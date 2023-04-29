Local Bike Shop Day: Cyclists from around the country show their love for neighbourhood shops

A sunny Saturday might be the perfect excuse for for a trip to the local bike shop, and all the more reason if it’s ‘Local Bike Shop Day’.

Local Bike Shop Day is organised by the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), representing over 4,000 business in the UK, and designed to encourage the nation’s 6.5 million people who take part in cycling for sport, leisure or travel.

Jonathan Harrison from the ACT said: “It the one day a year when independent bike shops across the UK can come together to celebrate their distinctive culture. It's the day for local bike shops to showcase their passion, knowledge and personalised service they offer to their local communities.”

“Whether it’s for accessories, for servicing or repairs, for accessories or just for specialist advice, independent bike shops provide a knowledgeable and invaluable service to cyclists of all ages, and this is a chance to support them and celebrate them. We hope bike shops will get on board and use the day to reinforce their customer relationships and promote themselves to new audiences.”

The event first kicked off in Brooklyn in 2017, before ACT began hosting it on the other side of the pond from the next year. In 2018, just over 90 shops took part.

Come 2022, and it had turned into a huge success. Across Twitter and #SupportYourLocalBikeShop had a reach of 2.2 million on the week of Local Bike Shop Day, with 1 million of that being from the day itself. The hashtag had 4.3k interactions, 424 mentions, 183 shares and 3.9k likes. Facebook post reach hit over 80,000 on the Local Bike Shop Day channels alone.

Besides, a record-breaking 524 shops took part and there was well over 3,000 votes from customers across the UK last year. A few well-known faces also got on board such as Jeremy Vine, Gail Porter and Sharron Davies.

Speaking about their Local Bike Shop Day experience last year and plans for this weekend, Joanne Mahon, CEO of Get Cycling CIC, a York-based not-for-profit that helps people of all ages and abilities get on a bike, said: “Last year, Local Bike Shop Day helped us promote our Spring Sale and us being a local independent bike shop that specialises in disability and adapted cycles.”

Katie Legg, Commercial Director at Cycling UK, the national cycling charity, said: “Everyone has a story to tell about their favourite bike shop. As recognised by the Government during the pandemic, local bike shops are businesses that play a vital part in our communities and deserve support.

“They don’t just fix and sell bikes, but often act as hubs for local cycling which help encourage people to ride. This Local Bike Shop Day, I’d encourage everyone who can, to pop by and continue to support our small cycling businesses which literally keep the wheels spinning for so many of us.”

This year, the day of celebration was today, 29th April, and cyclists across the UK were posting their favourite local cycle shops. The ones below put a little smile on everyone's faces at road.cc, so it’s only fair that we share it...

It’s Local Bike Shop Day. My favourite bike shop is Barbourne Bicycles. Andrew is a local legend #SupportYourLocalBikeShop pic.twitter.com/sMwddUwc7i — Hannah Cooper 💚 (@hannahcooper40) April 28, 2023

Today is Local Bike Shop Day, so here’s a bit about my amazing local, Bikes for Good Causes. It’s a social enterprise- people kindly donate bikes, and Sue, Leroy and their colleagues restore them to their former glory in the workshop out the back. They then sell them for … 1/4 pic.twitter.com/GAQn1b20Yl — Carla Francome (@carlafrancome) April 29, 2023

Today is Local Bike Shop Day - supporting our great local independent bike shops. I got my bike serviced at Steve’s cycles on Chanterlands Avenue in #HullNorth. If you are a cyclist, please visit your local independent bike shop this weekend. https://t.co/lVwMoOSiWJ #LBSDayUK pic.twitter.com/RSnOj6QGlN — Diana Johnson DBE MP 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌈 (@DianaJohnsonMP) April 29, 2023

Tomorrow is #LocalBikeShopDay & I just want to shout about my local bike shop in #Bridgend. Nat & Stu run a great shop, first class service with top notch knowledge & stock (ahem look at those @VoltBikesUK in the shop! 😉)

Oh & #RollerDerby stuff too! 🥰https://t.co/Bq3znG1wZ0 pic.twitter.com/TZFm4ovWKo — Official Freya Sykes (@FreyaSykes) April 28, 2023

Tomorrow is Local Bike Shop Day!

A day to celebrate the UK's independent cycle stores, their passion, their knowledge and the personalised service they offer to their local communities. pic.twitter.com/6xDzde181n — ParkThatBike (@ParkThatBike) April 28, 2023