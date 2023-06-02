Protesters call for protected bike lane to be removed… by blocking it and forcing cyclists into traffic; Is the Tour de France set to return to the UK in 2026?; Jumbo set to end all sports sponsorship; Remco’s Suisse comeback plans + more on the live blog

A group of residents opposed to Toronto’s dedicated cycling infrastructure, which they believe endangers pedestrians and cyclists as well as increasing congestion, have come up with a new way of voicing their displeasure: by blocking one of the Canadian city’s protected bike lane and forcing cyclists out into traffic.

There’s a group of bike lane protesters pushing cyclists into traffic at Yonge & Roxborough. pic.twitter.com/3JD6yD1iEG — Deborah Reid (@dreid63) June 1, 2023

This clip, filmed on Yonge Street – the site of a controversial protected cycle lane – shows protesters standing on the entrance to the segregated portion of the lane, while others hold up signs saying ‘Move the bike lanes’ and ‘Yonge 4 All should include us too’, a reference to a residents’ group which aims to make the street “welcoming, safe, and accessible for people of all ages and abilities” by encouraging more locals to walk, cycle, and visit the area.

The protest, unsurprisingly, was heavily criticised on Twitter, with a number of cyclists noting the “entitlement” of those blocking the cycle lane, while another wrote: “Of all the things to protest… bike lanes?”

Nevertheless, the Yonge Street bike lane has become a focal point for protesters, especially in the lead up to this month’s Toronto mayoral by-election, sparked by the resignation of John Tory, who prioritised adding 100km of bike lanes in and around the city by the end of 2024.

A group called Keep Toronto Moving claims that “a significant proportion of Toronto residents report being negatively affected by the increase in dedicated bike lanes”, a claim debunked by data released by the city which shows that bike lane usage has increased dramatically, with little effect on congestion in the city.

Another similar group, the snappily titled BeRationalTO, opposed the city’s decision to make the Yonge Street bike lane permanent, and claimed that it was hindering emergency services.

“Ill-conceived bike lanes endanger cyclists and pedestrians. They hurt retailers and restaurants. They transform once-quiet residential streets into congested feeder routes between major thoroughfares, which themselves become gridlocked no-go zones,” the group says on its website.

Couldn’t believe the traffic on Yonge during rush hour this morning. It must be the bike lanes. #cycleto pic.twitter.com/kw2Md27SaG — Ben Wedge (@benwedge) April 26, 2023

However, Toronto-based cycling advocate Robin Richardson reckons the furious opposition to the city’s bike lanes is merely a symbol for some locals who are “uncomfortable with change”.

“Toronto has spent decades prioritizing motor vehicle travel, and as a result most people think of driving as the default and believe ‘roads should be for cars.’ But as the city grows, with more people living close to downtown, many residents do not own cars,” he told the Canadian Cycling Magazine.

“That means choosing instead to walk, cycle, or take transit to get where they need to go. Everyone should be proud of the progress Toronto has made in its bike lane expansion initiatives.”

Despite Richardson’s argument that everyone should be proud of the city’s new infrastructure, one mayoral candidate, Anthony Furey, has even made removing all bike lanes on Toronto’s major roads a key part of his campaign.

Today I announced that if I’m elected Mayor of Toronto there will be no more bike lanes on major roads and we will tear up the dedicated lanes on University Avenue to not slow down access to hospitals.https://t.co/PkCrbBHePX pic.twitter.com/qbiJNAvwsj — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) April 20, 2023

Furey’s claims about blocking access to hospitals were again criticised by local cyclists, with one writing: “With hundreds of health care workers (from nurses to technicians to doctors to medical students plus patients) utilizing the protected cycling infrastructure… this is why, on top a number of other reasons, that you will not be elected the Mayor of Toronto.”

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, our very own CyclingMikey was on hand with an altogether more succinct summary of the prospective mayor’s approach to bike lanes: ““I’m from the Netherlands and you’re as dumb as a rock.”

