘Soudal-Visma’ merger plans

According to Pogačar's agent, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned Ineos Grenadiers had made enquiries at the beginning of the season to sign the two-time Tour de France winner. 

Ah, Ratcliffe and failed bids, here we go again.

Long ago in the distant summer, the CEO of petrochemical giant seemed so sure of getting his hands on the Manchester club that he had reportedly tasked British Cycling's former performance director, Ineos Grenadiers general manager and current Ineos director of sport Dave Brailsford to make them the number one club in the world once again".

(What I would do to live in that timeline, but instead we still have the Glazers, yay!)

> Jim Ratcliffe wants Dave Brailsford to overhaul Manchester United — billionaire behind Ineos sporting empire remains confident of successful bid

We all know how that has turned out, the owners of Manchester United, the Glazers family from the States turned down the bids. So what should Ratcliffe do with all that spare cash lying around? Well of course, sign one of the biggest cycling talents for his cycling team!

Pogačar's agent has now also confirmed that the British team, earlier known as Team Sky and one of the most dominant teams the men's sport had seen until the rise of the all-conquering Jumbo-Visma this year, came knocking between the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana to ask about his situation.

> Jumbo-Visma clean up at the Vuelta – Are they the most dominant cycling team of all time?

The Slovenian men's champion is under contract with UAE Team Emirates until 2027 after turning pro with the side back in 2019, and then instantly giving the world a glimpse of his sheer talent and strength in the Vuelta a España, winning three stages before taking the yellow jersey in the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021.

Tadej Pogacar, Stage 19 of 2021 (picture credit Tour de France A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Tadej Pogacar, Stage 19 of 2021 (Tour de France A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Speaking to GCN, Pogačar's agent Alex Carera said: "At this time he is under contract with UAE until 2027. If Ineos are interested in him before that date then they need to talk to UAE Team Emirates.

"For sure they’re interested if he’s not under contract because Ineos’ goal is to be one of the best teams in the world. If you want to be the best then you need the best riders. If they are interested in Tadej they must find a deal with UAE first of all."

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart, aka the peloton's power couple, have spent the last couple days in the Swiss and French Alps raising money for the children affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, surpassing the fundraising goal and raising over €550,000.

So what's the move now Jim? Use up the money from the failed £5 billion bid for United and try to get one of the strongest riders in the world on your team? Doesn't sound like a bad plan to me...

10:27
Man convicted after mother of bike theft victim holds three-day protest outside his house
Bike theft protest (Fiona Bateman/Spotted Witney Official/Facebook)

A mother whose son's bicycle was stolen by a prolific bike thief took the novel approach to catching the guilty party of holding a three-day protest outside his house, featuring signs asking 'Where's my bike, Dave?', after she grew tired of the police's lack of action despite significant evidence.

> Man convicted after mother of bike theft victim holds three-day protest outside his house

10:31
“This shouldn’t be normal, but it is”: Chris Boardman blasts “common criminal behaviour” after overtaking driver “almost kills” cyclists – “protected by hi-vis” – on charity ride
Lady Bathurst close passed by overtaking motorist during charity ride (National Foundation for Retired Service Animals)

The “common criminal behaviour” of dangerous drivers around cyclists needs to be eradicated before we “lose a vital transport choice”, says National Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman.

The former Olympic champion made the comments in response to a video posted on social media today by the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), which showed the charity’s founder Lady Bathurst, cycling the length of Britain to raise awareness for the foundation, on the receiving end of an extremely close pass by an oncoming driver overtaking a lorry at speed.

Read more: “This shouldn’t be normal, but it is”: Chris Boardman blasts “common criminal behaviour” after overtaking driver “almost kills” cyclists – “protected by hi-vis” – on charity ride

10:03
"Hacked by Spectator"

That's what road.cc user NotNigel says. I think you might be on to something there...

Cheers for making the morning bit better with this banger of a meme though. After last week's 'technical difficulties', I can only hope it's all going smoothly for everyone else and we have put our miseries to bed. Anyway, we've gotta laugh, otherwise we'd cry!

image by NotNigel from comments
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

Add new comment

28 comments

Avatar
FixTheBloodySite | 8064 posts | 49 min ago
2 likes

Fix the bloody site.

Avatar
peted76 | 2533 posts | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Well that's nothing, you lot have had it easy.. I tried to like a post at 4am this morning before the birds were up.. since then I've boarded a flight to India, done some shopping in Jaipur,  almost got run over a twenty nine times, nipped to the beach, had a cocktail, boarded a flight home, and then, when I got back home and put a repeat of Homes Under the Hammer on the screen was still loading..  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKHFZBUTA4k

Avatar
Steve K | 1740 posts | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Ineos's next GC rider - https://twitter.com/DeGendtThomas/status/1707389445165711414

Avatar
brooksby | 12211 posts | 3 hours ago
2 likes

The war on motorists: the secret history of a myth as old as cars themselves

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/28/the-war-on-motorists-the-s...

