"I had cyclists telling me I was a disgrace for saying my helmet saved my life": Dan Walker recalls helmet backlash after being knocked off bike by driver

It is one year on from the collision caused by a driver that knocked Dan Walker off his bike and left him unconscious for 25 minutes, hospitalised with facial injuries and "glad to be alive". Unbeknown to the TV and radio presenter, his subsequent social media post thanking the helmet he was wearing that "saved my life" and advising others "if you're on a bike — get one on your head" would cause one of the great episodes in the well-trodden helmet safety debate path.
Now, 12 months on and looking back at the collision and aftermath, Walker explained to The Times newspaper how he did not ask the police to pursue charges against the driver as "we all make mistakes, don't we?"
"Within 24 hours I'd had drivers tell me that if it had been them, they'd have finished the job," Walker recalled. "I had cyclists telling me I was a disgrace for saying that my helmet saved my life. 'You're the reason people wear helmets'. There's a lobby, apparently, that says if you wear a helmet drivers think you're safer than you are, therefore they hit you.
"So I got people angry on all sides and I thought, 'I don't want to enter this. I'm very happy that I'm still around'. There's a part of me that genuinely thought that was it."
Walker went on to explain how the collision felt like an out-of-body experience, he was knocked unconscious for 25 minutes by the impact, and passed out again once he had come round, waking up in the back of the ambulance that attended the scene at a Sheffield roundabout.
"In my mind I was cycling down a French boulevard, a tree-lined boulevard, which I think I'd been to before but not on a bike. Then all of a sudden I was watching myself on the floor, watching a screen, and then on that screen I saw these two heads appear. And then I jumped back into myself and I was on the floor and those two faces were the ambulance workers. I don't know. I don't know..."
> Why is Dan Walker's claim that a bike helmet saved his life so controversial?
Walker took up cycling in 2022 as "an eco thing" due to working in London where "taxis are a nightmare".
"I started to get around on the bike," he explained at the time. "I can go from Downing Street to St Pancras in about 15 minutes, and it's about 30 minutes in a taxi so although I feel like a bit of a geek sometimes, I'm very much enjoying it."
The BBC's reporting of the incident which left him hospitalised was criticised by many, BBC South East claiming Walker had suffered his injuries after "colliding with a car while cycling" despite him saying he had been "hit by a car [driver]".
In the aftermath Walker too was blamed for not using an underpass cycle lane and instead riding, perfectly legally, on the road. However, local cyclists defended the Classic FM presenter's choice to avoid using the subway, which was described by one as a "dank tunnel" and "filled with broken glass".
But it was Walker's line, "don't be a helmet, wear a helmet" that caused the most controversy as the former BBC Breakfast host seemingly innocently advised his large social media following to wear a helmet when cycling. A throwaway comment concerning the usefulness of his helmet?
The choice of focus on the personal protective equipment, rather than the main driving-related cause of the collision, irked some, while others took issue with the claim it had "saved his life".
Numerous days of social media debating and an at-length feature on why the claim was controversial by this website followed, Walker now rather wisely concluding he was left thinking: "I don't want to enter this"...
I can't remember seeing it, but wasn't there video evidence of the collision itself?
I would think, based on the basic description of the incident, that the police would have at least issued a warning to the driver if not gone for points and a fine.
But not if DW "... did not ask the police to pursue charges against the driver as "we
all make mistakes, don't we?" ..."
Which kind of kills the point of having a driving licence, to make sure drivers don't make potentially fatal errors.
(Yes, I know we don't live in a perfect world where this is actually the case.)
picture of helmet that saved his life?
"The BBC's reporting of the incident which left him hospitalised was criticised by many,....."
Deservedly criticised. The BBC's reporting of road safety frequently gives me palpitations, but if it put me in hospital, I'd be really annoyed.
The problem Mr Walker, is your acceptance that driving dangerously and almost killing someone is perfectly normal, which you then compounded by crediting your helmet with saving your life. I, and many others, profoundly disagree with you on both points, while in no way condoning personal attacks.
I mean, what is normal. If its the behaviour that the majority of people engage in and have no real issue with then yes, dangerous driving is normal.
And it should be addressed by the means society gives us for punishing wrong-doing, not airily dismissed with a wave of the hand.
So the MAIN thing people (including the writer of this story) has taken from this is the helmet debate. NOT the motorists saying they would have finished him off???
