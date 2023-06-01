Howard Cox says cyclists are overtaking drivers in 20mph zones as they "rule the highways"; Epidemiologist claims Roglič won a "strenuous mountain time trial" wearing a mask; Supermarket wars in the peloton; sneezing advice + more on the live blog

I've got a PSA for all you folks with allergies and hay fever. Speaking from experience, it can get pretty rubbish in the summers with all the pollen and grass giving you a runny and stuffy nose, itchy watery eyes and a horrible sore throat.
Airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg says: "Prevention is better than cure. So helping stop the pollen from getting into your body in the first place is a good strategy.
"Tie your hair up and wear a hat or cap when out cycling to prevent pollen particles being caught in your hair."
"Use an organic drug-free allergen barrier balm such as HayMax during your ride, which can be applied to the nostrils and bones of the eyes in the morning and throughout the day."
"Wear wraparound sunglasses when on a cycle ride to prevent pollen particles coming in contact with your eyes."
"Try to time your cycling so it’s not when pollen counts are highest, during the peak morning and evening periods. Pollen is released early in the morning then travels upwards as the air warms up. In the evening, as the air cools, it moves back down again and the pollen grains reach nose height. Symptoms are usually worst at these times, so avoid going outdoors then."
"Change your kit when you return home and wash your face or take a shower to wash away allergens so that they can’t cause a reaction. A cool compress will soothe sore eyes."
"Dry your kit indoors rather than on an outdoor clothes line to stop pollen being blown onto it by the outside wind."
"Stay hydrated and eat lots of fruit and vegetables to stay healthy and support your immune system."
"Shower at night before sleeping to remove pollen particles from your hair and body."