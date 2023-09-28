"Build it and they'll come": Cyclists outnumber cars two to one on Cycleway C9; Manchester United, Tadej Pogačar or Primož Roglič? Ineos reportedly in talks to sign both; David Beckham and Ronaldo compete in pro cycling + more on the live blog

While the uncertainty around the future of Jumbo-Visma has dominated the recent weeks of this silly season, involving the will-they-won't-they merger with Soudal Quick-Step, Remco Evenepoel's alleged hate for the team, and apparently "long-time cycling fan" Tim Cook managing to get himself in the picture too (I hate the name Jumbo-Vismac), but Ineos have now decided to share some spotlight too.

According to Pogačar's agent, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned Ineos Grenadiers had made enquiries at the beginning of the season to sign the two-time Tour de France winner.

Ah, Ratcliffe and failed bids, here we go again.

Long ago in the distant summer, the CEO of petrochemical giant seemed so sure of getting his hands on the Manchester club that he had reportedly tasked British Cycling's former performance director, Ineos Grenadiers general manager and current Ineos director of sport Dave Brailsford to make them the number one club in the world once again".

(What I would do to live in that timeline, but instead we still have the Glazers, yay!)

We all know how that has turned out, the owners of Manchester United, the Glazers family from the States turned down the bids. So what should Ratcliffe do with all that spare cash lying around? Well of course, sign one of the biggest cycling talents for his cycling team!

Pogačar's agent has now also confirmed that the British team, earlier known as Team Sky and one of the most dominant teams the men's sport had seen until the rise of the all-conquering Jumbo-Visma this year, came knocking between the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana to ask about his situation.

The Slovenian men's champion is under contract with UAE Team Emirates until 2027 after turning pro with the side back in 2019, and then instantly giving the world a glimpse of his sheer talent and strength in the Vuelta a España, winning three stages before taking the yellow jersey in the Tour de France in 2020 and 2021.

Tadej Pogacar, Stage 19 of 2021 (Tour de France A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

Speaking to GCN, Pogačar's agent Alex Carera said: "At this time he is under contract with UAE until 2027. If Ineos are interested in him before that date then they need to talk to UAE Team Emirates.

"For sure they’re interested if he’s not under contract because Ineos’ goal is to be one of the best teams in the world. If you want to be the best then you need the best riders. If they are interested in Tadej they must find a deal with UAE first of all."

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart, aka the peloton's power couple, have spent the last couple days in the Swiss and French Alps raising money for the children affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, surpassing the fundraising goal and raising over €550,000.

Massive thanks to everyone who followed along and donated as Urska & I joined this year’s #PlumeStrong Cycling Challenge. We surpassed our fundraising goal together with @plume and have so far raised €550.000 to benefit children affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/br5op2oZuG — Tadej Pogačar (@TamauPogi) September 22, 2023

So what's the move now Jim? Use up the money from the failed £5 billion bid for United and try to get one of the strongest riders in the world on your team? Doesn't sound like a bad plan to me...