“That was really exciting!” Longridge local tries out Lancashire’s ‘shortest cycle lane’; Police target speeding cyclists in Toronto parks; Drum and Bass on a Bike… or “some sort of disruptive demonstration”?; Cycling hairstyles + more on the live blog

Move over, Breaking Away and A Sunday in Hell.

This clip from the Lancashire Post, showing pensioner Irene Prescott trying out a new cycle lane outside her home in Longridge, has already shot straight towards the top of road.cc’s list of favourite cycling films.

It has everything you want really: a stupidly short bike lane (measuring approximately 5.5 metres), impeccable comic timing from Irene (“It wasn’t as tiring as I thought it was going to be”), and some brilliant unintentional gaffes (Irene wearing her helmet backwards throughout the video while also trying to pump up her tyres without taking the dust cap off).

And to cap it all off, a motorist decides to test out Lancashire’s shortest cycle lane just as Irene enjoys her well-deserved cuppa:

The Facebook comments were, as ever, a joy to behold. While most users simply enjoyed Irene’s comic stylings and unique two-wheeled fashion sense, some thought her approach to riding her bike would “promote unsafe behaviour” and others pointed out that the five-metre lane would make the junction safer for cyclists.

Dave, however, hit the nail on the head: “Some poor buggers in the council had to fill in thousands of forms to do this...”

But what does Irene herself think of the new pocket-sized bike lane?

“I thought it was a bit strange myself,” the 76-year-old told the Lancashire Post.

“One day we woke up and were quite surprised to see this cycle lane in front of the house. We were all a bit gobsmacked. I don’t really think there’s a need for it. I just can’t understand it.

“It’s just a bit silly I think just to put a short one like that. There’s room for a cycle lane but not like that one. I just want it to be all the way along. It’s common sense.”

Irene’s partner Steve, however, thinks the new lane “hasn’t done any harm”, while making it easier for him to get out of his drive.

Charlie Edwards, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, defended the lane, pointing out it “replaces an area of hatched markings which were previously at the same location and, by narrowing the road width for vehicles, encourages drivers approaching from Longridge to slow down as they enter the junction, as well as offering increased protection for cyclists.

“While I agree that this may not be a long cycle lane, sometimes it’s the smaller improvements we can make to junctions that have as much of an effect on everyone’s journeys as installing miles of cycle paths on country roads.”

It’s the little things that count, after all.

The new Longridge lane (or should that be Shortridge? Alright, I’ll stop now) is a monster compared to some of the UK’s other offerings, such as this 3.9m one in Wolverhampton or Leeds' classic merry-go-round right into a puddle:

Although this absolute whopper in Stroud, Gloucester, unveiled in 2015, may just have the beating of them all, totalling a massive 2.4 metres (or one whole pedal stroke…):