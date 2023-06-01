Support road.cc

Live blog

Howard Cox says cyclists are overtaking drivers in 20mph zones as they "rule the highways"; Epidemiologist claims Roglič won a "strenuous mountain time trial" wearing a mask; Supermarket wars in the peloton; sneezing advice + more on the live blog

No Giro to keep you going? At least you have this live blog... Adwitiya is on the hot seat to keep you from bonking till the weekend
Thu, Jun 01, 2023 09:15
14:48
HGV with "cyclists beware" sign on a cycle lane

We've had Amazon vans and Guinness trucks on cycle lanes, now get ready for an HGV with a "cyclists beware" sign on its back on a cycle lane.

14:34
Mask or no mask? Another doctor weighs in whether you should wear one while cycling

After epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding embarassed himself a little bit after getting his facts completely wrong in claiming that 2023 Giro d'Italia winner Primož Roglič wore a mask during the "strenuous mountain time trial", which eventually won him the title over Geraint Thomas, another nephrologist has weighed in on whether you shoud wear a mask when on the bike.

Dr Satoshi Akima from Australia replied under Dr Feigl-Ding's tweet, saying "cycling in an N95 is the new normal" for him. "I'd recommend the valved versions as they are more breathable and don't trap heat. Valves are designed with exercise/labour in mind,"  he added, referring to the 3M (9322+ P2) N95 mask.

Dr Feigl-Ding did make a point about masks helping to reduce inhaling of car's fumes from the exhaust when riding behind one in traffic, but what do you think? I know I struggled when I once tried doing it in 2020, seems so long ago...

14:29
13:01
Active Travel England to be consulted on all developments exceeding 150 housing units
Marmalade Lane, Cambridge (Active Travel England)

Active Travel England has confirmed that it is now officially a statutory consultee on all planning applications for developments equal to or exceeding 150 housing units, 7,500m2 of floorspace or an area of five hectares.

The new role will enable Active Travel England to help planning authorities in their work to implement good active travel design – for example, by ensuring developments include walking, wheeling and cycling connectivity to schools and local amenities. This will help improve public health, save people money and reduce harmful emissions.

> Active Travel England rates councils' capability to deliver infrastructure — 94% fall in lowest three categories

Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said: "Active travel is essential to improving public health, reducing emissions and tackling the cost of living crisis. That’s why we’re working to ensure millions more people have the opportunity to walk, wheel or cycle from their doorstep to where they need to be.

"Designing activity back into our neighbourhoods and creating places where children have transport independence is achievable – it just needs smart planning.

"As a statutory consultee Active Travel England will work with planning authorities and developers to help them ensure new estates give people what they need to get fresh air and exercise, save money on petrol and help fight climate change.”

12:52
Motorists drive the full length of pavement at speed to avoid Just Stop Oil protests

That's it. That's the post. Pretty clear, pretty illegal?

12:02
"It's about the safety of our kids": Residents claim proposed cycleway could put children playing in danger
Proposed Maglin Greenway (Cork City Council)

11:26
"They're protected by the Highway Code": Howard Cox claims cyclists rule the highways, "can do what they want, when they want"

It's that time of the day, I've got more Howard Cox anti-cyclist content for you.

In the GBNews interview from yesterday, the FairFuel UK co-founder and campaigner for motorists' rights went on a lengthy rant about 20mph zones, saying: "It's impossible to stick to 20 miles an hour, because you're looking at the speedometer and not looking at the road ahead."

"Let's face it, this has happened: I have been overtaken in 20 miles an hour zones by cyclists. They are not actually subject to it. They are protected by the Highway Code and the 'heirarchy of blame'. They'll never be touched, they can do what they want, when they want."

Cox then went on to share a completely trustworthy and foolproof anecdote of a cyclist who once told him: "It's great to overtake cars in 20mph zones because it feels like we rule the highways."

Cox appeared on today morning's TalkTV broadcast as well, and was asked to give a response to yesterday's Just Stop Oil protest. And a response he did share.

"I've got to go to a meeting and I'll have to drive because there are no trains, and I'll come across these Just Stop Oil protestors. Don't quote me on this, don't tell anyone who's listening, if they're there, I'm gonna run over them."

The presenter replied: "I don't think you're allowed to do that, that's the annoying thing."

Cox said, with a hearty laugh: "But I'll surely be tempted to."

11:23
Police constable issues warning to drivers parking cars on cycle lanes

At least Sussex police is up to some good.

10:56
Bahrain Victorious' pearl jersey for Le Tour: Yay or nay?

Speaking of outrageously garrish kits... this isn't one of them but I think it looks pretty neat, just, not enough pearly.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments...

10:09
Supermarket wars in the peloton
2023 Trek rider wheelie Giro d'Italia stage 15 Bergamo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

We've got a new rivalry going on in the peloton, and it's one you don't want to find yourself in the middle aisle of.

After Trek-Segafredo confirmed that German discount supermarket Lidl will be taking over the team as the title sponsor from 30 June, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty was apparently left a bit shaken, maybe even stirred, at the presence of a new sheriff in town.

In a now deleted tweet, the Belgian team which is sponsored by the French supermarket giant Intermarché, shared the gif of the Special One, the Judas, the serial winner José "respect, respect, respect" Mourinho from a post-match conference during his (second) stint as a Chelsea manager, where he said: "I prefer not to speak, if I speak I am in big trouble".

