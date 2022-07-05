Support road.cc

"This is just on another level": Low-traffic neighbourhood vandals set fire to bollard

"The fact that people are taking to arson to express their dislike of the bollards — it's absolutely disgraceful"...
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Jul 05, 2022 17:42
Oxford's ongoing Low-traffic neighbourhood vandalism problem reached "another level" this week as a gang of hooded vandals melted one of the traffic-calming bollards in an arson attack.

Cllr Damian Haywood said the latest escalation is "absolutely disgraceful" after the bollards in Howard Street and Barnet Street were set on fire overnight on Sunday. Previously, some of the city's newly-installed LTN bollards and planters were vandalised less than 24 hours after installation.

'Human bollards', including Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Gant, had also stepped in on Howard Street after repeated vandalism.

But now vandals have resorted to burning the barrier, leaving the street impassable due to the melted wreckage.

"I'd like to think it was just a couple of, for want of a better expression, idiots," Cllr Haywood told BBC Radio Oxford.

"This is just on another level, they are really concerned now that people are taking to arson to express their views and express their dislike of the bollards. It's absolutely disgraceful.

"We won't be defeated by this. We are absolutely adamant that this trial will go ahead and we will continue to replace the bollards where we need to."

A sign telling drivers the "cones are there to protect your chassis" covered the burnt bollard briefly before being removed.

