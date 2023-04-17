Tom Pidcock unimpressed by Amstel beer... but Pogačar chops the lot; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

'Give us a pint of t' proper stuff, not this cat piss'...is almost certainly not what Tom Pidcock said as he placed his glass back on the podium after one tentative sip, after all he doesn't drink, as far as we're aware...

A disgrace to the british isles pic.twitter.com/NxTRKyNQiQ — free agent Nairo fan (@NairoInGreen) April 16, 2023

He wasn't alone though, Irishman Ben Healy also seemingly not taken by the Heineken-owned beer's self-professed "perfect balance of taste and refreshment with a unique honey malt aroma"... and we thought bike companies were bad for marketing rubbish...

"Amstel delivers a subtle citrus and herbal hop character with a clean bitter finish"... apparently... not that Tadej had time to taste his, knocking it back like a fresher celebrating getting out of bed.

Anyway, the fans came to Pidcock's defence... (look away now Heineken N.V.)... just some of the reviews for the race-sponsoring beer...

"Dog-****"... "**** beer"... "Piss in a glass"... "Not the best beer on the market"... "Like if somebody took all piss tests from the first day of the Tour and bottled them" (perfectly clean piss tests, we should add)...

It wasn't the only Amstel-related controversy of the day, however, the positioning of the race director's car (featuring some understated advertising) attracting criticism from many, including EF Education-EasyPost's Jonathan Vaughters who said it helped race winner Pogačar, the Slovenian himself admitting it was "too close".

Apparently the halfs were alcohol-free anyway, so fair play to Pidcock for putting it down... unlike this lad at Ironman worlds last year...

We like to drink with Sam...

🍺🍺🍺 #IMWC2022 pic.twitter.com/bHnFgJ8MkB — Triathlon Out Of Context (@TriathlonOOC) October 9, 2022

Swim. Bike. Run. Chug.