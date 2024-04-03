Campaigners urge politicians to stop dragging cyclists into “phoney culture wars” – after Tory mayoral candidate claims “virtue signalling” bike lanes are causing “havoc”

The London Cycling Campaign has urged the capital’s mayoral candidates to stop trying to make Londoners “fearful” of cycling and to avoid dragging people who ride bikes into “phoney culture wars” – just a few weeks after Conservative hopeful Susan Hall claimed “virtue signalling” cycle lanes were causing “havoc” and gridlock for motorists.
Launching its ‘London loves cycling’ campaign, which aims to encourage cyclists to celebrate the joys of travelling across the city by bike, ahead of the mayoral elections on 2 May, the London Cycling Campaign has claimed that cycling in the capital was now “mainstream”, with 1.26m weekday journeys now being cycled.
The group has also pointed out that this new mainstream status was aided by progressive cycling measures introduced by both Conservative mayor Boris Johnson and the current Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan, and that any attempts to end this “decade of progress” would be “unpopular and futile”.
“Cycling is an everyday way of getting about London for so many people now,” LCC’s chief executive Tom Fyans said as he launched the new campaign, which will include a cycling ‘festival’ during the weekend before the May elections.
“So it’d be a short-sighted politician indeed to scrap schemes that have resulted in huge growth in this clean, heathy, and congestion-busting way to travel.
“We’re asking London’s mayoral candidates to help unlock the capital’s potential by making it truly safe, funding it appropriately, and rolling out more high-quality cycle routes, rather than try to make Londoners fearful of a simply joyous, healthy mode of transport.
“The blunt fearmongering is a bit like asking Londoners to fear ice cream, a night out or birdsong – and about as likely to work as that.”
> “We’ve learnt to normalise rubbish behaviour”: What stops women cycling? Abuse, intimidation, and how to make cycling safe for everyone
Fyans’ reference to “blunt fearmongering” could be viewed as a thinly veiled swipe at the Conservative Party’s candidate Hall, who launched her campaign at the end of March by once again setting out her stall as the prospective mayor most likely to end the so-called “war on the motorist”.
> Conservative London mayoral candidate claims "virtue signalling" cycle lanes are causing "gridlock" and "havoc", would review cycling infrastructure if elected to end "war on motorists"
Hall – whose 26-point deficit to Khan means she would require an unlikely turn of events to land the top job in the capital – said last month that she is “pro any form of transport” but questioned why “damn ridiculous” cycle lanes had been built when “we must remember there’s only two to three per cent of the population that are cyclists”.
“We must look at some of these cycle lanes that have been put in,” she said. “I’ll give you the example of Park Lane. It’s damn ridiculous, quite frankly.
“It was virtue signalling by this mayor [Sadiq Khan] because there’s a cycle lane that goes through the park right next door. The traffic then gets gridlocked. Fumes all over the place.
“A successful city is a moving city. When you’ve put some of these cycle lanes in that cause nothing but havoc, when you put cycle lanes in because you’re virtue signalling, that is unacceptable.
“The other thing that nobody seems to bring up, which is so important when we have gridlocked streets, is how do we expect our emergency services to get through? It is very important that ambulances, fire engines, police can get through the streets as quickly as possible, as well as the rest of us.
“So, I am pro cycling, but equally we must look at everybody else that uses the streets. And this war on the motorists must stop.”
5 comments
"It is very important that ambulances, fire engines, police can get through the streets as quickly as possible, as well as the rest of us."
It is not paramount that "the rest of us" can get through as quickly as possible. Safety comes first before speed. Just need to get where we are going in a reasonable time, and alive, rather than as a casualty in the nearest A&E department.
Susan Hall might get a few votes by stirring up culture wars, but it is less likely that she'll get them from any of her actual policies. I doubt the other candidates are particularly worried.
Does she have any policies?
She just moans about Khan and still claims she'll scrap ulez in day1 despite that being unlawful.
Kinda pointless to comment because those statements pure bingo. Plus I'm slightly suspicious it's mostly performative - although allowing for the possibility she / her friends are just angry people who have simply never thought in that direction. But...
[ Traffic is NOT the lifeblood of the city ]
Does she seriously think that our urban environments have been planned out with the motorist at the bottom of the pile?
But then, that's the point the LCC are making… The current crop of Conservatives would wage a culture war against kittens and fluffy little bunnies if they thought that it would garner them more votes, I suspect.
But I have trained, passed a test, bought expensive equipment, have got insurance like a responsible adult and I PAY ROAD TAX?!
Also - why do you think we have built all these roads everywhere?