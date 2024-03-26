Conservative London mayoral candidate claims "virtue signalling" cycle lanes are causing "gridlock" and "havoc", would review cycling infrastructure if elected to end "war on motorists"

The Conservative Party's London mayoral candidate Susan Hall has committed to reviewing cycling infrastructure if elected, and lashed out at cycle lanes that she claims are "virtue signalling" and cause "havoc" and gridlock for motorists.
It should be noted that such a review would require the unlikely event of Hall first overturning a 26-point deficit in the polls in just five weeks to become the English capital's next mayor. Having launched her campaign in a cafe in Uxbridge on Sunday, Hall has again set her stall out as the candidate to end the so-called "war on motorists".
> Cycling charity accuses Conservatives of "ill-fated attempt to win" votes with pro-motoring policies "undermining" active travel success
Speaking to the Evening Standard, Hall said she is "pro any form of transport" but questioned why "damn ridiculous" cycle lanes had been built when "we must remember there's only two to three per cent of the population that are cyclists".
"We must look at some of these cycle lanes that have been put in," she said. "I'll give you the example of Park Lane. It's damn ridiculous, quite frankly. It was virtue signalling by this mayor [Sadiq Khan] because there's a cycle lane that goes through the park right next door. The traffic then gets gridlocked. Fumes all over the place.
[Park Lane segregated cycle lane — Transport for London]
"A successful city is a moving city. When you've put some of these cycle lanes in that cause nothing but havoc, when you put cycle lanes in because you're virtue signalling; that is unacceptable. The other thing that nobody seems to bring up, which is so important when we have gridlocked streets, is how do we expect our emergency services to get through?
"It is very important that ambulances, fire engines, police can get through the streets as quickly as possible, as well as the rest of us. So, I am pro cycling, but equally we must look at everybody else that uses the streets. And this war on the motorists must stop."
> 'The War on the Motorist' deconstructed — looking at the truth behind the myths
Hall's campaign is focused heavily on opposing the current mayor's Ulez scheme, something she claims she would scrap on her first day in office. The Conservative Party candidate, looking to become the first Tory figure to hold the role since Boris Johnson and in turn prevent Khan achieving a third term, has also previously been outspoken about her desire to remove "unnecessary 20mph zones" and reverse low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).
Earlier this month, Hall claimed LTNs — the schemes that prevent drivers rat-running certain roads in residential areas, in a bid to encourage active travel and tackle air and noise pollution — were "blocking ambulances" and preventing emergency services accessing routes.
This came despite the London Fire Brigade, in 2021, saying that LTNs had no impact on response times. Likewise, police in Tower Hamlets last year urged the council not to scrap a Liveable Streets scheme, saying that it has resulted in a reduction in anti-social behaviour-related crime. Police in Hackney too have previously released a video urging people "don't believe any scaremongering" and adding that it is "just completely false" to suggest they could not attend emergencies because of the low-traffic schemes.
> Pop-up bike lanes don't slow ambulances according to… the ambulance service
In 2021, Hall also made headlines when commenting on a viral video of a child narrowly avoiding being hit by an impatient driver who refused to stop as he cycled past with his father. Hall claimed the child "should not be on the public highway riding a bike".
Speaking at her campaign launch, Hall argued Londoners had been "ignored" for eight years under Khan. "If he wins a third term, that would be giving him permission to ignore us again," she said.
"Crime has spiralled out of control after he shut police stations and failed to recruit police, rents have spiked because he has not built the affordable family homes Londoners deserve, and he has imposed his unfair Ulez expansion tax, hitting the lowest earners the hardest.
"I am listening to Londoners. My priorities are Londoners' priorities and as mayor I will recruit more police, build more affordable homes and scrap the Ulez expansion on day one."
In response, current mayor Khan said the choice between the pair, which he called a "clear two-horse race", was also "quite clear".
"Me, who's been delivering a fairer, safer, greener, more affordable London, or the Tories who would cancel that," Khan suggested to the BBC. "There's a possibility of a Labour mayor and a Labour government working together, rather than rowing against the tide of a Tory government.
"We'd have the winds of a Labour government at our back, bringing about real transformation in London."
Tory War on Cycling.
UK has the worst housing stock of any 'advanced' economy, so this all matches!
Tories: "There is a war on motorists."
Putin: "What is happening in Ukraine isn't a war, it is a special military operation."
Both of those statements lack credibility. Both are an insult to everyone dead and dying in all wars.
I was riding in London today and wondered why infrastructure for travel is not more widely condemned, i.e only cycle lanes.
Where is the rage at car lanes, pedestrain lanes, bus lanes, rail lanes(?) even flight (path) lanes.......and a bridge came down today becasue a ship drifted out of its lane
Broadly that's because of competition for space but there are a couple of features of human psychology in play here. People cycling and people driving are allowed to share (mostly) the same road space but THE CYCLISTS ARE NOT PAYING ROAD TAX! Or rather - they're both getting in the way AND cheating. Cyclists are not playing by the same rules because we can filter and indeed some road rules don't apply to us.