Of course! Haven't they been repeatedly told by those great organs of truth and the state, Telegraph and Mail, that cyclists are the worst people in the world and that their columnists would like to kill them all
Which is exactly what the linked feature article was a very long-winded explanation of;
A helmet may well reduce harm in a collision, and it's perfectly reasonable to be thankful of making a choice to wear one.
BUT it should not be detracting from the conversation of why motorists keep colliding with cyclists, and what can be done to stop the collisions happening in the first place
Instantly focusing on PPE rather than the cause of the crash was very unhelpful.
Maybe Dan Walker should listen to well-informed critiques rather than assuming he was 100% right all along.
Seriously? I swear we live in an age where people are expected to somehow give a completely accurate and objective view on events that are subjective and somehow manage to please everyone.
I would very much be focussing on the thing that might have saved my life after I had a nasty off. I wouldn't be overly concerned about the big picture or the politics of either side.
Far too many people will pick at anything they can even if the person they are picking at has good intentions and is on their side. The police get this too if they dare suggest that cyclists can help themselves in any road safety matter. Yes it would be lovely if telling drivers to stop being utter twats around us worked but it largely doesn't so anything I can do to protect or save myself from serious harm is a good thing. I don't care what the world should look like, I care how the world is.
I will happily support a move towards a better world but I'm not going to wilfully put myself in harms way while we get there to prove a point.
What 'well informed critiques'? The so called experts on here?
Give me a break; nothing wrong with wearing a helmet, and people need to stop losing their minds when people advise people to wear one.....
In this particular case there's no reason to think the woman hit him because he was wearing a helmet, and pretty good reason to think if he'd had the same experience, but wihtout a helmet, he may have died or experienced a severe and permanent brain injury. The 'stop victim blaming' lot seem quite keen on blaming the victim when it suits them.
That doesn't undo all of the other issues of cycling safety, and Dan's injuries were nasty, in spite of the helmet. Dan was perhaps overly generous by not wishing to press charges, but he presumably knows more about the person and if he thinks she's genuinely sorry and learnt her lesson then I'm not going to argue with him. Presumably she was breathalised etc.
It's worth noting that if there was a possibility of a criminal case then Dan going public to blame the driver could have landed him in trouble and resulted in her getting off. That said, there was no excuse for the 'colliding with a car' reporting when there was plenty of evidence it was the other way around.
I'm always torn on this point. We will never change drivers attitudes towards endangering others if we normalise bad driving and say "don't worry, you didn't mean to". I think that most people who endanger cyclists don't intentionally do it. They just don't even think about it. They get past a cyclist and thats that. Had an argument with a guy who couldn't fathom why I had an issue with his overtake (<30cm from my bars) because "I didn't hit you". He thought there was nothing wrong there.
He might even have said sorry and been genuinely sorry if he did hit me. Doesn't change the fact his driving is fundamentally dangerous and we need to stop accepting bad driving, inattentive driving and criminally dangerous driving as a fact of life.
I'm torn too.
I'm generally a forgive and forget kind of person, and I think the world would be a better place if we held fewer grudges etc. I suspect Dan didn't feel any need for personal revenge, or to shame the lady in question. This particular case making national news would be a factor too.
BUT, I agree that the prevailing attitude of too many drivers is that they don't take enough care, with some very reckless driving socially acceptable. In that respect, I support the police taking more action in the hope it will eventually improve collective driving standards.
My point really was that I don't like the way Dan is being harassed for wanting to move on. He was the victim, and he knows far more about this incident than myself or the internet commentators. And was already being abused by the anti-cycling lobby for being on his bike in the first place. Although as someone else says, the police could have taken action regardless of his personal views. I'd imagine a careless driving charge would be easy enough to prove and the onus shouldn't have been on him.
We don't have pressing charges in UK law. Police and cps can bring a prosecution without the victim being involved as they can use other evidence.
How would Dan Walker et al explain this from 20th Feb:
A lorry driver was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to a "highly dangerous manoeuvre" that resulted in the death of cyclist Dr Krawiec who was wearing brightly coloured clothes and a helmet.
Did the cyclist die of head injuries or from other catastrophic damage?
It was just to highlight survival bias, as cycle helmets aren't designed to protect one from being hit, just a fall to the ground from cycling height.
Wearing a helmet did not prevent the TBI I received.
What it did do, was stop the TBI from being far greater than it was and causing more than the small amount of cognitive damage I suffer as a result.
To that extent - the extent that I am in reasonable control of my faculties, still able to work and not in a catatonic or near catatonic state - my helmet saved my life.
And so did the paramedic giving me CPR for the 6 times my heart stopped.