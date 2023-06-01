Howard Cox says cyclists are overtaking drivers in 20mph zones as they "rule the highways"; Epidemiologist claims Roglič won a "strenuous mountain time trial" wearing a mask; Supermarket wars in the peloton; sneezing advice + more on the live blog

It's that time of the day, I've got more Howard Cox anti-cyclist content for you.

In the GBNews interview from yesterday, the FairFuel UK co-founder and campaigner for motorists' rights went on a lengthy rant about 20mph zones, saying: "It's impossible to stick to 20 miles an hour, because you're looking at the speedometer and not looking at the road ahead."

"Let's face it, this has happened: I have been overtaken in 20 miles an hour zones by cyclists. They are not actually subject to it. They are protected by the Highway Code and the 'heirarchy of blame'. They'll never be touched, they can do what they want, when they want."

Cox then went on to share a completely trustworthy and foolproof anecdote of a cyclist who once told him: "It's great to overtake cars in 20mph zones because it feels like we rule the highways."

Cox appeared on today morning's TalkTV broadcast as well, and was asked to give a response to yesterday's Just Stop Oil protest. And a response he did share.

"I've got to go to a meeting and I'll have to drive because there are no trains, and I'll come across these Just Stop Oil protestors. Don't quote me on this, don't tell anyone who's listening, if they're there, I'm gonna run over them."

The presenter replied: "I don't think you're allowed to do that, that's the annoying thing."

Cox said, with a hearty laugh: "But I'll surely be tempted to."