Another source of conflict is that sometimes pedestrians and cyclists share space. Here cyclists represent much faster vehicles in my space. Space where you can walk safely / casually is very often at a premium because cars. Cycles are usually rare (not expected), less visible than cars, don't sound like them (indeed are very quiet) so can 'suddenly appear' and scare people.
People stuck in traffic do sometimes complain that people are walking faster - but don't tend to punch pedestrians because they are not directly competing for the space. They understand they can't use that space and it's not the pedestrians getting in their way.
I suspect where there are actual separate cycle paths it works the same way - or like how people stuck in their cars probably wouldn't complain about people passing them on a train running parallel to the road.
Hell, there thinking I was thinking I was cycling around london, using LTN's and bike lanes because it's the fastest method and it's good for my health (the hospital consultant practically prescribed cycling to me) and all along I was "virtue signalling". Jeez, the Tories wonder why people hate them
"we must remember there's only two to three per cent of the population that are cyclists"
That might be true nationally, but doesn't seem feasible for London. The latest Census data shows that for commuting, around 5% of those that commute do so by bicycle. In some boroughs, it is as high as 15% (https://www.ons.gov.uk/datasets/TS061/editions/2021/versions/6)
And, 24% of Londoners have cycled in 2023 (https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/december/new-tfl-d...)
Yet another Conservative being economical with the truth.
IIRC the figures for 'Londoners who don't own a car' are quite interesting too…
The fact is, it's not just the people who cycle too in London it's that many people want to cycle even if they don't now. or they know friends, partners, family who do cycle. Would they want cycle lanes taken out and their loved ones lives put at risk?. She's so unbeleiveably out of touch it's laughable. Just systematic of the state of a dying party.
"I am listening to Londoners."
Clearly not, she's listening to tory party HQ, which is majoring on the "war on motorists" because they literally haven't got anything else.
Our infrastructure is falling apart, the poor can't afford to eat, we waste hundreds of millions on a scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, the rich have sucked up all the money, and the tories think that lying about LTNs and cycle lanes is going to win them the election.
Deluded, but I suppose if you literally haven't got anything else, it's worth a try, and to be fair, the most gullible will fall for it, but hopefully most people won't.
I think this is probably her application for a job on GB News.
She won't be getting the London gig.
Her policies aren't just crackpot and stupid, they are actually dangeous. More cyclists will die in the next 4 years if she is elected if she rips out LTN's and cycle infracstructure.
How many motorists have been killed by cyclists while commuting to work, Susan Hall? You see - that is why there are cycle lanes.
Fact-free campaign, this one:
Tory mayor contest ad shows New York instead of London
it's just beyond parody now:
The video also warned of "squads of Ulez-enforcers dressed in black, faces covered with masks, terrorising communities at the beck and call of their Labour mayor master, who has implemented a tax on driving, forcing people to stay inside or go underground".
"Gripped by the tendrils of rising crime" it continued, "London citizens stay inside".
"The streets are quiet."
Can someone please show Susan Hall this video by CycleGaz showing the true cause of slow motor traffic (answer: motor traffic), via comparing the same section of road on a "normal" day against a school holiday.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z57UgWLCfRg
And with the issue of emergency services not being able to get through due to cycle lanes...
We all know that they definitely cannot get through motor traffic but cyclists can pretty much disappear to enable them to keep moving, as seen here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AC8ylffIUig
A while ago I used the cycle path from Cheltenham to Gloucester. I heard sirens as I approached a set of traffic lights. The traffic was completely clogged and I was greeted by the sight of a police car driving straight at me at speed probably about 20m away. The driver was using the cycle lane to get past the queueing vehicles and got back on the road as soon as he cleared the lights. Quite scary for a split second but it sort of contradicts cycle lanes holding up emergency vehicles.
Another of CycleGaz's clips, this one showing police using the cycle "superhighway" to get past motor vehicles.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncH3j7Lto2c
You could show her that but she's not listening.
She's not looking for solutions to transport problems, she's just looking for a new group to blame to help motivate her campaigne.
She's someone that doesn't want kids on bikes, doesn't want parents on bikes and doesn't want anyone on bikes.
" there are less than 200km of separated cycle lanes in the entire London ( out of approximately 15000km of road) So even if @CouncillorSuzie did win (which she won't) and ripped them out it wouldn't make an ounce of difference "
From a party whose video campaign includes the wording that Khan "seized power" in London.
Tells you all you need to know about them.
"we must remember there's only two to three per cent of the population that are cyclists".
Well, only about 0.3% of the population are Tory party members. So shut up.
Irony being that Susan Hall lives in a private LTN.