Quote:

If you were to ask many modern drivers, or read certain newspapers, the verdict would be clear. Motorists are overtaxed and forever being burdened with unfair new rules and restrictions, or, even worse, marginalised in favour of cyclists. More fervent advocates argue that a crackdown on driving is part of a global plot to trap people within so-called 15-minute cities.

It is within this 21st-century context that the early history of the car is so telling. While driving has, for obvious reasons, always faced at least some official limitations, time and time again the motor industry has proved itself ingeniously good at successfully arguing against meaningful restrictions, or at least minimising them.

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 747 posts | 5 hours ago
1 like

So ... there are cars on C9 already then?

That didn't take long.

Avatar
mattw | 731 posts | 6 hours ago
3 likes

I make and drink a cup of coffee.

Including growing the coffee beans.

Avatar
cyclisto | 732 posts | 6 hours ago
2 likes

It can seem crazy to car people never have cycled how comfortable can cycling get, if you provide them with proper infrastucture and with modern bikes having stuff that they didn't have last time they cycled on their kids bikes like led lights, gears and brakes that work, rims that stay true or even e-assist.

As such infra is made of course they will be tempted to use it.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth | 426 posts | 7 hours ago
7 likes

Adwitiya wrote:

Cheers for making the morning bit better with this banger of a meme though. After last week's 'technical difficulties', I can only hope it's all going smoothly for everyone else and we have put our miseries to bed. Anyway, we've gotta laugh, otherwise we'd cry!

Um... no? Loading pages on Road.cc still takes multiple minutes for me, Dynamic stuff like leaving a comment of going to a different page in the BTL thread also take multiple minutes and has a 50/50 chance of crashing the page, and there are still double-posts on new threads, so that multiple AJAX request issue is still around. 

Anyone else, or just me?

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to BalladOfStruth | 457 posts | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Not just you

Avatar
tigersnapper replied to BalladOfStruth | 84 posts | 6 hours ago
3 likes

Same issues.  I go and browse other sites on a different tab whilst waiting for Road.cc to load.

Avatar
David9694 replied to BalladOfStruth | 3305 posts | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Plus one: still getting error messages, assuming all is lost and then duplicate posting. 

Avatar
David9694 replied to David9694 | 3305 posts | 6 hours ago
10 likes

fitted a Scwalbe Marathon while waiting for the above to say it had been posted. 

Avatar
David9694 replied to David9694 | 3305 posts | 6 hours ago
14 likes

got a bike delivered from Ribble while the above post was going through 

Avatar
David9694 replied to David9694 | 3305 posts | 5 hours ago
6 likes

Managed to sell my 11s Ultegra cranks on Ebay while waiting for this box to come up 

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to David9694 | 457 posts | 5 hours ago
1 like

Cycled to London and tried out the C9, while waiting for this page to show

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to David9694 | 457 posts | 5 hours ago
3 likes

Sent my reply in the post to road.cc headquarters, while waiting for the site to load my comment

Avatar
mark1a replied to HoldingOn | 1039 posts | 5 hours ago
4 likes

I've just been for another haircut waiting for the quote/reply box to come up in the comments.

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to BalladOfStruth | 3195 posts | 5 hours ago
3 likes

I tried to like your post but it just sat there and span.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to Secret_squirrel | 426 posts | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Secret_squirrel wrote:

I tried to like your post but it just sat there and span.

That's what happens when I try to leave a comment or go to the next page in the thread.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to BalladOfStruth | 193 posts | 5 hours ago
13 likes

Wtjs had positive action from Lancashire constabulary by the time my like was acknowledged.

Avatar
quiff replied to BalladOfStruth | 1420 posts | 5 hours ago
6 likes

eburtthebike got the government's report on driving offences while I was waiting for this reply box to open 

Avatar
David9694 replied to quiff | 3305 posts | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Drove from Montgomery to Aberystwyth and damn me it still hasn't loaded 

Avatar
David9694 replied to quiff | 3305 posts | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Drove from Montgomery to Aberystwyth and damn me it still hasn't loaded 

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to BalladOfStruth | 443 posts | 4 hours ago
1 like

It's just Road CC giving us a reminder of the good old days of dial up without that horrible dial up sounds.

Although I must say, catching a flight to Australia and landing to find my meesage still hadn't been published is bad even by dial up standards.

Avatar
David9694 replied to Surreyrider | 3305 posts | 1 hour ago
1 like

Actual scene this week at Road CC Towers 

Avatar
HoldingOn | 457 posts | 7 hours ago
1 like

Big thumbs up for London Cycling Campaign video and the C9 details (or is that "big heart" here on road.cc?)

Avatar
NotNigel | 193 posts | 8 hours ago
3 likes

Hacked by that Spectator lot..

Avatar
David9694 replied to NotNigel | 3305 posts | 1 hour ago
1 like

Able to upload an image lucky, lucky bastard. 

Latest Comments

 