Jose Mourinho I Prefer Not To Speak GIFfrom Jose Mourinho GIFs

While he said this about the refereeing during his team's loss to Aston Villa, I'm sure José will have something to say about the refereeing in yesterday's Europa League final...

Anyway, I am mildly excited to see where this feud goes next in the peloton. Maybe a competition to see who has the most outrageously garrish kit? (I, for one, would welcome this wholeheartedly...)

Intermarche-Circus-Wanty's Biniam Girmaye on a TT bike (Zac Williams/SWpix)

09:45
Some sneezing advice for cyclists...

I've got a PSA for all you folks with allergies and hay fever. Speaking from experience, it can get pretty rubbish in the summers with all the pollen and grass giving you a runny and stuffy nose, itchy watery eyes and a horrible sore throat.

Airborne allergens expert, Max Wiseberg says: "Prevention is better than cure. So helping stop the pollen from getting into your body in the first place is a good strategy.

"Tie your hair up and wear a hat or cap when out cycling to prevent pollen particles being caught in your hair."

"Use an organic drug-free allergen barrier balm such as HayMax during your ride, which can be applied to the nostrils and bones of the eyes in the morning and throughout the day."

"Wear wraparound sunglasses when on a cycle ride to prevent pollen particles coming in contact with your eyes."

"Try to time your cycling so it’s not when pollen counts are highest, during the peak morning and evening periods. Pollen is released early in the morning then travels upwards as the air warms up. In the evening, as the air cools, it moves back down again and the pollen grains reach nose height. Symptoms are usually worst at these times, so avoid going outdoors then."

"Change your kit when you return home and wash your face or take a shower to wash away allergens so that they can’t cause a reaction. A cool compress will soothe sore eyes."

"Dry your kit indoors rather than on an outdoor clothes line to stop pollen being blown onto it by the outside wind."

"Stay hydrated and eat lots of fruit and vegetables to stay healthy and support your immune system."

"Shower at night before sleeping to remove pollen particles from your hair and body."

08:55
68% people in Wales support reallocating road area for cycling... then why aren't we seeing it happen?

An NHS Wales' survey has found that a majority of the Welsh population support reallocating local road space to improve active travel — 75 per cent in favour of reallocating it for walking and 68 per cent in favour of reclaiming space for cycling.

In fact, 64 per cent of people said they are interested in increasing the amount of active travel they do, with 21 per cent claiming they were "very interested" in the same. I wonder what's stopping them from doing so?

08:20
Cyclists react to London mayor hopeful Howard Cox's impossible pledge to "scrap" LTNs and 20mphs zones
Howard Cox (screenshot from GBNews)

Boy are we kicking off the live blog with lots of misguided claims today!

This time it's Howard Cox, FairFuel UK co-founder and London mayor hopeful (the keyword being hopeful) has sworn that if he gets elected, he will scrap all ULEZ, along with all 20mph zones and low-traffic neighbourhoods.

I don't think he knows that the latter two are not something under the Mayor's control...

According to Cox, who came on GBNews yesterday to talk about speeding convictions, 20mph zones are nothing but a "cash grab" and "anti-driver" policy. And unsurprisingly, cyclists were enraged at these enraging comments.

Cox replied to a couple of the tweets under his post with: "There is sparse evidence that 20mph zones are reducing accidents. a study by Queen's University last year finding that, while speed limits, reduce traffic they do little to stop accidents."

However, Eastbourne Eco Transport was quick to point out this study which questioned the findings of The Queen's research, writing: "The Queen's research was around 'limits' not 'zones'. Many limitations for this small study in Belfast. "evidence from 20mph speed limit interventions involving much larger numbers of roads have revealed significant vehicle speed and casualty reductions"".

He's also tweeted that he's coming on TalkTV today at 9:45AM with allegedly another anti-cyclist rant. You bet I'll be tuning in so you don't have to.

07:51
Leading epidemiologist’s mask mishap as he wrongly claims Roglič “won a strenuous mountain time trial while wearing a mask”

We are all prone to speaking our mind a bit too quickly without checking what's right or wrong, right?

It's a shame that a leading American epidemiologist wrongly, and quite naively thought that Primož Roglič won the final nail-biting, gut-wrenching and action-packed time-trial at the Giro d'Italia... while wearing a mask.

> Heartbreak for Geraint Thomas as Primož Roglič seals sensational Giro d’Italia win despite dropping chain during dramatic time trial

And as you'd expect, it's given all sorts of Covid deniers and anti-maskers just the right ammo to have a field day with this honestly astonishing tweet. Maybe Feigl-Ding could have just, you know, Googled it? Or looked at the countless other images where they are not parading with their bikes and actually on the road? Or maybe he took our April Fools too seriously...

Either way, a mishap caused by blissful ignorance and wishful thinking. But he does make a good point, something around which Ryan wrote about a month ago, ahem, more than a month ago (it's June 1st today! Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈)
 
 
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 after finishing his masters in Journalism from Cardiff University, with a dissertation focusing on active travel. He's currently living in Cardiff and for the most part moans about the abruptly ending cycle lanes, if he's not cursing the headwind. Adwitiya also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes dabbles in topics related to science, tech and the environment. Cycling became a part of his life just a couple of years ago, and now he can't think of a single reason why anyone would drive if they could cycle. He usually uses his bike for commuting, but he also loves excursions on the Taff trail, however never underestimate his ability to find an excuse to watch something on GCN instead.

