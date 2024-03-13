“Arrogant” driver who reversed into cyclist on protected bike lane, before accusing him of trying to “break” his car, offered educational course

A motorist who reversed into a cyclist while sitting in a protected cycle lane, before accusing the startled cyclist of attempting to damage his car, was forced to complete a driver education course as punishment for the dangerous manoeuvre, prompting the rider to argue that “they got off lightly”.

The bizarre incident, captured by the cyclist and uploaded to their ‘The Travelling Dr Neal’ YouTube channel, took place in January on Lancaster Road in Leicester, as the rider approached a stationary car parked on a bike lane protected by plastic bollards.

However, just as the cyclist stopped behind the vehicle, its driver began to reverse into his path, appearing to hit his bike’s front wheel before coming to a halt, prompting the rider to slap the rear of the car while exclaiming: “Woah, woah, Jesus!”

After the cyclist mounted the kerb, the motorist then rolled down his window and asked, “Are you trying to break my car?”

“Are you trying to reverse into a cyclist? You’re in the cycle lane, mate. You’ve got mirrors,” the baffled cyclist responded, to which the driver replied: “I know I’m in the cycle lane, but don’t try to damage my car. Be careful.”

After the motorist carried on reversing in the cycle lane before driving off, the clearly shaken cyclist told a passer-by, who stopped to ask if he was “alright”, before referring to the driver as an “idiot”, that “I thought he’d seen me, so I just stopped behind him. But then he started to reverse into me.”

“Thank you to the nice woman who stopped to check I was OK,” the cyclist added as part of a caption at the end of the clip.

“It’s a shame I can’t say the same about the arrogant, condescending driver who reversed into me then had the gall to accuse me of trying to damage his car. Oh, the hypocrisy!”

> Jeremy Vine's lucky escape as bike run over by reversing driver who turned onto cycle lane

According to the cyclist, the motorist was offered a driver education course by Leicestershire Police as an alternative to prosecution, which they have since attended and completed.

“I think they got off lightly, and I’m not even sure which rule of the Highway Code applies here,” the cyclist said.

“I have a feeling that the educational course will have little effect in this case. I hope I am wrong.”

The baffling incident in Leicester bears a striking resemblance to a close call experienced by cycling broadcaster Jeremy Vine in London in September, which saw the BBC and Channel 5 presenter left desperately banging on the back of a van as its driver reversed over his bike after mistakenly turning onto a segregated cycle lane.

Describing the driver’s actions – which prompted other motorists to blare their horns in a bid to make him stop – as “unbelievable”, Vine shared the footage with his 788,000 followers on Twitter, captioning the post: “This morning. About an hour ago. Illegal right turn, then watch. Unbelievable.”

> Near Miss of the Day 894: Police take action after confused motorist drives onto bike lane and narrowly misses cyclists and pedestrians in city centre square

And earlier this month, as part of our Near Miss of the Day series, we featured a clip of a clearly confused driver who somehow made their way onto a busy part of Leeds city centre reserved for cyclists and pedestrians, causing a crowd to quickly scarper, before turning onto and driving down the adjacent bike lane, where they narrowly avoided colliding with at least two surprised cyclists.

“I’ve no idea how it came to be on the square in the first place,” the cyclist who captured the footage told road.cc. “There is no road passing through the square at all and no obvious place for a car to enter without going straight over the raised kerb or entering via the cycle path.

“Until last year there was a road here connecting Boar Lane to Wellington Street, so perhaps this driver was very faithfully following an out of date sat-nav!”