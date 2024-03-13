“Arrogant” driver who reversed into cyclist on protected bike lane, before accusing him of trying to “break” his car, offered educational course

A motorist who reversed into a cyclist while sitting in a protected cycle lane, before accusing the startled cyclist of attempting to damage his car, was forced to complete a driver education course as punishment for the dangerous manoeuvre, prompting the rider to argue that “they got off lightly”.
The bizarre incident, captured by the cyclist and uploaded to their ‘The Travelling Dr Neal’ YouTube channel, took place in January on Lancaster Road in Leicester, as the rider approached a stationary car parked on a bike lane protected by plastic bollards.
However, just as the cyclist stopped behind the vehicle, its driver began to reverse into his path, appearing to hit his bike’s front wheel before coming to a halt, prompting the rider to slap the rear of the car while exclaiming: “Woah, woah, Jesus!”
After the cyclist mounted the kerb, the motorist then rolled down his window and asked, “Are you trying to break my car?”
“Are you trying to reverse into a cyclist? You’re in the cycle lane, mate. You’ve got mirrors,” the baffled cyclist responded, to which the driver replied: “I know I’m in the cycle lane, but don’t try to damage my car. Be careful.”
After the motorist carried on reversing in the cycle lane before driving off, the clearly shaken cyclist told a passer-by, who stopped to ask if he was “alright”, before referring to the driver as an “idiot”, that “I thought he’d seen me, so I just stopped behind him. But then he started to reverse into me.”
“Thank you to the nice woman who stopped to check I was OK,” the cyclist added as part of a caption at the end of the clip.
“It’s a shame I can’t say the same about the arrogant, condescending driver who reversed into me then had the gall to accuse me of trying to damage his car. Oh, the hypocrisy!”
Describing the driver’s actions – which prompted other motorists to blare their horns in a bid to make him stop – as “unbelievable”, Vine shared the footage with his 788,000 followers on Twitter, captioning the post: “This morning. About an hour ago. Illegal right turn, then watch. Unbelievable.”
“I’ve no idea how it came to be on the square in the first place,” the cyclist who captured the footage told road.cc. “There is no road passing through the square at all and no obvious place for a car to enter without going straight over the raised kerb or entering via the cycle path.
“Until last year there was a road here connecting Boar Lane to Wellington Street, so perhaps this driver was very faithfully following an out of date sat-nav!”
Folk make mistakes and at first I think they realised they had but their reaction :-o